Tournament of Champions tickets available Friday
  • Updated
TOC Basketball (copy)

Memorial's Ty Frierson drives against Del City in the 2019 Tournament of Champions. Frierson and the Chargers could meet Del City again in this year's tournament that moves to the BOK Center. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD FILE

 Brett Rojo

Video courtesy of FOX23

All-session tickets for the 56th Tournament of Champions presented by Tulsa Tech will be available online at www.bokcenter.com starting at noon Friday.

The high school basketball tournament is scheduled Dec. 27-29 at the BOK Center. Last year's event was canceled due to COVID protocols.

Tickets range from $40 to $76. Additional fees may apply. Single-session tickets will also be available to purchase starting on Dec. 8.

Boys teams in the tournament are Jenks, Memorial, Owasso, Victory Christian, Del City, Crossings Christian, Cashion and Hydro-Eakly.

In the girls tournament are Norman, Bixby, Tahlequah, Classen SAS, Holland Hall, Lincoln Christian, Howe and Seiling.

This will be the tournament's first year at the BOK Center. Times and pairings will be announced Dec. 8.

"Our partnership with ASM and BOK Center has grown over the past several years," Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Mick Wilson said in a press release. "We feel this is a great time to move Oklahoma’s premier high school basketball tournament into a world class venue."

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

