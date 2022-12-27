Tournament of Champions' early tipoff no problem for Kiefer Lady Trojans

Early morning tipoffs can be a problem for some basketball teams, but that shouldn't be the case Wednesday with the Kiefer Lady Trojans.

They will be making their first-ever appearance in the Tournament of Champions, presented by QuikTrip, when they open the 57th annual event at 9 a.m. against Holland Hall at BOK Center.

"Even if it was 7 a.m., when you come to something like this it doesn't matter what time of the day it is," Kiefer coach John Coons said. "We're very excited and looking forward to it."

Both teams are 5-0 and ranked No. 5 in their respective classes -- Holland Hall in 4A and Kiefer in 3A. Also in the girls bracket are 6A No. 2 Bixby (5-1), 6A No. 5 Norman (5-2), 5A No. 1 Sapulpa (6-0), 4A No. 2 Lincoln Christian (5-0), 2A No 1 Pocola (5-0) and Class A No. 9 Okarche (6-2).

Coons' daughter, Hannah, is Kiefer's featured player this year.

Kiefer went 24-4 last season, but narrowly missed the state tournament with a one-point loss in the area consolation final. Coons is hoping that playing in the TofC will better prepare his players for the postseason.

"The biggest thing is for our kids to not be too caught up in the moment, and just to relax and play," Coons said. "I know that's easier said than done, but we'll compete and run our stuff, and do our best to stick to our script, that's all we know how to do.

"I think it will be tremendously valuable. This year we're in a new conference and toughened up our schedule. I want this to be an experience for the end of the season, that it's been like we've been there before, and that we won't be afraid of the moment. That's what I'm looking to get out of this."

Coons is participating in the TofC for the first time since playing in it with Tahlequah in 1991. He scored 49 points in three games that year as he helped the Tigers post a 2-1 record, but he also can testify to the David vs. Goliath potential that the TofC features as then-4A Tahlequah was defeated in the first round by Class B Hammon.

Looking for a similar upset Wednesday in the boys bracket is Class B No. 2 Roff (10-1), which faces defending 5A champion and No. 2 Memorial (7-1) at 1:30 p.m. Roff's size, about 84 students, is about one-tenth the size of Memorial.

"Regardless of class, Memorial is as good as anybody year in and year out," Roff coach Larry Johnston said. "We're excited to see what we can do against those guys."

Roff narrowly lost in the state title game the past two years. This is its first appearance in the TofC since going 0-3 in 2009, but that experience paid off eventually with a state title that season.

Most of Roff's players are used to playing for state titles in baseball. The Tigers have won four consecutive spring baseball titles and three of the last five in fall baseball, going 32-0 this year before losing in the state final. Six of the seven players in Roff's rotation are seniors.

"Our guys are very talented for a small school, we're long and athletic and play really hard," Johnston said. "We're a tremendous baseball team, our players love basketball and have gotten better, and our guys will be play as hard as anybody."

The first boys game at 10:30 a.m. will feature two teams with interesting connections -- 6A defending champion and top-ranked Edmond North (8-1) against 4A No. 2 Crossings Christian (7-0). When Crossings Christian coach Shawn Schenk played at Oklahoma Baptist, his junior varsity coach was Scott Norris, who is Edmond North's coach.

In addition, Edmond North junior Bryson Buckingham's freshman brother, Braden, plays for Crossings Christian. Their grandfather, Gary Bottoms, was a starter for Sand Springs when it played in the 1970 TofC and plans to attend Wednesday.

"It should be a fun matchup," Edmond North coach Scott Norris said. "Every game at this tournament is going to be a tough one. We have a big bulls-eye on our back this year."

Edmond North returns 6-5 junior Dylan Warlick, the 6A state tournament MVP last year.

"They are so good with a heck of a coach," Schenk said. "It's going to be fun to play, that's why you come here."

Crossings Christian returns sophomore Cal Furnish, who made a game-winning 3 in last year's TofC.

"We went 1-2 here last year against some great competition," Schenk said. "It was a great bonding time for our team and galvanized us. Cal is trying to be more vocal as a sophomore, it's hard for a sophomore to do, but he's taking that role."

The other boys quarterfinal games are defending 4A champion and No. 1 Kingfisher (4-0) against 6A Bartlesville (1-3), which features one of the nation's top guards, David Castillo, at 5:30 p.m., and 6A No. 18 Union (3-3) against 2A No. 1 Dale (11-0) at 8:30 p.m.

Bixby, coached by Tina Thomas, is the defending champion in the girls bracket.

"It's a great tournament, great competition, great tradition, great history," Thomas said.