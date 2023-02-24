VERDIGRIS — Fourth-quarter comebacks are becoming old hat for the Catoosa boys’ basketball team.

For the second consecutive game, the No. 12 Indians battled back from a final period deficit to stay unbeaten in postseason play by rallying for a 50-44 victory against Verdigris on Thursday night in a Class 4A Area III regional semifinal winners bracket contest at the Verdigris Activity Center.

Titus Miller scored all of his game-high 13 points in the second half, including nine in the pivotal fourth period, while grabbing nine rebounds for the victorious Indians (20-7).

Catoosa, which has won nine of its last 10 contests, advances to the regional championship game against No. 7 Stilwell (21-2) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Verdigris Activity Center.

“Big-time plays,” Indians coach Evan Drake said about his team rallying after falling behind by one point with just 2:30 to play before closing out the contest on a 12-5 spurt.

“We’ve been preaching to our guys all year that the fourth quarter belongs to us. Fourth quarters are ours. We’ve had 10-point comebacks in fourth quarters. The last playoff game we’re down five at Vinita going into the fourth (quarter).”

Catoosa matched its biggest lead of the game when Chris Brown, who netted nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds, hit a pair of free throws in the opening minute of the final period to give his team a 31-25 lead.

The Indians still led 35-30 after Miller canned a 3-pointer from the right side with 5:33 remaining.

“The first half just wasn’t going my way,” said Miller who was 0-for-4 from the field in the opening two quarters with no free throw attempts before connecting on 5-of-8 attempts from the field and 2-of-4 free throws in the second half.

“I didn’t end up scoring in the first half and kind of got shut down. I just realized I needed to step up in the fourth quarter so I just tried to do that.”

Miller’s trey started a flurry of three-point possessions exchanged between the two teams that was capped by Brady Teague's 3-pointer to give the Cardinals (12-12) a 39-38 advantage with 2:30 left.

The lead was Verdigris’ first since the opening minute of the second quarter.

Miller answered Teague’s 3-pointer with an up-and-under layup to put Catoosa ahead for good, 40-39 with 2:16 remaining and ignite a game-clinching 9-0 run.

Greyson Lewallen, who chipped in eight points, then scored on a drive to the basket to put Catoosa ahead 42-39 at the 1:59 mark.

A basket and free throw by Miller followed by free throws by Brown and Lewallen ended the 9-0 run with 27 seconds remaining.

Verdigris, which has lost five of its last six, roared to an early 11-3 advantage—the largest lead for either team in the game. But the Indians answered with the game’s next 13 points — with 10 coming from reserve Sutton Woods — before settling for a 22-18 halftime advantage.

Tyler Willis topped the Cardinals with 11 points while Brant Teague and Coy Lemons tallied nine apiece.

Verdigris will plan an elimination game against Poteau at 3 p.m. Friday at the Verdigris Activity Center.

Verdigris 56, Vinita 23 (girls): The No. 6 Cardinals (19-5) used their patented formula of creating offense from their defense by forcing the Hornets into 28 turnovers on the way to an easy victory.

“That’s where we go; we believe that defense will carry us as far as we can go in the playoffs,” Verdigris coach Mike Buntin said following his team’s third one-sided victory against Vinita (8-17) this season.

The Hornets tallied the game’s first made field goal but Verdigris countered with the remaining 12 points scored in the first quarter and the Cardinals were never challenged.

Morgan Borgstadt paced all scorers with 16 points while also snaring a team-high seven rebounds for Verdigris, which had dropped two of its last three games after having won 10 straight.

“Hopefully, this (win) will help spring us because it’s going to be tough on Saturday,” Buntin said in looking ahead to the regional championship game against Stilwell at 6 p.m. at the Verdigris Activity Center.

Verdigris capitalized on strong bench play with 32 of the team’s 56 points coming from reserves. Kate Wiginton came off the bench to notch 12 points with a pair of 3-pointers while reserve Adalyn Waters tallied 10 with a pair of treys. Grace Waters added six points in a reserve role.

After attempting no free throws in the first half, the Cardinals finished 11-of-14 from the line for the game.

Reserve Delanie Lofgren topped Vinita with 10 points and had a game-high eight rebounds.

CATOOSA 50, VERDIGRIS 44 (boys)

Verdigris;11;7;7;19;—;44

Catoosa;8;14;7;21;—;50

Verdigris (12-12): Willis 11, Brant Teague 9, Lemons 9, Lechlider 6, Large 4, Scott 3, Brady Teague 2.

Catoosa (20-5): Miller 13, Beauchamp 10, Woods 10, Brown 9, Lewallen 8.

VERDIGRIS 56, VINITA 23 (girls)

Verdigris;12;14;19;11;—;56

Vinita;2;7;3;11;—;23

Verdigris (19-5): Borgstadt 16, Wiginton 12, A. Waters 10, Brown 6, G. Waters 6, Wickham 3, Daniels 2, Sikes 1.

Vinita (8-17): Lofgren 10, Trail 5, Pitts 3, Smoke 2, Hency 2, Pigeon 1.