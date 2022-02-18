Tigers dominate Redhawks behind Connor Dow's career high 29; Union girls roll to win

BROKEN ARROW — Connor Dow made his first 3-pointer and caught fire.
Propelling Broken Arrow to a dominant 89-49 win against Union to conclude the regular season, Dow hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with a career-high 29 points.
“I was feeling really good after that first quarter,” he said. “Whenever I get hot, it just feeds my confidence and I keep shooting.”
After his 19-point outburst in the opening frame, Dow pushed the advantage to 42-22 on a lay-in in the second quarter. Dason Cook buried a 3 before the halftime buzzer to make the score 50-24.
“We shot lights-out at the start of the game and it just continued,” coach Beau Wallace said. “That doesn’t always continue, but I thought our guys were ready to play.
“I was really happy for them and for our seniors with it being their last game on this floor, to come out with a win in that kind of fashion.”
Broken Arrow (16-5) opened the second half with back-to-back baskets off steals from David Howell including a dunk from Anthony Allen to go up 54-24.
Allen added a three-point play to keep the rout going, and Howell delivered a dazzling fast-break layup, prompting “He’s a freshman” chants from the Tiger student section.
Early in the fourth quarter, Allen poured on with a thunderous dunk to go up 74-32 before heading to the bench with 21 points. Reserves from both teams played most of the remainder.
In a battle of top-10 teams in Class 6A East, Union (12-9) lacked its normal firepower, struggling to summon the energy to pursue rebounds and loose balls. Chris Mason and Dalen Fuller combined for 20 points.
Union 57, Broken Arrow 40 (girls): Lock-down defense sent the Redhawks to an easy victory, their third win in a row to end the regular season. Union had eight steals including three from TK Pitts.
“I think the girls came out and really established ourselves defensively and on the glass and that turned into some easy points for us the other direction,” coach Joe Redmond said. “If we can keep that mentality and play great defense and have that generate points for us, I think we’re headed in the right direction.”
Pitts scored 11 of her 17 points in the first quarter to create separation, and Desiree Marshall-Penny hit a pair of 3-pointers to increase the lead to 23-8.
Makenzie Malham, who had a game-high 19 points, added two 3-pointers in the third quarter for Union (15-5).
The Tigers (13-9) were playing without sidelined standout Taleyah Jones, who averages 20 points a game. McKenzie Mathurin led Broken Arrow with 15 points.
BROKEN ARROW 89, UNION 49
Union;21;3;8;17;--;49
Broken Arrow;29;21;20;19;--;89
Union: Mason 11, Fuller 9, Knupp 8, Madrid 6, McQuarters 3, Boyd 3, Berry 3, Dixon 3, Pierce 2, Sanders 1.
Broken Arrow: Dow 29, Allen 21, Ellison 9, Cook 6, Johnson 6, Ocha 6, Howell 4, Sutton 4, Smith 2, Nibbleink 2.
UNION 57, BROKEN ARROW 40 (GIRLS)
Union;17;17;13;10;--;57
Broken Arrow;8;4;7;21;--;40
Union: Malham 19, Pitts 17, Hishaw 8, Marshall-Penny 6, Bettis 5, S. Smith 2.
Broken Arrow: Mathurin 15, Howard 14, Jacobs 6, Herrera 3, Pippett 2.