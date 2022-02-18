Tigers dominate Redhawks behind Connor Dow's career high 29; Union girls roll to win

Early in the fourth quarter, Allen poured on with a thunderous dunk to go up 74-32 before heading to the bench with 21 points. Reserves from both teams played most of the remainder.

In a battle of top-10 teams in Class 6A East, Union (12-9) lacked its normal firepower, struggling to summon the energy to pursue rebounds and loose balls. Chris Mason and Dalen Fuller combined for 20 points.

Union 57, Broken Arrow 40 (girls): Lock-down defense sent the Redhawks to an easy victory, their third win in a row to end the regular season. Union had eight steals including three from TK Pitts.

“I think the girls came out and really established ourselves defensively and on the glass and that turned into some easy points for us the other direction,” coach Joe Redmond said. “If we can keep that mentality and play great defense and have that generate points for us, I think we’re headed in the right direction.”

Pitts scored 11 of her 17 points in the first quarter to create separation, and Desiree Marshall-Penny hit a pair of 3-pointers to increase the lead to 23-8.

Makenzie Malham, who had a game-high 19 points, added two 3-pointers in the third quarter for Union (15-5).