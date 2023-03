Addy Johnson scored 16 points to lead West No. 2 Edmond Memorial past East No. 1 Booker T. Washington 57-48 in the Class 6A quarterfinals Thursday at Lloyd Noble Center.

Edmond Memorial (22-4) advances to meet Norman in the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Marcayla Johnson paced BTW (20-7) with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Memorial led 40-28 late in the third quarter before BTW went on an 11-0 run, but the Hornets could never catch the Bulldogs.

6A girls: Norman 62, Norman North 47

Kayla Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead East No. 3 Norman past West No. 6 Norman North 62-47 in the Class 6A girls opening quarterfinal Thursday morning at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Nessa Begay added 17 points for Norman (21-4), which advances to the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Friday against the Booker T. Washington/Edmond Memorial winner.

Seleh Harmon led Norman North (17-11) with 22 points.

Norman led 22-20 at halftime before breaking the game open in the third quarter.

COMPLETE STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

6A BOYS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 5E Owasso (17-8) vs. No. 7W Deer Creek (18-8), 4:30 p.m.

No. 1E Broken Arrow (25-1) vs. No. 3W Norman (18-7), 6 p.m.

No. 1W Edmond North (23-2) vs. No. 4E B.T. Washington (15-9), 7:30 p.m.

No. 6E Moore (19-6) vs. No. 5W Choctaw (19-8), 9 p.m.

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Owasso/Deer Creek winner vs. Broken Arrow/Norman winner, 6 p.m.; BTW/Edmond North winner vs. Moore/Choctaw winner, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A GIRLS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 3E Norman 62, No. 6W Norman North (17-11) 47

No. 2W Edmond Memorial 57, No. 1E B.T. Washington (20-7) 48

No. 2E Bixby (19-8) vs. No. 1W Edmond North (26-0), noon

No. 5E Broken Arrow (18-8) vs. No. 3W Putnam West (22-4), 1:30 p.m.

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Norman (21-4) vs. Edmond Memorial (22-4); Bixby/Edmond North winner vs. Broken Arrow/Putnam West winner, 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 2 p.m.

CLASS 5A BOYS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 3E Holland Hall 51, No. 3W El Reno (18-8) 36

No. 1W MWC Carl Albert 62, No. 11E Tahlequah (14-12) 50

No. 2W Del City 49, No. 2E Edison (20-8) 40

No. 1E Memorial 70, No. 4W OKC Southeast (16-8) 45

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Holland Hall (22-4) vs. Carl Albert (22-5); Memorial (23-3) vs. Del City (19-6), 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 5 p.m.

CLASS 5A GIRLS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 3E Holland Hall 54, No. 4W Lawton MacArthur (20-7) 48

No. 1W MWC Carl Albert 61, No. 4E Rogers (20-7) 46

No. 1W El Reno 61, No. 2E Tahlequah (22-4) 51

No. 1E Sapulpa 79, No. 5W Glenpool 43 (18-10)

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Holland Hall (23-3) vs. MWC Carl Albert (22-5), 9 a.m.; Sapulpa (23-2) vs. El Reno (19-5), noon

SATURDAY

Championship, noon

CLASS 4A BOYS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 4 OKC Douglass 65, No. 5 OCS (25-4) 60

No. 1 Kingfisher 47, No. 7 Stilwell (23-4) 28

No. 3 Weatherford 47, No. 6 Newcastle (24-6) 35

No. 4 Crossings Christian 76, No. 8 North Rock Creek (22-6) 54

At Yukon

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Weatherford (27-1) vs. Crossings Christian (23-3), 5 p.m.; Kingfisher (27-1) vs. OKC Douglass (24-1), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A GIRLS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 2 Tuttle 69, No. 8 Harding Charter (25-5) 47; No. 3 Bethany 55, No. 4 Kingfisher (23-6) 39; No. 6 Verdigris 43 vs. No. 15 Fort Gibson (22-6) 39; No. 1 Lincoln Christian 62, No. 12 Classen SAS (20-10) 33

At Yukon

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Bethany (26-2) vs. Tuttle (26-2), noon; Lincoln Christian (26-1) vs. Verdigris (22-6), 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

Championship, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A BOYS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 10 Lindsay (23-6) vs. No. 2 OKC Millwood (15-10), 9 a.m.

No. 4 Roland (24-2) vs. Crooked Oak (24-3), 10:30 a.m.

No. 1 Metro Christian vs. No. 14 Hugo (18-9), noon

No. 5 Claremore Sequoyah (25-3) vs. No. 6 Prague (24-2), 1:30 p.m.

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Roland/Crooked Oak winner vs. Lindsay/Millwood winner, 9 a.m.; Metro Christian/Hugo winner vs. Claremore Sequoyah/Prague winner. 10:30 a.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 10 a.m.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 9 Alva (25-4) vs. No. 2 Bethel (24-3), 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Jones (22-5) vs. No. 4 Idabel (25-2), 6 p.m.

No. 1 Washington (25-1) vs. No. 7 Silo (21-8), 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Kiefer (21-5) vs. No. 8 Kingston (21-5), 9 p.m.

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Jones/Idabel winner vs. Alva/Bethel winner, 4:30 p.m.; Washington/Silo winner vs. Kiefer/Kingston winner, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 5 p.m.

CLASS 2A BOYS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

TUESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 8 Pocola 40, No. 4 Hennessey 39

No. 1 Dale 84, No. 19 Wister 46

No. 3 Okla. Christian Academy 63, No. 5 Colcord 56

No. 2 Preston 58, No. 10 Hobart 36

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Dale (30-0) vs. Pocola (22-7), 7:30 p.m.; OCA (22-8) vs. Preston (26-4), 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 6:45 p.m.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

TUESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 2 Amber-Pocasset 54, No. 18 Hartshorne 32

No. 1 Dale 46, No. 13 Hooker 21

No. 12 Pawhuska 56, vs. No. 5 Preston 30

No. 8 Howe 64, No. 6 Warner 43

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Dale (29-2) vs. Amber-Pocasset (28-2), noon; Howe (24-6) vs. Pawhuska (26-4), 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 6:45 p.m.