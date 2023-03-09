Connor Dow scored 22 points to lead East No. 1 Broken Arrow past West No. 3 Norman 55-44 in the Class 6A quarterfinals Thursday at Lloyd Noble Center.

The Tigers (26-1) advance to meet Frontier Valley Conference rival Owasso for the fourth time this season in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday. Broken Arrow has won two of the previous three meetings -- all games have been decided by four points.

Ethan Ellison and Justice Sutton added 10 points each for Broken Arrow.

3A boys: Metro Christian 66, Hugo 34

Top-ranked Metro Christian boys hit No. 14 Hugo with an early 17-3 salvo to take control and the Patriots never let up on the way to a convincing 66-34 victory Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the 3A state basketball tournament at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.

Senior Mario Darrington led a trio of Patriots (25-2) in double-digit scoring with 13 points. Jackson Sowards, a junior center, added 12 points and five blocked shots while senior Brady Cox chipped in 10 points.

Both Cox and Darrington also contributed four assists apiece.

Trailing 7-4 midway through the first quarter, Metro went on a 10-3 run to end the period as part of a stretch of notching 17 of the game’s next 20 points. That spurt put the Patriots in front 21-10 with 4:46 remaining before halftime.

The Patriots led by 15 at the half after surrendering just four second-quarter points to the Buffaloes (18-10). Metro opened up a 20-point advantage midway through the third quarter.

With the win, the Patriots will meet the winner of the Claremore Sequoyah-Prague contest in the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Jim Norick Arena.

OKC Millwood and Crooked Oak, both winners on Thursday, meet in the other 3A semifinal at 9 a.m. Friday.

6A girls: Edmond North 70, Bixby 58

Laci Steele scored 29 and Allison Heathcock added 19 points to lead West No. 1 Edmond North to a 70-58 victory over Bixby in the Class 6A quaterfinals at Lloyd Noble Center.

Gracy Wernli scored 24 points for Bixby (19-9) in the rematch of last year's title game that Edmond North won in overtime. Edmond North (27-0) advances to meet the Broken Arrow/Putnam West winner in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Bixby trailed 50-45 before Edmond North went on a decisive 9-0 run midway through the second half.

6A girls: Ed. Memorial 57, Booker T. Washington 48

Addy Johnson scored 16 points to lead West No. 2 Edmond Memorial past East No. 1 Booker T. Washington 57-48 in the Class 6A quarterfinals Thursday at Lloyd Noble Center.

Edmond Memorial (22-4) advances to meet Norman in the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Marcayla Johnson paced BTW (20-7) with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Memorial led 40-28 late in the third quarter before BTW went on an 11-0 run, but the Hornets could never catch the Bulldogs.

6A girls: Norman 62, Norman North 47

Kayla Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead East No. 3 Norman past West No. 6 Norman North 62-47 in the Class 6A girls opening quarterfinal Thursday morning at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Nessa Begay added 17 points for Norman (21-4), which advances to the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Friday against the Booker T. Washington/Edmond Memorial winner.

Seleh Harmon led Norman North (17-11) with 22 points.

Norman led 22-20 at halftime before breaking the game open in the third quarter.

6A girls: Putnam West 45, Broken Arrow 36

McKenzie Mathurin scored 23 points for Broken Arrow, but it wasn't enough as Putnam West dominated the second half and emerged with a 45-36 victory in the Class 6A quarterfinals Thursday at Lloyd Noble Center.

Kayla Constant had 12 points to lead West No. 3 Putnam West (23-4), which advances to meet West No. 1 Edmond North in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Broken Arrow (18-9), ranked No. 5 in the East, led 21-14 midway through the second quarter and 25-23 at halftime. Putnam West opened the second half with a 9-0 run and was never caught.​

3A boys: Prague 63, Claremore Sequoyah 45

Claremore Sequoyah boys managed to connect on just 22 percent of its 3-point field attempts and Prague closed the first half on an 18-4 run to take control in the Red Devils’ 63-45 victory Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the 3A state basketball tournament at Jim Norick Arena.

Blestin Miller tallied a game-high 19 points, with 11 coming in a first half that ended with No. 6 Prague (25-2) ahead 28-15. Miller scored his team’s final nine points of the first half to complete the blitz after the No. 5 Eagles (25-4) had taken their only lead of the game at 11-10 in the opening minute of the second quarter.

Claremore Sequoyah, which was paced by 11 points from Judah Gibson and 10 points from Eestyn Prater, finished just 8-for-36 from beyond the arc as part of an 18-for-58 day from the field for a 31.0% accuracy. Meanwhile, the Red Devils hit 25-of-46 shots from the floor for 54.3%.

Prague advances to meet top-ranked Metro Christian in the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Jim Norick Arena.

STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES/SCHEDULE

6A BOYS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 5E Owasso 54, No. 7W Deer Creek (18-8) 39

No. 1E Broken Arrow 55, No. 3W Norman (18-7) 44

No. 1W Edmond North (23-2) vs. No. 4E B.T. Washington (15-9), 7:30 p.m.

No. 6E Moore (19-6) vs. No. 5W Choctaw (19-8), 9 p.m.

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Owasso/Deer Creek winner vs. Broken Arrow (26-1), 6 p.m.; BTW/Edmond North winner vs. Moore/Choctaw winner, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A GIRLS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 3E Norman 62, No. 6W Norman North (17-11) 47

No. 2W Edmond Memorial 57, No. 1E B.T. Washington (20-7) 48

No. 1W Edmond North 70, No. 2E Bixby (19-9) 58

No. 3W Putnam West 45, No. 5E Broken Arrow (18-9) 36

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Norman (21-4) vs. Edmond Memorial (22-4); Edmond North (27-0) vs. Putnam West (23-4), 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 2 p.m.

CLASS 5A BOYS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 3E Holland Hall 51, No. 3W El Reno (18-8) 36

No. 1W MWC Carl Albert 62, No. 11E Tahlequah (14-12) 50

No. 2W Del City 49, No. 2E Edison (20-8) 40

No. 1E Memorial 70, No. 4W OKC Southeast (16-8) 45

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Holland Hall (22-4) vs. Carl Albert (22-5); Memorial (23-3) vs. Del City (19-6), 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 5 p.m.

CLASS 5A GIRLS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 3E Holland Hall 54, No. 4W Lawton MacArthur (20-7) 48

No. 1W MWC Carl Albert 61, No. 4E Rogers (20-7) 46

No. 1W El Reno 61, No. 2E Tahlequah (22-4) 51

No. 1E Sapulpa 79, No. 5W Glenpool (18-10) 43

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Holland Hall (23-3) vs. MWC Carl Albert (22-5), 9 a.m.; Sapulpa (23-2) vs. El Reno (19-5), noon

SATURDAY

Championship, noon

CLASS 4A BOYS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 4 OKC Douglass 65, No. 5 OCS (25-4) 60

No. 1 Kingfisher 47, No. 7 Stilwell (23-4) 28

No. 3 Weatherford 47, No. 6 Newcastle (24-6) 35

No. 4 Crossings Christian 76, No. 8 North Rock Creek (22-6) 54

At Yukon

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Weatherford (27-1) vs. Crossings Christian (23-3), 5 p.m.; Kingfisher (27-1) vs. OKC Douglass (24-1), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A GIRLS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 2 Tuttle 69, No. 8 Harding Charter (25-5) 47; No. 3 Bethany 55, No. 4 Kingfisher (23-6) 39; No. 6 Verdigris 43 vs. No. 15 Fort Gibson (22-6) 39; No. 1 Lincoln Christian 62, No. 12 Classen SAS (20-10) 33

At Yukon

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Bethany (26-2) vs. Tuttle (26-2), noon; Lincoln Christian (26-1) vs. Verdigris (22-6), 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

Championship, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A BOYS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 2 OKC Millwood 63, No. 10 Lindsay (23-7) 51

No. 8 Crooked Oak 62, No. 4 Roland (24-4) 46

No. 1 Metro Christian 66, No. 14 Hugo (18-10) 34

No. 6 Prague 63, (24-2) No. 5 Claremore Sequoyah (25-4) 45

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Crooked Oak (25-3) vs. Millwood (16-10), 9 a.m.; Metro Christian (25-2) vs. Prague (25-2), 10:30 a.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 10 a.m.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 9 Alva (25-4) vs. No. 2 Bethel (24-3), 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Jones (22-5) vs. No. 4 Idabel (25-2), 6 p.m.

No. 1 Washington (25-1) vs. No. 7 Silo (21-8), 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Kiefer (21-5) vs. No. 8 Kingston (21-5), 9 p.m.

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Jones/Idabel winner vs. Alva/Bethel winner, 4:30 p.m.; Washington/Silo winner vs. Kiefer/Kingston winner, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 5 p.m.

CLASS 2A BOYS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

TUESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 8 Pocola 40, No. 4 Hennessey 39

No. 1 Dale 84, No. 19 Wister 46

No. 3 Okla. Christian Academy 63, No. 5 Colcord 56

No. 2 Preston 58, No. 10 Hobart 36

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Dale (30-0) vs. Pocola (22-7), 7:30 p.m.; OCA (22-8) vs. Preston (26-4), 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 6:45 p.m.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

TUESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 2 Amber-Pocasset 54, No. 18 Hartshorne 32

No. 1 Dale 46, No. 13 Hooker 21

No. 12 Pawhuska 56, vs. No. 5 Preston 30

No. 8 Howe 64, No. 6 Warner 43

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Dale (29-2) vs. Amber-Pocasset (28-2), noon; Howe (24-6) vs. Pawhuska (26-4), 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 6:45 p.m.