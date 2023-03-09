Connor Dow scored 22 points to lead East No. 1 Broken Arrow past West No. 3 Norman 55-44 in the Class 6A quarterfinals Thursday at Lloyd Noble Center.

The Tigers (26-1) advance to meet Frontier Valley Conference rival Owasso for the fourth time this season in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday. Broken Arrow has won two of the previous three meetings -- all games have been decided by four points.

Ethan Ellison and Justice Sutton added 10 points each for Broken Arrow.

6A boys: Edmond North 63, Booker T. Washington 54

Dylan Warlick had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead West No. 1 Edmond North past East No. 4 Booker T. Washington 63-54 in the Class 6A quarterfinals Thursday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

Edmond North (24-2) advances to play the Moore/Choctaw winner at 9 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

Lathan Boone led BTW (15-10) with 15 points.

Edmond North outrebounded BTW 39-23.

6A boys: Owasso 54, Deer Creek 39

Jalen Montonati scored 27 points to lead the East No. 5 Rams to only the third state tournament win in their history. Owasso had lost close quarterfinals in their last three appearances, most recently in 2021.

"It makes (this) feel really sweet," Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. "None of those losses really go away."

Brandon Mann added 14 points and seven rebounds for Owasso while Gabe Patterson collected 10 rebounds. Owasso led 27-16 at halftime and its lead grew to 19 midway through the third quarter.

The Rams outrebounded the Antlers 35-23. Deer Creek was 3-of-22 on 3s. Hudson Linsenmeyer led Deer Creek with 14 points.

3A boys: Metro Christian 66, Hugo 34

Top-ranked Metro Christian boys hit No. 14 Hugo with an early 17-3 salvo to take control and the Patriots never let up on the way to a convincing 66-34 victory Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the 3A state basketball tournament at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.

Senior Mario Darrington led a trio of Patriots (25-2) in double-digit scoring with 13 points. Jackson Sowards, a junior center, added 12 points and five blocked shots while senior Brady Cox chipped in 10 points.

Both Cox and Darrington also contributed four assists apiece.

Trailing 7-4 midway through the first quarter, Metro went on a 10-3 run to end the period as part of a stretch of notching 17 of the game’s next 20 points. That spurt put the Patriots in front 21-10 with 4:46 remaining before halftime.

The Patriots led by 15 at the half after surrendering just four second-quarter points to the Buffaloes (18-10). Metro opened up a 20-point advantage midway through the third quarter.

With the win, the Patriots will meet the winner of the Claremore Sequoyah-Prague contest in the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Jim Norick Arena.

OKC Millwood and Crooked Oak, both winners on Thursday, meet in the other 3A semifinal at 9 a.m. Friday.

6A girls: Edmond North 70, Bixby 58

Laci Steele scored 29 and Allison Heathcock added 19 points to lead West No. 1 Edmond North to a 70-58 victory over Bixby in the Class 6A quaterfinals at Lloyd Noble Center.

Gracy Wernli scored 24 points for Bixby (19-9) in the rematch of last year's title game that Edmond North won in overtime. Edmond North (27-0) advances to meet the Broken Arrow/Putnam West winner in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Bixby trailed 50-45 before Edmond North went on a decisive 9-0 run midway through the second half.

6A girls: Ed. Memorial 57, Booker T. Washington 48

Addy Johnson scored 16 points to lead West No. 2 Edmond Memorial past East No. 1 Booker T. Washington 57-48 in the Class 6A quarterfinals Thursday at Lloyd Noble Center.

Edmond Memorial (22-4) advances to meet Norman in the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Marcayla Johnson paced BTW (20-7) with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Memorial led 40-28 late in the third quarter before BTW went on an 11-0 run, but the Hornets could never catch the Bulldogs.

6A girls: Norman 62, Norman North 47

Kayla Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead East No. 3 Norman past West No. 6 Norman North 62-47 in the Class 6A girls opening quarterfinal Thursday morning at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Nessa Begay added 17 points for Norman (21-4), which advances to the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Friday against the Booker T. Washington/Edmond Memorial winner.

Seleh Harmon led Norman North (17-11) with 22 points.

Norman led 22-20 at halftime before breaking the game open in the third quarter.

6A girls: Putnam West 45, Broken Arrow 36

McKenzie Mathurin scored 23 points for Broken Arrow, but it wasn't enough as Putnam West dominated the second half and emerged with a 45-36 victory in the Class 6A quarterfinals Thursday at Lloyd Noble Center.

Kayla Constant had 12 points to lead West No. 3 Putnam West (23-4), which advances to meet West No. 1 Edmond North in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Broken Arrow (18-9), ranked No. 5 in the East, led 21-14 midway through the second quarter and 25-23 at halftime. Putnam West opened the second half with a 9-0 run and was never caught.​

3A boys: Prague 63, Claremore Sequoyah 45

Claremore Sequoyah boys managed to connect on just 22 percent of its 3-point field attempts and Prague closed the first half on an 18-4 run to take control in the Red Devils’ 63-45 victory Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the 3A state basketball tournament at Jim Norick Arena.

Blestin Miller tallied a game-high 19 points, with 11 coming in a first half that ended with No. 6 Prague (25-2) ahead 28-15. Miller scored his team’s final nine points of the first half to complete the blitz after the No. 5 Eagles (25-4) had taken their only lead of the game at 11-10 in the opening minute of the second quarter.

Claremore Sequoyah, which was paced by 11 points from Judah Gibson and 10 points from Eestyn Prater, finished just 8-for-36 from beyond the arc as part of an 18-for-58 day from the field for a 31.0% accuracy. Meanwhile, the Red Devils hit 25-of-46 shots from the floor for 54.3%.

Prague advances to meet top-ranked Metro Christian in the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Jim Norick Arena.

STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES/SCHEDULE

6A BOYS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 5E Owasso 54, No. 7W Deer Creek (18-8) 39

No. 1E Broken Arrow 55, No. 3W Norman (18-7) 44

No. 1W Edmond North 63, No. 4E B.T. Washington (15-10) 54

No. 6E Moore (19-6) vs. No. 5W Choctaw (19-8), 9 p.m.

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Owasso (18-8) vs. Broken Arrow (26-1), 6 p.m.; Edmond North (24-2) vs. Moore/Choctaw winner, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A GIRLS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 3E Norman 62, No. 6W Norman North (17-11) 47

No. 2W Edmond Memorial 57, No. 1E B.T. Washington (20-7) 48

No. 1W Edmond North 70, No. 2E Bixby (19-9) 58

No. 3W Putnam West 45, No. 5E Broken Arrow (18-9) 36

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Norman (21-4) vs. Edmond Memorial (22-4); Edmond North (27-0) vs. Putnam West (23-4), 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 2 p.m.

CLASS 5A BOYS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 3E Holland Hall 51, No. 3W El Reno (18-8) 36

No. 1W MWC Carl Albert 62, No. 11E Tahlequah (14-12) 50

No. 2W Del City 49, No. 2E Edison (20-8) 40

No. 1E Memorial 70, No. 4W OKC Southeast (16-8) 45

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Holland Hall (22-4) vs. Carl Albert (22-5); Memorial (23-3) vs. Del City (19-6), 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 5 p.m.

CLASS 5A GIRLS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 3E Holland Hall 54, No. 4W Lawton MacArthur (20-7) 48

No. 1W MWC Carl Albert 61, No. 4E Rogers (20-7) 46

No. 1W El Reno 61, No. 2E Tahlequah (22-4) 51

No. 1E Sapulpa 79, No. 5W Glenpool (18-10) 43

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Holland Hall (23-3) vs. MWC Carl Albert (22-5), 9 a.m.; Sapulpa (23-2) vs. El Reno (19-5), noon

SATURDAY

Championship, noon

CLASS 4A BOYS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 4 OKC Douglass 65, No. 5 OCS (25-4) 60

No. 1 Kingfisher 47, No. 7 Stilwell (23-4) 28

No. 3 Weatherford 47, No. 6 Newcastle (24-6) 35

No. 4 Crossings Christian 76, No. 8 North Rock Creek (22-6) 54

At Yukon

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Weatherford (27-1) vs. Crossings Christian (23-3), 5 p.m.; Kingfisher (27-1) vs. OKC Douglass (24-1), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A GIRLS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 2 Tuttle 69, No. 8 Harding Charter (25-5) 47; No. 3 Bethany 55, No. 4 Kingfisher (23-6) 39; No. 6 Verdigris 43 vs. No. 15 Fort Gibson (22-6) 39; No. 1 Lincoln Christian 62, No. 12 Classen SAS (20-10) 33

At Yukon

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Bethany (26-2) vs. Tuttle (26-2), noon; Lincoln Christian (26-1) vs. Verdigris (22-6), 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

Championship, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A BOYS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 2 OKC Millwood 63, No. 10 Lindsay (23-7) 51

No. 8 Crooked Oak 62, No. 4 Roland (24-4) 46

No. 1 Metro Christian 66, No. 14 Hugo (18-10) 34

No. 6 Prague 63, (24-2) No. 5 Claremore Sequoyah (25-4) 45

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Crooked Oak (25-3) vs. Millwood (16-10), 9 a.m.; Metro Christian (25-2) vs. Prague (25-2), 10:30 a.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 10 a.m.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 9 Alva (25-4) vs. No. 2 Bethel (24-3), 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Jones (22-5) vs. No. 4 Idabel (25-2), 6 p.m.

No. 1 Washington (25-1) vs. No. 7 Silo (21-8), 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Kiefer (21-5) vs. No. 8 Kingston (21-5), 9 p.m.

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Jones/Idabel winner vs. Alva/Bethel winner, 4:30 p.m.; Washington/Silo winner vs. Kiefer/Kingston winner, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 5 p.m.

CLASS 2A BOYS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

TUESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 8 Pocola 40, No. 4 Hennessey 39

No. 1 Dale 84, No. 19 Wister 46

No. 3 Okla. Christian Academy 63, No. 5 Colcord 56

No. 2 Preston 58, No. 10 Hobart 36

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Dale (30-0) vs. Pocola (22-7), 7:30 p.m.; OCA (22-8) vs. Preston (26-4), 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 6:45 p.m.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

TUESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 2 Amber-Pocasset 54, No. 18 Hartshorne 32

No. 1 Dale 46, No. 13 Hooker 21

No. 12 Pawhuska 56, vs. No. 5 Preston 30

No. 8 Howe 64, No. 6 Warner 43

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Dale (29-2) vs. Amber-Pocasset (28-2), noon; Howe (24-6) vs. Pawhuska (26-4), 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 6:45 p.m.