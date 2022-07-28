Storm forces late All-State girls basketball venue change

SAPULPA — The Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State girls basketball games featured a pair of thrillers Wednesday night after a last-minute venue change from Jenks to Sapulpa's Chieftain Center.

In the opener, Webbers Falls’ Samantha Shanks sank a college-range trey in the closing moments to seal the Small East's 67-64 win. In the nightcap, the Large West prevailed 62-61 despite a game-high 18 points from Sand Springs' Journey Armstead for the East.

A thunderstorm in Jenks blew the power in Frank Herald Field House about 45 minutes before the first game’s tip-off. As more fans filed into the unlit gymnasium’s seats, Jenks athletic director Tony Dillingham and the OCA began the search for an alternative.

While the already outfitted players united for a couple rounds of knockout on the court, the search party locked in on Sapulpa High School moments before the original 7 p.m. tip off.

“We’ll get there (SHS), let the kids get warmed up, and we’ll get started as quick as we can,” Dillingham announced to the growing crowd.

A convoy of exiting spectators materialized in the Jenks parking lot and hurried 15 minutes west to Sapulpa. The players warmed up a second time while their families found their seats.

Sapulpa boys basketball coach Rickey Bruner’s daughter, Sapulpa eighth-grader Ramiyah Bruner, solved the OCA’s last crisis by volunteering to sing the national anthem.

An hour after its intended start, the first game got underway as the East team pushed to a 16-point lead early.

It did not take long for former Howe guard Shiloh Fletcher to stand out. The two-time state champion and Oklahoma Christian University signee scored five points in the first quarter.

The West stormed back in the second half. Amber-Pocasset graduate Devynn Harris’s buried a triple 40 seconds away from the final buzzer to cut the East’s lead to one. Shanks then responded with her clinching trey.

Fletcher, a former AAU teammate of Shanks’, commended her clutch shot after the win.

“She’s a hooper,” Fletcher said. “I’ve seen her do it countless times, so I had no doubt.”

Shanks is signed to play at Connors State.

Large West 62, Large East 61

The large-school game followed a similar pattern, but with the West team surging early.

Tuttle graduate Hadley Periman, a University of Tulsa signee, starred in the paint for the West, scoring eight points early while Carl Albert’s Ayza Poole, headed to Seminole State this fall, knocked down two 3s in the first half.

A trio of Periman’s future TU teammates -- Cam Mathews, Delanie Crawford and Chloe Williams -- made it to SHS to watch Periman’s standout performance.

Armstead, who will play for Hutchinson Community College, took over for the East in the second half. Besides her 18 points, she had five rebounds and three assists. Especially playing in her Highway 97 rival school’s arena, Armstead wanted to go out in style.

“Last year, during the season we lost against (Sapulpa), so I had to come harder in this gym,” Armstead said.

East Central signee Tatum Havens, daughter of NSU men's coach Ja Havens, drained two 3-pointers and scored eight points in the third quarter as the East chipped away at the West lead. Bishop Kelley's Rachel Avedon scored all of her 10 in the second half.

Armstead’s floater gave the East its first lead of the game, 51-50 with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter.

But Periman, Poole and the West were far from out of it. It went back ahead one, then three, and when the East had a shot to make it a one-point game with a chance for another possession to take the lead, Periman swatted Armstead’s short-range attempt.

“I honestly went into the game like ‘I’m not going to try to go hard. I don’t want to get hurt,’” Periman said, “but I just hate losing.”

Bristow’s Camille Pritchard hit a double for the East to make it a one-point game with 16.4 seconds to go but the West held on for the win.

“The experience and stuff was nice, getting to know the people and bonding was cool,” Armstead said.

SMALL EAST 67, SMALL WEST 64

West;14;15;13;22;--;64

East;24;16;12;15;--;67​

West: Bayless (Arnett) 2, Silva (Luther) 2, K. Berkey (Hydro-Eakly) 5, Harris (Amber-Pocassett) 11, Richardson (Washington) 5, R. Berkey (Hydro-Eakly) 12, Stalder (5), Getman (Stratford) 18, Hall (Duke) 4.

East: Fletcher (Howe) 9, Shanks (Webbers Falls) 8, Sockey (Crowder) 6, Wiseman (Pittsburg) 9, Belcher (Vanoss) 3, Scott (Pocola) 10, Eubanks (Keys) 7, Delt (Howe) 3, Dale (Perry) 12.

LARGE WEST 62, LARGE EAST 61

West;16;16;18;12;--;62

East;12;13;22;14;--;61

West: Harding (Mustang) 16, Poole (Carl Albert) 15, Surber (Tuttle) 4, Evans-Thompson (El Reno) 5, Periman (Tuttle) 14, Woods Blackowl (El Reno) 1, Garner (Kingfisher) 5, Jackson (Lawton MacArthur) 5.

East: Stinchcomb (McAlester) 3, Armstead (Sand Springs) 18, Milligan (McAlester) 3, Avedon (Bishop Kelley) 10, Harland (Stillwater) 8, Greer (Holland Hall) 4, Pritchard (Bristow) 2, Havens (Tahlequah) 8, Layman (Cleveland) 5​.