Elise Hill scored 20 points and Sophia Regalado added 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Holland Hall to a 54-48 victory over Lawton MacArthur in the Class 5A state quarterfinals Wednesday morning at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The Dutch (23-3) led 49-39 with 3:48 remaining and had to fend off a spirited comeback attempt by MacArthur (20-7), who pulled to within 52-48 with 29 seconds remaining, but couldn’t find the net again.

Alysa Mack led the Highlanders with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Alayna Vines had 15 points and seven boards.

Holland Hall is in the final four for the second straight year after advancing to the 4A semifinals last year before moving up a class in January. The Dutch play Midwest City Carl Albert at 9 a.m. Friday.

5A girls: Sapulpa 79, Glenpool 43

Stailee Heard had 18 points and 13 rebounds, along with five assists and four steals, to help lead Sapulpa to a dominant 79-43 victory over Glenpool in the 5A state quarterfinals Wednesday at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Taylor Bilby added 17 points, six rebounds and six assists for No. 1E Sapulpa (23-2), which is now 16-1 over the last 17 outings, with several of those wins coming against teams in the 6A tournament. Stailee’s sister Tyla Heard contributed 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Chieftains, who outrebounded Glenpool by a 44-23 margin, return to the state semifinals after winning the championship in 2021. They will face No. 1W El Reno on Friday here at 12 noon, the team that knocked them out of last year’s tournament.

For No. 5W Glenpool (18-10), Aaliyah Shawnee scored 22 points and had four rebounds and three steals, while Tyra McKinnie had 14 points and nine rebounds in their first appearance at the state tournament since 1981.

5A girls: MWC Carl Albert 61, Rogers 46

Julianna Matlock scored 20 points and added 11 rebounds and Saniyah Morrison had 17 points and six rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Rogers girls fell 61-46 to Midwest City Carl Albert in their Class 5A state quarterfinal contest Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

The Ropers (20-7) had defeated Carl Albert in the quarterfinals last year en route to their semifinal appearance, but this year, the Titans (22-5) were ranked No. 1 in the West, and their depth, with four players scoring in double digits, was too much to overcome.

Ariana Diaz and Kamryn Sutton each scored 14 points, while Kennedy Cofer had 13 and Audrey Plunkett had 11 points and six rebounds for Carl Albert. The Titans connected on 8-of-21 3-point attempts, with Sutton hit four and Cofer three.

Carl Albert advances to the state semifinals against Holland Hall at 9 a.m. Friday.

5A girls: El Reno 61, Tahlequah 51

Despite receiving 21 points from Talyn Dick and 13 points and nine rebounds from Jersey Retzloff, Tahlequah could not hold onto an 11-point third quarter lead and ended up falling 61-51 to El Reno in their 5A girls state quarterfinal Wednesday. Pauline Black-Harmon scored 20 points and had six rebounds, while Nazhoni Sleeper scored 14 points to lead No. 3W El Reno (19-5), which returned to the state semifinals after reaching the 5A championship game last year.

No. 2E Tahlequah (22-4) also received a game-high 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals from Kori Rainwater. The Tigers also outrebounded El Reno by a 40-25 margin, with 19 offensive boards.

4A boys: OKC Douglass 65, OCS 60

Landry Ballard scored 17 points as No. 4 OKC Douglass defeated No. 5 OCS, 65-60, in the 4A boys quarterfinals at the Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. Terry McMorris added 13 points for the Trojans, who improved to 24-1. OCS ends its season 25-4.

Douglass will play the Kingfisher-Stilwell winner at 7 p.m. Friday.

Today's schedule/scores

5A girls (Norman)

No. 3E Holland Hall 54, No. 4W Lawton MacArthur 48

No. 1W MWC Carl Albert 61, No. 4E Rogers 46

No. 1W El Reno 61, No. 2E Tahlequah 51

No. 1E Sapulpa 79, No. 5W Glenpool 43

5A boys (Norman)

No. 3E Holland Hall (21-4) vs. No. 3W El Reno (18-7), 4:30 p.m.

No. 11E Tahlequah (14-11) vs. No. 1W MWC Carl Albert (21-5), 6 p.m.

No. 2W Del City (18-6) vs. No. 2E Edison (20-7), 7:30 p.m.

No. 4W OKC Southeast (16-7) vs. No. 1E Memorial (22-3), 9 p.m.

4A girls (OKC)

No. 8 Harding Charter (25-4) vs. No. 2 Tuttle (25-2), 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Bethany (26-1) vs. No. 4 Kingfisher (23-5), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Verdigris (21-6) vs. No. 15 Fort Gibson (22-5), 7:30 p.m.

No. 1 Lincoln Christian (25-1) vs. No. 12 Classen SAS (20-9), 9 p.m.

4A boys (OKC)

No. 4 OKC Douglass 65, No. 5 OCS 60

No. 1 Kingfisher 53, No. 7 Stilwell 28

No. 3 Weatherford 47, No. 6 Newcastle 35

No. 4 Crossings Christian 76, No. 8 North Rock Creek 54

COMPLETE STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

6A BOYS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 5E Owasso (17-8) vs. No. 7W Deer Creek (18-8), 4:30 p.m.; No. 1E Broken Arrow (25-1) vs. No. 3W Norman (18-7), 6 p.m.; No. 1W Edmond North (23-2) vs. No. 4E B.T. Washington (15-9), 7:30 p.m.; No. 6E Moore (19-6) vs. No. 5W Choctaw (19-8), 9 p.m.

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Owasso/Deer Creek winner vs. Broken Arrow/Norman winner, 6 p.m.; BTW/Edmond North winner vs. Moore/Choctaw winner, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A GIRLS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 3E Norman (20-4) vs. No. 6W Norman North (17-10), 9 a.m.; No. 2W Edmond Memorial (21-4) vs. No. 1E B.T. Washington (20-6), 10:30 a.m.; No. 2E Bixby (19-8) vs. No. 1W Edmond North (26-0), noon; No. 5E Broken Arrow (18-8) vs. No. 3W Putnam West (22-4), 1:30 p.m.

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Norman/Norman North winner vs. Edmond Memorial/BTW winner, 10:30 a.m.; Bixby/Edmond North winner vs. Broken Arrow/Putnam West winner, 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 2 p.m.

CLASS 5A BOYS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 3E Holland Hall (21-4) vs. No. 3W El Reno (18-7), 4:30 p.m.; No. 11E Tahlequah (14-11) vs. No. 1W MWC Carl Albert (21-5), 6 p.m.; No. 2W Del City (18-6) vs. No. 2E Edison (20-7), 7:30 p.m.; No. 4W OKC Southeast (16-7) vs. No. 1E Memorial (22-3), 9 p.m.

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Holland Hall/El Reno winner vs. Carl Albert/Tahlequah winner, 4:30 p.m.; Memorial/Southeast winner vs. Del City/Edison winner, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 5 p.m.

CLASS 5A GIRLS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 3E Holland Hall 54, No. 4W Lawton MacArthur (20-7) 48; No. 1W MWC Carl Albert 61, No. 4E Rogers (20-7) 46; No. 1W El Reno 61, No. 2E Tahlequah (22-4) 51; No. 1E Sapulpa 79, No. 5W Glenpool 43 (18-10)

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Holland Hall (23-3) vs. MWC Carl Albert (22-5), 9 a.m.; Sapulpa (23-2) vs. El Reno (19-5), noon

SATURDAY

Championship, noon

CLASS 4A BOYS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 4 OKC Douglass 65, No. 5 OCS (25-4) 60; No. 1 Kingfisher 47, No. 7 Stilwell (23-4) 28; No. 3 Weatherford 47, No. 6 Newcastle 35 (24-6); No. 4 Crossings Christian 76, No. 8 North Rock Creek 54 (22-6)

At Yukon

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Weatherford (27-1) vs. Crossings Christian (23-3), 5 p.m.; Kingfisher (27-1) vs. OKC Douglass (24-1), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A GIRLS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 8 Harding Charter (25-4) vs. No. 2 Tuttle (25-2), 4:30 p.m.; No. 3 Bethany (26-1) vs. No. 4 Kingfisher (23-5), 6 p.m.; No. 6 Verdigris (21-6) vs. No. 15 Fort Gibson (22-5), 7:30 p.m.; No. 1 Lincoln Christian (25-1) vs. No. 12 Classen SAS (20-9), 9 p.m.

At Yukon

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Bethany/Kingfisher winner vs. Harding/Tuttle winner, noon; Lincoln Christian/Classen SAS winner vs. Verdigris/Fort Gibson winner, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

Championship, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A BOYS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 10 Lindsay (23-6) vs. No. 2 OKC Millwood (15-10), 9 a.m.; No. 4 Roland (24-2) vs. Crooked Oak (24-3), 10:30 a.m.; No. 1 Metro Christian vs. No. 14 Hugo (18-9), noon; No. 5 Claremore Sequoyah (25-3) vs. No. 6 Prague (24-2), 1:30 p.m.

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Roland/Crooked Oak winner vs. Lindsay/Millwood winner, 9 a.m.; Metro Christian/Hugo winner vs. Claremore Sequoyah/Prague winner. 10:30 a.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 10 a.m.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 9 Alva (25-4) vs. No. 2 Bethel (24-3), 4:30 p.m.; No. 3 Jones (22-5) vs. No. 4 Idabel (25-2), 6 p.m; No. 1 Washington (25-1) vs. No. 7 Silo (21-8), 7:30 p.m.; No. 5 Kiefer (21-5) vs. No. 8 Kingston (21-5), 9 p.m.

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Jones/Idabel winner vs. Alva/Bethel winner, 4:30 p.m.; Washington/Silo winner vs. Kiefer/Kingston winner, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 5 p.m.

CLASS 2A BOYS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

TUESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 8 Pocola 40, No. 4 Hennessey 39

No. 1 Dale 84, No. 19 Wister 46

No. 3 Okla. Christian Academy 63, No. 5 Colcord 56

No. 2 Preston 58, No. 10 Hobart 36

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Dale (30-0) vs. Pocola (22-7), 7:30 p.m.; OCA (22-8) vs. Preston (26-4), 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 6:45 p.m.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

TUESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 2 Amber-Pocasset 54, No. 18 Hartshorne 32

No. 1 Dale 46, No. 13 Hooker 21

No. 12 Pawhuska 56, vs. No. 5 Preston 30

No. 8 Howe 64, No. 6 Warner 43

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Dale (29-2) vs. Amber-Pocasset (28-2), noon; Howe (24-6) vs. Pawhuska (26-4), 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 6:45 p.m.