Brandon Garrison produced 14 rebounds and eight points for Del City (19-6), which will play the Memorial/OKC Southeast winner in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Jay Overton-Tobie had 16 points and six rebounds for Edison (20-8).

The game was tied at 18 early in the second before Del City took command with a 10-0 run.

Del City was 5-of-8 on 3s while Edison was 4-of-17.

4A girls: Verdigris 43, Fort Gibson 39

Verdigris trailed the entire game until the final minute against Fort Gibson, but Kate Wiginton’s 3-pointer from the corner with 41 seconds left pushed the No. 6-ranked Cardinals to a 43-39 win in a Class 4A quarterfinal on Wednesday night at Jim Norick Arena.

Senior Morgan Borgstadt had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven steals for Verdigris (22-6), which will play either Lincoln Christian or Oklahoma City Classen SAS in Friday’s semifinals in Yukon.

Verdigris’ defensive pressure proved to be the difference, allowing the Cardinals to rally from an 11-point deficit in the final 8½ minutes. No. 15 Fort Gibson (22-6) committed 19 turnovers, with 15 of those being steals by Verdigris.

Laynee Stanley had 15 points and seven rebounds for Fort Gibson, which had a 15-game winning streak snapped.

5A boys: Holland Hall 51, El Reno 36

Nate Mullendore had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead East No. 3 Holland Hall past West No. 3 El Reno 51-36 in the Class 5A quarterfinals Wednesday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Jadon Cool added 12 points and Carter Benton scored 10 for the Dutch (22-4), who advance to the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Friday against the Carl Albert/Tahlequah winner.

The Dutch led 28-18 at halftime and shut out El Reno in the third quarter for a 40-18 lead.

5A boys: MWC Carl Albert 62, Tahlequah 50