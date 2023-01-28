Sapulpa prevails over BTW in `fun' Frontier Valley girls showdown

SAPULPA -- A matchup between the Tulsa area's highest-ranked Class 6A and 5A girls basketball teams lived up to expectations on Friday night.

It was tied midway through the fourth quarter before 5A No. 1 Sapulpa reeled off seven consecutive points en route to a 55-49 victory over 6A No. 4 Booker T. Washington at Chieftain Center.

"We knew it was going to be a battle from the start," said Sapulpa coach Darlean Calip, whose team remained undefeated in the Frontier Valley Conference.

Stailee Heard led Sapulpa (15-1, 7-0) with 15 points, Taylor Bilby added 13 and Tyla Heard had 12. Marcayla Johnson paced the Hornets (13-3, 5-2) with 22 points.

"She (Johnson) played great tonight, she put us on her back, she was all over the place," Hornets coach Rabu Leyva said.

Johnson's final basket forged the last tie at 45 in the see-saw game. Tyla Heard and Stailee Heard answered with baskets, followed by Bilby's 3 that made it 52-45 after a 7-0 run and the Hornets never got closer than five during the rest of the game. The lead following the decisive run was the night's largest.

A key factor turned out to be the Lady Chieftains dominating on offensive rebounds.

"Just two good teams," Levya said. "Stailee Heard was tough on the boards and in the end they made a couple more plays than we did.

"They go to the boards so hard, it's good learning for us. We have to rebound better to beat really good teams."

Johnson scored 18 in the first half to help the Hornets take a 30-28 lead into intermission. Stailee Heard ended the third quarter with two free throws for a 38-36 lead and opened the fourth with a basket.

"I thought we were rushing the whole first half offensively," Calip said. "I just feel like the second half we settled down, we moved the ball 3-to-4 passes. Anytime you do that, you kind of get the defense out of position and that creates angles and seams, and we were able to capitalize."

The only other close games that Sapulpa has played against an Oklahoma opponent this season were splitting two decisions against 4A No. 1 Lincoln Christian.

"I told the kids in the locker room, we needed a game like this, so we can grow from it and learn from it," Calip said. "There was a lot of uncharacteristic things that we did, but we still stayed together and played some defense in the second half."

Both coaches agreed that Friday's game had a postseason-type atmosphere and was a valuable experience going into the regular season's final three weeks.

"I don't know if we're going to see another team as athletic as this team is in our class," Calip said. "It was nice to have this type of game, this style of play, this pace, so we can adjust and see what we need to do in order to have success."

Leyva added, "It was a fun game. And the film session will be great this weekend so we can grow and learn."

B.T. Washington 86, Sapulpa 43 (boys): BJ Harris scored 15 and Ty Holdman added 13 to lead the 6A No. 8 Hornets (10-4, 6-1), who were ahead 29-8 at the end of the first quarter and 50-19 at halftime against the Chieftains (5-12, 1-7).

"Tonight's defensive performance was really really good," Hornets coach Eli K. Brown III said. "And I challenged them to be better defensively and be smarter offensively, and I thought we did a good job on both ends."

It was the second game for Larry Heath as Sapulpa's interim head coach. Heath, a 1987 Sapulpa graduate, was a Chieftains assistant for 17 years before being a head coach for five years at Kellyville and then last season at Beggs. This season, he was a Sapulpa junior high school coach and helping out head coach Rickey Bruner with the varsity. Sapulpa athletic director Michael Rose said about Bruner, "he's stepped down for the rest of the season."

SAPULPA 55, B.T. WASHINGTON 49 (girls)

Washington;17;13;6;13;--;49

Sapulpa;14;14;10;17;--;55

B.T. Washington: Johnson 22, Owens 10, Braxton 6, Rhyian Mayberry 4, Johnson-Cooper 3, Brooks 2, Leyva 2.

Sapulpa: S. Heard 15, Bilby 13, T. Heard 12, Raegan McQuarters 8, Hall 5, Adkisson 2.

B.T. WASHINGTON 86, SAPULPA 43 (boys)

Washington;29;21;16;20;--;86

Sapulpa;8;11;12;12;--;43

B.T. Washington: B.J. Harris 15, Holdman 13, Boone 11, Sanders 9, Simpson 9, Scott 8, Smith 7, Oates 5, English 3, Johnson 3, Matulis 2, Parry 1.

Sapulpa: F. Harris 10, Edwards 9, Lewis 8, Abbage 7, Read 5, Pratt 2, Williams 2.