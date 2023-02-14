SAPULPA -- Taylor Bilby snapped out of a shooting slump at a prime time for Sapulpa on Tuesday night.

Bilby scored 18 points on four 3s, including three in the fourth quarter, to lead the Class 5A East No. 1 Lady Chieftains past 6A East No. 2 Bixby 56-48 in a showdown for the Frontier Valley Conference girls title Tuesday night at Chieftain Center.

Sapulpa's lead was only 39-38 before Bilby scored its next nine points with her flurry of 3-pointers as its advantage grew to 48-41.

"It was huge," Sapulpa coach Darlean Calip said. "To her understanding, she's been in a slump, so it was really nice to see her come out of that slump tonight and hit some key baskets at key times for us. It was really good for her confidence."

Sapulpa's Stailee Heard and Tyla Heard each sank two free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the victory.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game," Calip said. "We talked about who was going to be the tougher team tonight, we were going to have grind out this win, because in the playoffs you're going to have games like this."

This was the only meeting this season between the two teams. Sapulpa (18-2, 12-1) bounced back from a loss last Friday to Highway 97 rival Sand Springs.

"It's really nice to have a good quality win against a good quality team heading into the playoffs," Calip said.

Gracy Wernli led Bixby (15-7, 11-2) with 18 points, including five 3s.

Wernli's first four 3s helped Bixby jump ahead 25-17 before Sapulpa rallied. The Chieftains cut their deficit to 29-27 going into halftime. Tyla Heard opened the third quarter with a trey and Sapulpa never trailed again.

"We kind of settled down, offensively we started executing some of our sets and our defense picked up," Calip said.

SAPULPA 56, BIXBY 48 (girls)

Bixby;14;15;7;12;—;48

Sapulpa;14;13;12;17;—;56

Bixby: G. Wernli 18, Baldwin 12, Nielsen 8, K. Wernli 8, Musick 2.

Sapulpa: Bilby 18, S. Heard 12, T. Heard 12, Riki McQuarters 12, Raegan McQuarters 2.