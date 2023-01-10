Sand Springs, Union split basketball doubleheader

For the second consecutive year, Hailey Jackson led Sand Springs' girls basketball team to a victory at Union.

On Tuesday night, Jackson scored 26 points in a 50-42 nailbiter at the UMAC.

“I was a little off tonight, but I was able to keep it somewhat moving,” said Jackson, who exploded for 14 in the fourth quarter to stave off a Union rally.

Last year, Jackson had 10 points in a 38-34 win at Union.

Sand Springs (9-4), ranked No. 11 in Class 6A, improved to 2-2 in Frontier Valley Conference action against the unranked RedHawks (2-7), who dropped to 1-3.

Jackson surpassed 1,000 career points last weekend and her leadership has helped push the team forward while it struggles with injuries and sickness.

“She’s doing what she’s supposed to be doing,” said Lady Sandites head coach Josh Berry. “She’s a special talent and she’s a special person.

“We’re finally getting some pieces back that’ve been out. That’s another thing is just getting everybody healthy and getting everybody back (for the playoffs starting) in late February.”

Sand Springs opened on an 11-0 run and never trailed in the game, leading by as much as 13 in the third quarter, but could never fully pull away from a balanced RedHawks attack.

Yonae’ Edwards bookended a 12-3 Redhawk run to cut it as close as 16-13 midway through the second quarter before the Sandites ended the half with 9 unanswered points.

Union won the third quarter to make it 33-25 but Jackson’s fourth-quarter performance was too much to overcome.

Edwards scored 12 to lead the Redhawks while Vanessa Colemand and Jamiya Woodard added 10 apiece.

Sand Springs will host No. 14 Owasso (6-4, 1-3) Friday in a rematch of the Bishop Kelley Invitational finals, which Sand Springs won 51-49.

Union 60, Sand Springs 49 (boys)

The No. 19 Union boys (5-5, 3-1) won their fifth straight meeting with No. 18 Sand Springs (6-4, 1-3) behind a 19-point effort from Cedric Dixon.

Dixon’s 3-point shooting combined with his team’s inside height advantage proved too much for the visiting Sandites, who fell after leading through most of the first half.

“He’s our guy that we look for to make shots for us,” said Union coach Rudy Garcia. “He does a pretty good job. He hit some big ones there late when we needed some shots.”

The Sandites went on an 11-3 run to close the first quarter up 14-11, but Miles Flemmons scored three buckets in a 7-point second-quarter streak to take a 23-20 lead and the RedHawks never relinquished it.

Union never led by more than eight in the third quarter and didn’t take its first double-digit lead until a bucket from Korbin Gunn with under four minutes in the game.

“Sand Springs has been playing well and we struggled a little bit early,” said Garcia. “I was happy with our defense for the most part. I thought our guys defended pretty well.”

Flemmons scored 12 and Gunn added 11 to put three Redhawks in double digits but the Sandites’ Kooper Kelly led all scorers with a career-best 20.

“I was proud of my guys,” said Garcia. “I thought they played hard tonight.”

The teams will get a rematch on Feb. 14 at Sand Springs. Union will return to action Friday at 5A No. 16 Sapulpa (5-8, 1-3).

SAND SPRINGS 50, UNION 42 (girls)

Sand Springs;13;12;8;17;--;50

Union;6;7;12;17;--;42

Sand Springs: Jackson 26, Wilson 7, Martin 5, Morris 4, Taylor 4, Butler 2, Fueshko 2.

Union: Hishaw 12, Coleman 10, Woodard 10, Bettis 4, McSwain 4, Stith 2.

UNION 60, SAND SPRINGS 49 (boys)

Sand Springs;14;8;13;14;--;49

Union:11;16;14;19;--;60

Sand Springs: Kelly 20, Roper 10, Johnson 6, Foster 5, Holland 4, Allen 4.

Union: Dixon 19, Flemmons 12, Gunn 11, Madrid 8, Gilyard 3, Chappelle 3, Miller 2, Bowen 2.