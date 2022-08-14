Rotnei Clarke: Still shooting the lights out overseas

Rotnei Clarke displayed his sharpshooting ability during his time at Verdigris High School where he became the state's career scoring leader. He did the same in college at Arkansas and Butler.

Now, Clarke, 33, is still shooting the lights out for teams overseas. The 6-foot guard just completed his ninth professional season in the Serie A2 in Italy, where he averaged 14 points, shot 44% from 3-point range and recently won his first professional championship.

“It’s a blessing,” Clarke said of still being able to compete. “To be able to have played as long as I have now, I’ve been pretty durable. … I’ve been able to avoid injuries because I don’t rely on my athleticism as much because I can shoot the ball and a team always needs someone who can shoot it.”

Clarke is married with three kids, with his oldest just finishing kindergarten in Italy. He thought he would have stepped away from basketball by now, but is hoping to play a few more years after being revitalized with an end-of-season championship.

He still sometimes checks in with Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens, who was his head coach at Butler. But he more often talks to former Oklahoma State guard Keiton Page, one of his best friends growing up and his main competitor for the all-time scoring record when Page was at Pawnee High.

Clarke and Page graduated in 2008, and finished first and second in all-time Oklahoma scoring, with 3,758 and 3,709 points, respectively. Despite playing in different divisions, the two met for the first time as seniors at the 43rd Tournament of Champions in 2007, where Page and Pawnee edged out Clarke and Verdigris.

Page now serves as Director of Player Development for the OSU basketball program.

“A lot of people didn’t know we were best friends growing up,” Clarke said. “And we’re still best friends. He was the best man at my wedding. We get around our friends still and he’ll still be bragging about the time they beat us in the Tournament of Champions.”

Read the other stories in this series