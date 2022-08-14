 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick
THEN & NOW: CATCHING UP WITH FORMER LOCAL STARS

Rotnei Clarke: Still shooting the lights out overseas

  • Updated
  • 0
Clarke denies rumors (copy)

Rotnei Clarke playing for Verdigris High School. 

Rotnei Clarke displayed his sharpshooting ability during his time at Verdigris High School where he became the state's career scoring leader. He did the same in college at Arkansas and Butler.

Now, Clarke, 33, is still shooting the lights out for teams overseas. The 6-foot guard just completed his ninth professional season in the Serie A2 in Italy, where he averaged 14 points, shot 44% from 3-point range and recently won his first professional championship.

“It’s a blessing,” Clarke said of still being able to compete. “To be able to have played as long as I have now, I’ve been pretty durable. … I’ve been able to avoid injuries because I don’t rely on my athleticism as much because I can shoot the ball and a team always needs someone who can shoot it.”

Clarke is married with three kids, with his oldest just finishing kindergarten in Italy. He thought he would have stepped away from basketball by now, but is hoping to play a few more years after being revitalized with an end-of-season championship.

People are also reading…

Rotnei Clarke where are they now

Rotnei Clarke stands with his wife, Patricia, and their three kids: Canon, Kyah and Dre.

He still sometimes checks in with Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens, who was his head coach at Butler. But he more often talks to former Oklahoma State guard Keiton Page, one of his best friends growing up and his main competitor for the all-time scoring record when Page was at Pawnee High.

Clarke and Page graduated in 2008, and finished first and second in all-time Oklahoma scoring, with 3,758 and 3,709 points, respectively. Despite playing in different divisions, the two met for the first time as seniors at the 43rd Tournament of Champions in 2007, where Page and Pawnee edged out Clarke and Verdigris.

Page now serves as Director of Player Development for the OSU basketball program.

“A lot of people didn’t know we were best friends growing up,” Clarke said. “And we’re still best friends. He was the best man at my wedding. We get around our friends still and he’ll still be bragging about the time they beat us in the Tournament of Champions.”

Encore performance (copy)

Pawnee’s Keiton Page (left) and Verdigris’ Rotnei Clarke wait for a rebound during a shootaround before the 2008 All-State basketball game. 

Read the other stories in this series

Mike Loyd: Made an impact in nearly 40-year career, including one OU great

Iciss Tillis: 'I've always wanted to be an attorney'

Angel Goodrich: As a firefighter she has 'best job in the world'

Stacy Prammanasudh: Former star golfer is now 'mom' and plays tennis

Jason Rouser: Gold medal winner teaching track in Florida

Devon Walker: 'Tulsa is always going to be my second home'

Jack Sutter: Former ORU assistant took many paths in long basketball coaching career

Bob Babich: Former TU assistant recently retired from Buffalo Bills

Bill Land: Voice of the Spurs sharpened his skills in Tulsa

Shane Stewart: New Port City owner giving back to racing

Rick Engles: Former TU punter staying busy with golf, real estate

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert