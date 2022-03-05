Rogers girls make most of limited numbers, advance to 5A state tournament

JENKS — While Rogers may be few in numbers, the Ropers certainly are not few in heart.

Paced by 19 points from freshman Sanaiyah Morrison and a ball-hawking defense that forced 30 turnovers, injury-depleted Class 5A No. 6 East Rogers rolled to a 67-36 victory against No. 12 Noble in an area tournament consolation final Saturday afternoon at Frank Herald Field House.

In the other consolation final, Megan Gibbs’ free throw with three seconds to play lifted No. 3 Grove to a 32-31 victory against No. 9 Shawnee, sending the Ridgerunners (21-5) to Class 5A state after Grove qualified for the 4A state tourney a year ago.

With their win, the Ropers (16-8) also advance to next week’s 5A state tournament.

Nellie Simmons added 15 points and six rebounds for Rogers, Raegan McQuarters chipped in 13 points and Julianna Matlock finished with a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) for the Ropers, who had just eight players in uniform for both of their area tournament games.

“Everybody underestimated us because of our numbers,” said Matlock, who had eight points in the first half, including a follow shot that gave Rogers its biggest lead of the half at 35-15.

“It just comes back in the (athleticism) and the hard work,” she added.

“We worked very hard for it, late nights, early mornings. Our hearts are racing but we were ready to play and ready to come and get this win and punch our ticket for the next game.”

“We have been going through adversity all season,” Rogers coach Carlin Adkism said of a roster that has fluctuated between seven to nine players.

“It just shows the resiliency on our team. They fought all year. We played one game with our full group of girls. I am proud of them. They overcame a lot.”

Unlike 2020, the Ropers will get a chance this year to compete at state for the coveted gold ball.

Rogers won an area tournament in 2020 and was ready to take a glossy 24-3 record to the Class 5A tournament, but the event was canceled due to the emergence of COVID-19.

“That hurt,” Adkism said. “That group of girls, they were special, too. Unfortunately, that was taken from them. They worked hard. But it’s a great feeling to be back. You try to play for that (2019-20) group and for this (year’s) group.”

Matlock, who was a freshman two years ago, vividly recalls the season’s abrupt end.

“It was heartbreaking. I never felt anything like it,” she said.

Morrison collected 12 of her points in the second half. She was 9-for-13 from the free throw line while snaring five rebounds.

The setback ended quite a run for Noble, which entered postseason play with an 8-14 mark. The Bears, who were led by Mackenzie Heeke’s game-high 21 points, swept their regional before suffering area losses to Sapulpa and Rogers.

Grove 32, Shawnee 31: Gibbs’ free throw ended a wild sequence in the final 12 seconds. With the game tied at 31 after a basket by Shawnee’s Tristyn Napier, each team committed a turnover with Grove regaining possession with eight seconds to play.

Gibbs, who ended up with three points, was fouled on a 3-pointer from the right wing with three seconds remaining. She made the first free throw but then missed her final two attempts. On the final attempt, teammate Baylee Gregg grabbed the offensive rebound to secure the win for the Ridgerunners.

Grove took a 28-20 lead, its largest of the game, in the opening minute of the fourth quarter on a trey by Anna Bacon, who paced Grove with 10 points.

But the Wolves’ Amaya Martinez, who led all players with 13 points, then scored nine unanswered points to give Shawnee a 29-28 advantage with 2:05 to play.

Bacon’s second 3-pointer of the quarter put Grove back in front 31-29 before Napier knotted the contest in the final minute to set the stage for the frantic finish.

ROGERS 67, NOBLE 36

Noble;12;8;7;9;—36

Rogers;14;22;12;19;—;67

Noble (10-16): Heeke 21, Steely 5, Barefoot 5, Cottrell 4, L. George 1.

Rogers (16-8): Morrison 19, Simmons 15, McQuarters 13, Matlock 11, Gist 5, Overstreet 4.

GROVE 32, SHAWNEE 31

Grove;8;8;9;7;—;32

Shawnee;3;10;7;11;—31

Grove (21-5): Bacon 10, Morris 9, Gregg 5, Geer 5, Gibbs 3.

Shawnee (10-17): Martinez 13, Orrell 8, Eli 5, Thurman 3, Napier 2.