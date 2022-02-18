Rams outlast Hornets to share Frontier title

Zane Harbaugh's fourth-quarter heroics helped Owasso come away with a share of the Frontier Valley Conference boys basketball title on Friday night.
Harbaugh scored 10 of his 13 points in the final period as the Class 6A-East No. 4 Rams defeated 6A-East No. 1 Booker T Washington 67-60 before a capacity crowd of more than 1,000 on BTW's Senior Night at Nathan E. Harris Field House.
"I've been here 10 years," Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. "In my experience, this is our biggest win. I have tremendous respect for Booker T's program. To come in here on Senior Night, playing a team that's 20-1 and playing for a share of the (Frontier Conference) title — I think it's the biggest win we've had in Owasso basketball. It has to be."
Harbaugh opened the fourth with a 3-pointer that gave the Rams a 48-46 lead, and Owasso never trailed again in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Washington, however, tied the game at 55 on Aaron Potter's two free throws with 2:47 left. Twenty-five seconds later, Owasso's Brandon Mann scored on a follow shot and Caden Fry added a basket on a spin move at 1:47 for a 59-55 lead.
BTW's Ijai Johnson answered with a floating basket at 1:32, but then Harbaugh connected on a 3 with 1:23 remaining for a 62-57 lead and the Hornets never got closer than four points during the rest of the game.
Harbaugh put the exclamation point in the Rams' win when he converted Fry's long bomb into a layup in the final seconds.
After the game, the teams exchanged heated words, but players were quickly separated before major problems developed.
Owasso survived shooting only 5-of-16 on free throws in the fourth quarter.
During the game, BTW had three players pick up technical fouls, and Owasso's Caleb Leslie converted all six of those free throws.
EJ Lewis scored 15 for Owasso (17-6, 12-2), while Fry added 12 points.
Potter paced the Hornets (20-2, 12-2) with 15 points.
Owasso led most of the first half, but the Hornets took a 30-27 lead into intermission on Kam Parker's trey.
It was a see-saw third quarter that had Owasso take a 45-44 lead on Mann's basket before Johnson's basket pushed the Hornets back ahead 46-45 going into the fourth.
B.T. Washington 37, Owasso 35 (girls): The biggest shot in the Senior Night girls game was made by freshman Marcayla Johnson, whose free-throw line jumper with five seconds left snapped a 35-35 tie.
"I love that she had the confidence to take that shot," Hornets coach Rabu Leyva said. "She has put in a lot of work. It was a great moment for a freshman."
Aunisty Smith paced the No. 8 Hornets (11-12, 8-6) with 15 points and Johnson scored 11. Laila Hamilton paced No. 11 Owasso (10-13, 5-9) with nine points.
Owasso led 23-17 at halftime, but Smith led the Hornets' rally with eight points in the third quarter, and her basket that opened the fourth tied the game at 31. Ellie Morrill's basket gave Owasso a 33-31 before BTW's Carrigan Hill answered with a 3. After Johnson split two free throws, Hamilton responded with a basket for the final tie at 35 with 1:50 left.
"I'm glad we could play a quality opponent and had a game like this to get us ready for the playoffs," Leyva said.
OWASSO 67, B.T. WASHINGTON 60 (boys)
Owasso;16;11;18;22;--;67
B.T. Washington;10;20;16;14;--;60
Owasso (17-6): Lewis 15, Harbaugh 13, Fry 12, B.Mann 8, Pennington 5, Clifton 2, W.Mann 2.
B.T. Washington (20-2): Potter 15, Parker 11, Johnson 11, Oates 11, Boone 8, Chambers 4.
B.T. WASHINGTON 37, OWASSO 35 (girls)
Owasso;11;12;8;4;--;35
B.T. Washington;11;6;12;8;--;37
Owasso (10-13): Hamilton 9, Morrill 8, Rose 8, Stover 6, Yokley 4.
B.T. Washington (11-12): Smith 15, Johnson 11, Owens 6, Hill 3, Mayberry 2.
Bill Haisten, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.