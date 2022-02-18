Rams outlast Hornets to share Frontier title

Zane Harbaugh's fourth-quarter heroics helped Owasso come away with a share of the Frontier Valley Conference boys basketball title on Friday night.

Harbaugh scored 10 of his 13 points in the final period as the Class 6A-East No. 4 Rams defeated 6A-East No. 1 Booker T Washington 67-60 before a capacity crowd of more than 1,000 on BTW's Senior Night at Nathan E. Harris Field House.

"I've been here 10 years," Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. "In my experience, this is our biggest win. I have tremendous respect for Booker T's program. To come in here on Senior Night, playing a team that's 20-1 and playing for a share of the (Frontier Conference) title — I think it's the biggest win we've had in Owasso basketball. It has to be."

Harbaugh opened the fourth with a 3-pointer that gave the Rams a 48-46 lead, and Owasso never trailed again in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Washington, however, tied the game at 55 on Aaron Potter's two free throws with 2:47 left. Twenty-five seconds later, Owasso's Brandon Mann scored on a follow shot and Caden Fry added a basket on a spin move at 1:47 for a 59-55 lead.