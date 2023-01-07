Purcell edges short-handed Coweta for Verdigris' Mother Road Classic boys title

VERDIGRIS – Coweta may have been missing one of its best players, but it took a gritty performance by Class 3A Purcell to take down the 5A Tigers for the Mother Road Classic boys tournament championship Saturday night at the Verdigris Activity Center.

Hayden Ice scored 15 points and Malachi Evans had 10 to lead 3A No. 2 Purcell (10-0) to a 44-42 victory over 5A No. 10 Coweta in a tight defensive battle to claim the tournament title.

“We’ve got a really solid team, we’re deep,” said Purcell coach Roger Raper. “We got a lot of depth, we got a lot of different parts, inside, outside, parts that can score and we play hard. That’s the biggest thing, is that these kids play hard every night they come out. It makes my job a lot easier.”

It was a nice statement triumph by a smaller school that remains unbeaten and is determined to make some noise in the 3A state tournament this season after falling short last year.

“This team last year, we felt like we should have been in the state tournament and we played really well and we added some parts to what we had coming back and we had some kids grow in their roles, kids accepting their roles,” Raper said. “Just a great team effort, really proud of them.”

With six points in this one and a strong performance all weekend, Purcell’s Kobe Freeman was named tournament Most Valuable Player.

“He is just a sophomore, so the kid’s got a lot of room to grow and he’s playing really well,” Raper said of Freeman. “So that’s the wonderful thing, I get to have him for two more years.”

Mason Ford scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, while Cade MacKenzie and A’Meir Brown each had eight points for 5A No. 10 Coweta (7-3). The Tigers had won four in a row but lost star Na’Kylan Starks to injury in their 49-44 win over Bishop Kelley in the semifinal Friday night.

“I was extremely proud of our boys, especially after losing our heart and soul in Na’Kylan to an injury the night before,” said Coweta coach Brandon Maddux. “A heck of a win the night before and facing a little bit of adversity against a very good 3A basketball team, there’s a reason why they’re ranked No. 2. But I was proud of the way they competed.”

Maddux wasn’t sure what Starks’ long-term prognosis was.

“We won’t know for sure until he gets an MRI and who knows how long that’s going to take?” Maddux said. “We’re just praying to the Lord that it’s not season-ending, but right now, other guys just have to step up. Everybody’s got to contribute in certain ways and when you lose a young man like that, it’s hard to replace him. Not only because he’s talented, but his intangibles. He’s a great young man, that’s the worst thing about it – a bad thing happening to such a great young man, not just this year but last year as well and it breaks your heart, but if anybody’s going to grow from it, it’s going to be him.”

Purcell led since the game’s first few minutes but after second quarter started, couldn’t build its lead past five points as Coweta kept the game close. The Dragons entered the final quarter with a 31-26 advantage, and Ford cut it to 31-29 with a 3-pointer from the left corner just 30 seconds in, but neither team scored again until Evans’ layup with 4:06 remaining.

Later, Purcell went up 37-33 on Lincoln Eubank’s 3 from the left corner, but Ford’s spinning layup followed by the ‘and-1’ free throw with 1:13 left made it 37-36. Four free throws from Evans pushed the Dragons’ lead back to 41-36 with 26.5 seconds to go, essentially clinching it. Purcell made 7-of-9 free throws in the final minute.

After falling behind 5-2 in the game’s first three minutes, Purcell’s defense shut down Coweta and outscored the Tigers 9-0 over the rest of the first quarter to take an 11-5 lead into the second quarter. Coweta kept it close, pulling to with 13-12 on Wyatt Thompson’s layup with 2:38 remaining, but defense continued to dominate and Purcell took an 18-14 lead into halftime.

Coweta's girls edged Purcell 47-45 to win the consolation title. The Lady Tigers (5-5) began the tournament with an OT loss to Tecumseh and then defeated Hilldale 55-24.

Tahlequah 57, Verdigris 51 (girls): Madi Matthews scored 19 points and Jadyn Buttery added 13 to help lead Tahlequah to victory in the girls’ final for the tournament championship.

Kori Rainwater was limited to just five points, but she had a slew of rebounds, including several crucial ones down the stretch, as 5A No. 3 Tahlequah (10-1) outscored Verdigris 12-5 over the final five minutes to win its sixth straight contest.

“We just had to execute, we had to take care of the ball,” said Tahlequah coach David Qualls. “We worked on our three-minute stuff in practice, usually a couple of times a week and we had a three-minute game there with a four-point lead, so we just needed to execute, take care of the ball and hit free throws and we did that. That’s what it’s all about.”

After an outstanding performance on both ends of the floor throughout the three-day tournament, Rainwater was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

“She’s just a warrior,” Qualls said of Rainwater. “She’s averaging 18 and 10 for us right now and she shows up every night and works hard and she had a great tournament for us. She got some big rebounds for us down the stretch and played great, so Kori was just being Kori.”

Brynlee Brown scored 16 points and Morgan Borgstadt had 12 for 4A No. 6 Verdigris (7-3), who defeated Tecumseh 40-33 in the semifinals on Friday to advance to the final.

Verdigris hung tough with the Tigers throughout the contest, with Brown’s 3-pointer from the right side giving the Cardinals a 46-45 edge with 4:37 remaining, but Tahlequah used a 9-2 run over the next two-plus minutes to build a 54-48 lead. Brown then connected on another tray with 2:18 left to pull the Cardinals to within 54-51, but Talyn Dick made two free throws with 43.7 seconds left and Buttery hit another one late to seal the win for the Tigers.

Overall, Tahlequah made 16-of-18 free throws.

Neither team had more than a three-point lead until a Tahlequah 9-2 run through a two-minute span midway through the second quarter put the Tigers up by eight. But after Matthews’ 3-pointer gave them a 26-18 lead with 4:10 remaining, Verdigris reeled off an 8-0 run to tie it, eventually going back ahead 29-27 on Ciara Daniel’s tray from the left side with 1:23 to go before a 3 from Dick put Tahlequah ahead 30-29 heading into halftime.

A tight third quarter left the Tigers with a 41-39 edge entering the fourth.

The game started 24 minutes late after the boys’ third-place game ran late, as Tahlequah needed overtime to defeat Bishop Kelley 55-50.

PURCELL 44, COWETA 42 (boys)

Coweta;5;9;12;16;--;42

Purcell;11;7;13;13;--;44

Coweta: Ford 12, Brown 8, MacKenzie 8, Garrett 6, Thompson 5, Rich 3.

Purcell: Ice 15, Evans 10, Eubank 8, Freeman 6, Galyean 3, Tharp 2.

TAHLEQUAH 57, VERDIGRIS 51 (girls)

Tahlequah;14;16;11;16;--;57

Verdigris;11;18;10;12;--;51

Tahlequah: Matthews 19, Buttery 13, Dick 10, Retzloff 6, Rainwater 5, Qualls 3.

Verdigris: Brown 16, Borgstadt 12, Wiginton 9, Daniel 6, Daniels 4, Waters 4.