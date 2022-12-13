Parker Friedrichsen scores 40 in Bixby's win over Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS -- Notre Dame signee Parker Friedrichsen scored 40 points to lead No. 10 Bixby past Sand Springs 77-72 in a Class 6A Frontier Valley Conference matchup Tuesday.

Friedrichsen made 4-of-4 free throws in the final minute after the Sandites had the Spartans on upset alert for most of the night.

Among those watching Friedrichsen at Ed Dubie Field House was Notre Dame coach Mike Brey.

The Sandites (1-2, 1-2) trailed 44-34 at halftime but rallied to tie it at 55-55 on Alijah Roper’s fourth of five treys late in the third quarter.

Bixby's lead was at 73-69 after a pair of free throws from Sand Springs' Khalil Allen with 35 seconds remaining before Friedrichsen sealed the outcome.

Sand Springs committed 25 fouls to Bixby’s 15 and the Spartans cashed in, going 34-of-36 on free throws.

Triston Driver scored 15 for Bixby (4-1, 2-0) and Luke Friedrichsen added 10. Roper scored 19 to lead the Sandites and Michael Foster had 18.

Bixby 84, Sand Springs 50 (girls)

Gentry Baldwin was shut out in the first half, but her 16-point performance in the third quarter sparked Bixby.

“She is the most gutsy, gritty kid you’ve ever met in your life,” said Bixby coach Tina Thomas.

“Walking out of the locker room I said ‘Let’s go Gentry. Let’s go get this done,’ and she did.”

The top-10 battle between last year’s top two Frontier Valley Conference teams lived up to the hype as the No. 9 Sandites and No. 2 Spartans battled neck and neck to a halftime tie before the visitors pulled away.

The first half saw 12 lead changes and neither team led by more than 6 points. Abilene Christian signee Gracy Wernli had 15 by halftime for the Spartans and ended the night with a game-high 24.

“We’re kind of having to redefine who we are and how we do things,” said Thomas, who just lost Meredith Mayes, also an Abilene Christian commit, to an ACL injury in last weekend’s Bixby tournament.

“It’s a process. A little bit of grieving going on right now because these kids have been together since third grade.

“They’re very sad, but equally, or even more, driven. We’ve had good practices, tweaking on how we’re going to do things a little differently. But the kids have resolve and grit and determination to continue to pursue their goals.”

The Sandites (7-2, 1-2) were missing their own starter, Fayth Walker, who also suffered an ACL injury at the Bishop Kelley Tournament.

After ending the first half in a 33-33 tie, the Spartans (4-1, 2-0) opened the third quarter on a 12-point run and limited the Sandites’ opportunities through an aggressive full-court press that came away with seven steals.

“I’ve got some senior girls that have some grit and resolve about them and they decided the game wasn’t going to go that way any longer,” said Thomas.

After scoring eight treys in the first half, the Sandites wouldn’t hit another and the Spartans appeared to find their new identity minus Mayes.

By the end of the night, Drury signee Alyssa Nielsen had 17 points and Kate Wernli added 12.

Hailey Jackson led the Sandites with 16 points and nine rebounds while Calla Fueshko and Sakauri Wilson scored 10 apiece.

Bixby;17;27;13;20;--;77

Sand Springs;19;15;21;17;--;72

Bixby: P. Friedrichsen 40, Driver 15, L. Friedrichsen 10, McCormick 6, Holley 4.

Sand Springs: Roper 19, Foster 18, Mtichell 9, Allen 8, Kelly 7, Holland 7, Johnson 4.

Bixby;17;16;23;28;--;84

Sand Springs;14;19;9;8;--;50

Bixby: G. Wernli 24, Nielsen 17, Baldwin 16, K. Wernli 12, Musick 7, Wilson 4, Daniel 2, Beltran 2.

Sand Springs: Jackson 16, Wilson 10, Fueshko 10, Martin 7, Morris 5, Taylor 2.