BIXBY — On Monday at Jenks, with 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, Bixby’s Parker Friedrichsen nearly recorded what would have been his third triple-double of the season.

Against Sand Springs on Tuesday, Friedrichsen totaled an easy 30 points as the Spartans remained hot with a 73-44 victory. The 6-foot-5 senior scored 15 of Bixby’s 27 third-quarter points.

With 10 wins in their last 11 games, the Spartans improved to 16-4. Never before has a Bixby team reached the 20-win mark. Bixby is No. 3 in the OSSAA’s Class 6A East rankings.

“That third quarter. Wow. We got it going,” Bixby coach Lance Kight said. “When Parker gets it going, he’s something to watch.”

The 6-foot-5 Friedrichsen entered the Sand Springs game with season averages of 31 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists per game. Against the Sandites, he was the driving force in Bixby’s big third period. Friedrichsen converted on a transition dunk and a 3-pointer as the Spartans extended their lead to 41-23. After the dunk and before the 3-pointer, Friedrichsen had a beautiful assist on a Tristan Driver bucket.

Driver scored 13 points and Luke Friedrichsen 12 for the Spartans, while the Sand Springs leaders in scoring were Blake Johnson with 12 points and Luke Hooper and Kooper Kelly with eight apiece.

On Friday, Bixby hosts Owasso. With a Tuesday victory over Union, the Rams have a nine-game win streak. Owasso freshman Jalen Montonati scored a season-high 39 points against the Redhawks.

“Huge game,” Kight said. “Great game.”

Bixby 69, Sand Springs 40 (girls): Gracy Wernli totaled 21 points and Alyssa Nielsen and freshman Kate Wernli each finished with 18 as Bixby limited Sand Springs to nine first-half points.

With three regular-season games remaining, the Lady Spartans are 14-6 and ranked No. 2 in the 6A East rankings. Booker T. Washington is No. 1.

Bixby has played most of the season without senior star Meredith Mayes, who sustained a serious knee injury in December.

“It was a struggle, to have to redefine who we were are and how we wanted to play,” Bixby coach Tina Thomas said. “Life throws you some curveballs. (Mayes’) recovery is going very well. It’s been excellent.”

For Sand Springs, Taiona Morris scored nine points and Kiaryn Taylor eight.

BIXBY 73, SAND SPRINGS 44 (boys)

Sand Springs;7;12;8;17;--;44

Bixby;12;17;27;17;--;73

Sand Springs: Blake Johnson 12, Luke Hooper 8, Kooper Kelly 8, Khalil Allen 5, Kade Holland 4, Zane Fueshko 3, Michael Foster 3, Alijah Roper 1.

Bixby: Parker Friedrichsen 30, Tristan Driver 13, Luke Friedrichsen 12, Sam McCormick 6, Spencer Holley 4, Nick Friedrichsen 3, Cooper Fiske 3, Jeff Turner 2.

BIXBY 69, SAND SPRINGS 40 (girls)

Sand Springs;7;2;18;13;--;40

Bixby;12;12;25;20;--;69

Sand Springs: Taiona Morris 9, Kiaryn Taylor 8, Calla Fueshko 7, Hailey Jackson 7, Kauri Wilson 6, Tay’Ja Butler 3.

Bixby: Gracy Wernli 21, Alyssa Nielsen 18, Kate Wernli 18, Gentry Baldwin 5, Ama Musick 5, Bailey Wilson 2.