Bixby's boys and girls basketball teams appear ready for considerable playoff success after dominating wins over Booker T. Washington by nearly identical scores in regular-season finales Friday night.

In the boys game, Parker Friedrichsen delivered another dazzling performance with 34 points as the Class 6A East No. 3 Spartans rolled to a 65-48 victory on BTW's Senior Night at Nathan E. Harris Field House.

"That's about as good of basketball as we can play right there going in," Bixby coach Lance Kight said. "I told our guys before the game this is a hard a place to win as anywhere in the state."

Earlier, Gentry Baldwin scored 21 with five 3s to spark the No. 2 Lady Spartans over top-ranked BTW 65-49.

"That looks like a team poised to make a run," Bixby coach Tina Thomas said. "That's exactly what I wanted to see."

Thomas' team avenged a 54-47 loss to BTW on Jan. 13 at Bixby. That was soon after Bixby's Meredith Mayes suffered a season-ending knee injury.

"It's taken us a minute to find our new identity," Thoma said. "We are such a different team now."

Bixby's lead was only 20-19 befpre Baldwin sank a 3 that sparked a 12-2 run. Brynn Daniel's 3 to end the half gave the Spartans a 35-24 lead.

Baldwin scored 10 in the third quarter as Bixby stretched its lead to 53-33.

Gracy Wernli added 14 points with four 3s for Bixby (16-7) while Alyssa Nielsen added 12 points with 11 rebounds. Marcayla Johnson paced BTW (17-5) with 26 points.

"I was very pleased we played good defense and didn't turn the ball over," Thomas said. "We played with more patience and it just always helps the game flow when you knock some shots down."

Bixby, the state runner-up the past two years, played a pair of No. 1 teams this week as it lost to 5A East's Sapulpa on Tuesday.

"This has been great preparation for the playoffs," Thomas said. "The girls showed up tonight and did all the little things."

Both Bixby teams breezed to victory despite each receiving a pre-game technical foul that resulted in the Hornets taking a lead on free throws before any time elapsed. Bixby's girls were assessed a technical due to a scorebook error from an old roster.

"That's all on me," Thomas said. "Coaching all these years and that's the first time anything like that has happened -- they (her players) saved me."

Bixby's boys started in a 2-0 hole due to a technical for a dunk during warmups, but it wasn't long before they took command.

Friedrichsen was on the bench for most of the first quarter due to two fouls in the first two minutes. He didn't get on the scoreboard until a four-point play in the opening period's final seconds. That started a stretch of him scoring Bixby's next 26 points in less than seven minutes.

The Spartans led 17-15 early in the second quarter before going on a 23-2 run for a 40-19 halftime lead. Friedrichsen was 5-of-6 on 3s with 22 points in the quarter.

"Parker is one of the toughest shotmakers I've seen," Hornets coach Eli K. Brown III said. "We had Ty (Holdman) all over him playing great defense and he still not only got his shot off, but made those tough shots. He earned my respect. Goes to show that all the work he puts in is paying off."

Overall for the game, Friedrichsen was 6-of-9 on 3s and 14-of-18 on field goals. He was coming off a career-high 51 points Tuesday at Sapulpa.

"I told people all year Parker is the best player in the state but we've got other dudes who can play," Kight said. "They showed that in the first quarter, and then Parker showed in the second quarter why he's the best player in the state. He's unguardable when he gets in that zone.

"He's a walking bucket, he's our team leader. The other guys got the ball to him, they know when he's in that zone, get the ball (to him) he's going to carry us."

Triston Driver added 17 points for Bixby (19-4). BJ Harris had 18 points for the Hornets (12-8), who have lost four of their last six games.

Next week in regional openers, BTW's girls host Union on Thursday and the boys host Stillwater on Friday. Both Bixby teams will host Enid -- girls on Thursday and boys on Friday. Bixby's boys have won seven in a row and 13 of their past 14.

"We came in tonight and said let's build on the season, let's finish on a strong note and we finished on as good a note as you can finish," Kight said. "I'm excited about next week."

BIXBY 65, B.T. WASHINGTON 48 (boys)

Bixby;13;27;18;7;--;65

B.T. Washington;6;13;18;11;--;48

Bixby: P. Friedrichsen 34, Driver 17, McCormick 7, L. Friedrichsen 2, Fiske 2, Holley 2, N. Friedrichsen 1.

B.T. Washington: Harris 18, Holdman 12, Boone 11, Crosslin 4, Simpson 3.

BIXBY 65, B.T. WASHINGTON 49 (girls)

Bixby;20;15;18;12;--;65

B.T. Washington;12;12;9;16;--;49

Bixby: Baldwin 21, G. Wernli 14, Nielsen 12, K. Wernli 10, Daniel 8.

B.T. Washington: Johnson 26, Owens 11, Mayberry 9, Johnson-Cooper 2, Leyva 1.