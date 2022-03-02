Pairings for state, area basketball tournaments

STATE TOURNAMENTS
Class A Boys
All games at State Fair Arena, OKC
THURSDAY
Quarterfinals
Vanoss vs. Caddo, 4:30 p.m.; Garber vs. Riverfield, 6 p.m.; Arapaho-Butler vs. Tushka, 7:30 p.m.; Hydro-Eakly vs. Canute, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY
Semifinals
Hydro/Canute winner vs. A-B/Tushka winner, 7:30 p.m.; Vanoss/Caddo winner vs. Garber/Riverfield winner, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 7 p.m.
Class A Girls
All games at State Fair Arena, OKC
THURSDAY
People are also reading…
Quarterfinals
Navajo vs. Caddo, 9 a.m.; Vanoss vs. Seiling, 10:30 a.m.; Hydro-Eakly vs. Strother, noon; Okarche vs. Garber, 1:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Semifinals
Vanoss/Seiling winner vs. Navajo/Caddo winner, 9 a.m.; Hydro-Eakly/Strother winner vs. Okarche/Garber winner, 10:30 a.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, Noon
Class B Boys
Semifinals and final at State Fair Arena, OKC
THURSDAY
Quarterfinals
At Washington, Oklahoma
Roff vs. Stringtown, 2 p.m.; Mt. View-Gotebo vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton, 3:30 p.m.; Leedey vs. Glencoe, 7 p.m.; Duke vs. Buffalo Valley, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Semifinals
MV-G/FC-B winner vs. Roff/Stringtown winner, noon; Duke/Buffalo Valley winner vs. Leedey/Glencoe winner, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 2 p.m.
Class B Girls
Semifinals and final at State Fair Arena, OKC
THURSDAY
Quarterfinals
At Mustang
Whitesboro vs. Duke, 2 p.m.; Lomega vs. Okeene, 3:30 p.m.; Pittsburg vs. Lookeba-Sickles, 7 p.m.; Varnum vs. Hammon, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Semifinals
Pittsburg/Lookeba-Sickles winner vs. Varnum/Hammon winner, 4:30 p.m.; Lomega/Okeene winner vs. Whitesboro/Duke winner, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 5 p.m.
AREA TOURNAMENTS
Class 6A Girls
WINNERS BRACKET
All games at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Winners advance to state tournament, March 10-12. Losers play Saturday afternoon at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
Union vs. Bixby at Cleveland (Rogers)
Putnam West vs. Sand Springs at Rogers (Rogers)
Edmond North vs. Norman at Noble (Noble)
Mustang vs. Choctaw at Putnam City (Noble)
LOSERS BRACKET
All games at 8 p.m. Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
Owasso vs. Putnam North at Cleveland (Rogers)
Stillwater vs. Tahlequah at Rogers (Rogers)
Edmond Memorial vs. Moore at Noble (Noble)
Yukon vs. Southmoore at Putnam City (Noble)
Class 6A Boys
WINNERS BRACKET
All games at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Sites are at Rogers, Ponca City, Noble and Capitol Hill. Winners advance to state tournament March 10-12. Losers play Saturday night. Sites are at Owasso and Westmoore. Pairings determined by Wednesday's results.
LOSERS BRACKET
All games at 8 p.m. Friday. Sites are at Rogers, Ponca City, Noble and Capitol Hill. Winners play Saturday night. Sites are at Owasso and Westmoore. Pairings determined by Wednesday's results.
Class 5A Girls
WINNERS BRACKET
All games at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Winners advance to state tournament, March 10-12. Losers play Saturday afternoon at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
Sapulpa vs. Noble at Owasso (Jenks)
Grove vs. McAlester at Jenks (Jenks)
Carl Albert vs. MacArthur at Edmond North (Westmoore)
Midwest City vs. El Reno at Westmoore (Westmoore)
LOSERS BRACKET
All games at 8 p.m. Thursday at site in parentheses. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday afternoon at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
Rogers vs. Collinsville at Owasso (Jenks)
Shawnee vs. Claremore at Jenks (Jenks)
Ardmore vs. Lawton Eisenhower at Edmond North (Westmoore)
Guthrie vs. Del City at Westmoore (Westmoore)
Class 5A Boys
WINNERS BRACKET
All games at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Sites are Sand Springs, Cleveland, Edmond North and Ponca City. Winners advance to state tournament, March 10-12. Losers play Saturday night. Sites are at Owasso and Westmoore. Pairings determined by Wednesday's results.
LOSERS BRACKET
All games at 8 p.m. Friday. Sites are Sand Springs, Cleveland, Edmond North and Ponca City. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday night. Sites are at Owasso and Westmoore. Pairings determined by Wednesday's results.
Class 4A
WINNERS BRACKET
All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.
At Sapulpa
GIRLS: Verdigris vs. Holland Hall
BOYS: Stilwell vs. Holland Hall
At Checotah
GIRLS: Muldrow vs. Classen SAS
BOYS: Perkins-Tryon vs. Mt. St. Mary
At Stride Bank Center, Enid
GIRLS: Woodward vs. Weatherford
BOYS: Kingfisher vs. Weatherford
At Shawnee
GIRLS: Tuttle vs. Ada
BOYS: Tuttle vs. Heritage Hall
LOSERS BRACKET
All games Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.
At Sapulpa
GIRLS: Inola vs. Locust Grove, 1:30 p.m.; Victory Christian vs. Stilwell, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Victory Christian vs. Verdigris, 3 p.m.; Pryor vs. Hilldale, 8 p.m.
At Checotah
GIRLS: Fort Gibson vs. Tecumseh, 1:30 p.m.; Seminole vs. Byng, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Crossings Christian vs. Byng, 3 p.m.; Muldrow vs. Classen SAS, 8 p.m.
At Stride Bank Center, Enid
GIRLS: Bethany vs. Clinton, 1:30 p.m.; Kingfisher vs. Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Mannford vs. Douglass, 3 p.m.; Central vs. Bethany, 8 p.m.
At Shawnee
GIRLS: Blanchard vs. Sulphur 1:30 p.m.; Anadarko vs. Harding, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Blanchard vs. Ada, 3 p.m.; North Rock Creek vs. Newcastle, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
WINNERS BRACKET
All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.
At Enid
GIRLS: Perry vs. Luther
BOYS: Washington vs. Purcell
At Verdigris
GIRLS: Lincoln Christian vs. Kansas
BOYS: Westville vs. Millwood
At Stroud
GIRLS: Idabel vs. Keys
BOYS: Roland vs. OCS
At Ada
GIRLS: Jones vs. Bethel
BOYS: Marlow vs. Bethel
LOSERS BRACKET
All games Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.
At Enid
GIRLS: Lindsay vs. Community Christian, 1:30 p.m.; Alva vs. Purcell, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Hennessey vs. Community Christian, 3 p.m.; Perry vs. Claremore Sequoyah, 8 p.m.
At Verdigris
GIRLS: Tahlequah Sequoyah vs. Heavener, 1:30 p.m.; Metro Christian vs. Morris, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Lincoln Christian vs. Morris, 3 p.m.; Vinita vs. Rejoice Christian, 8 p.m.
At Stroud
GIRLS: Roland vs. Cascia Hall, 1:30 p.m.; Kellyville vs. Kiefer, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Valliant vs. Beggs, 3 p.m.; Kellyville vs. Crooked Oak, 8 p.m.
At Ada
GIRLS: Marlow vs. Kingston, 1:30 p.m.; Comanche vs. Prague, 3 p.m.
BOYS: Jones vs. Prague, 3 p.m.; Frederick vs. Kingston, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
WINNERS BRACKET
All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.
At Hennessey
GIRLS: Hooker vs. Riverside
BOYS: Hooker vs. Cashion
At Skiatook
GIRLS: Warner vs. Pocola
BOYS: Okla. Union vs. Pocola
At Dale
GIRLS: Howe vs. Silo
BOYS: Morrison vs. Silo
At Chickasha
GIRLS: Dale vs. Latta
BOYS: Dale vs. Latta
LOSERS BRACKET
All games Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.
At Hennessey
GIRLS: Merritt vs. Amber-Pocasset, 1:30 p.m.; Watonga vs. Cashion 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Merritt vs. Pawnee, 3 p.m.; Watonga vs. Amber-Pocasset, 8 p.m.
At Skiatook
GIRLS: Fairland vs. Pawhuska, 1:30 p.m.; Preston vs. Afton, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Chouteau vs. Warner, 3 p.m.; Caney Valley vs. Preston, 8 p.m.
At Dale
GIRLS: Oktaha vs. Panama, 1:30 p.m.; Morrison vs. Hartshorne, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Howe vs. Hartshorne, 3 p.m.; Oktaha vs. Panama, 8 p.m.
At Chickasha
GIRLS: Okemah vs. Stratford, 1:30 p.m.; Wewoka vs. Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Okemah vs. Mangum, 3 p.m.; Tishomingo vs. Boone-Apache, 8 p.m.