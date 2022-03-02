Pairings for state, area basketball tournaments

STATE TOURNAMENTS

Class A Boys

All games at State Fair Arena, OKC

THURSDAY

Quarterfinals

Vanoss vs. Caddo, 4:30 p.m.; Garber vs. Riverfield, 6 p.m.; Arapaho-Butler vs. Tushka, 7:30 p.m.; Hydro-Eakly vs. Canute, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Hydro/Canute winner vs. A-B/Tushka winner, 7:30 p.m.; Vanoss/Caddo winner vs. Garber/Riverfield winner, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 7 p.m.

Class A Girls

All games at State Fair Arena, OKC

THURSDAY

Quarterfinals

Navajo vs. Caddo, 9 a.m.; Vanoss vs. Seiling, 10:30 a.m.; Hydro-Eakly vs. Strother, noon; Okarche vs. Garber, 1:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Vanoss/Seiling winner vs. Navajo/Caddo winner, 9 a.m.; Hydro-Eakly/Strother winner vs. Okarche/Garber winner, 10:30 a.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, Noon

Class B Boys

Semifinals and final at State Fair Arena, OKC

THURSDAY

Quarterfinals

At Washington, Oklahoma

Roff vs. Stringtown, 2 p.m.; Mt. View-Gotebo vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton, 3:30 p.m.; Leedey vs. Glencoe, 7 p.m.; Duke vs. Buffalo Valley, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Semifinals

MV-G/FC-B winner vs. Roff/Stringtown winner, noon; Duke/Buffalo Valley winner vs. Leedey/Glencoe winner, 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 2 p.m.

Class B Girls

Semifinals and final at State Fair Arena, OKC

THURSDAY

Quarterfinals

At Mustang

Whitesboro vs. Duke, 2 p.m.; Lomega vs. Okeene, 3:30 p.m.; Pittsburg vs. Lookeba-Sickles, 7 p.m.; Varnum vs. Hammon, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Pittsburg/Lookeba-Sickles winner vs. Varnum/Hammon winner, 4:30 p.m.; Lomega/Okeene winner vs. Whitesboro/Duke winner, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 5 p.m.

AREA TOURNAMENTS

Class 6A Girls

WINNERS BRACKET

All games at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Winners advance to state tournament, March 10-12. Losers play Saturday afternoon at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Union vs. Bixby at Cleveland (Rogers)

Putnam West vs. Sand Springs at Rogers (Rogers)

Edmond North vs. Norman at Noble (Noble)

Mustang vs. Choctaw at Putnam City (Noble)

LOSERS BRACKET

All games at 8 p.m. Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Owasso vs. Putnam North at Cleveland (Rogers)

Stillwater vs. Tahlequah at Rogers (Rogers)

Edmond Memorial vs. Moore at Noble (Noble)

Yukon vs. Southmoore at Putnam City (Noble)

Class 6A Boys

WINNERS BRACKET

All games at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Sites are at Rogers, Ponca City, Noble and Capitol Hill. Winners advance to state tournament March 10-12. Losers play Saturday night. Sites are at Owasso and Westmoore. Pairings determined by Wednesday's results.

LOSERS BRACKET

All games at 8 p.m. Friday. Sites are at Rogers, Ponca City, Noble and Capitol Hill. Winners play Saturday night. Sites are at Owasso and Westmoore. Pairings determined by Wednesday's results.

Class 5A Girls

WINNERS BRACKET

All games at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Winners advance to state tournament, March 10-12. Losers play Saturday afternoon at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Sapulpa vs. Noble at Owasso (Jenks)

Grove vs. McAlester at Jenks (Jenks)

Carl Albert vs. MacArthur at Edmond North (Westmoore)

Midwest City vs. El Reno at Westmoore (Westmoore)

LOSERS BRACKET

All games at 8 p.m. Thursday at site in parentheses. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday afternoon at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Rogers vs. Collinsville at Owasso (Jenks)

Shawnee vs. Claremore at Jenks (Jenks)

Ardmore vs. Lawton Eisenhower at Edmond North (Westmoore)

Guthrie vs. Del City at Westmoore (Westmoore)

Class 5A Boys

WINNERS BRACKET

All games at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Sites are Sand Springs, Cleveland, Edmond North and Ponca City. Winners advance to state tournament, March 10-12. Losers play Saturday night. Sites are at Owasso and Westmoore. Pairings determined by Wednesday's results.

LOSERS BRACKET

All games at 8 p.m. Friday. Sites are Sand Springs, Cleveland, Edmond North and Ponca City. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday night. Sites are at Owasso and Westmoore. Pairings determined by Wednesday's results.

Class 4A

WINNERS BRACKET

All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.

At Sapulpa

GIRLS: Verdigris vs. Holland Hall

BOYS: Stilwell vs. Holland Hall

At Checotah

GIRLS: Muldrow vs. Classen SAS

BOYS: Perkins-Tryon vs. Mt. St. Mary

At Stride Bank Center, Enid

GIRLS: Woodward vs. Weatherford

BOYS: Kingfisher vs. Weatherford

At Shawnee

GIRLS: Tuttle vs. Ada

BOYS: Tuttle vs. Heritage Hall

LOSERS BRACKET

All games Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.

At Sapulpa

GIRLS: Inola vs. Locust Grove, 1:30 p.m.; Victory Christian vs. Stilwell, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Victory Christian vs. Verdigris, 3 p.m.; Pryor vs. Hilldale, 8 p.m.

At Checotah

GIRLS: Fort Gibson vs. Tecumseh, 1:30 p.m.; Seminole vs. Byng, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Crossings Christian vs. Byng, 3 p.m.; Muldrow vs. Classen SAS, 8 p.m.

At Stride Bank Center, Enid

GIRLS: Bethany vs. Clinton, 1:30 p.m.; Kingfisher vs. Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Mannford vs. Douglass, 3 p.m.; Central vs. Bethany, 8 p.m.

At Shawnee

GIRLS: Blanchard vs. Sulphur 1:30 p.m.; Anadarko vs. Harding, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Blanchard vs. Ada, 3 p.m.; North Rock Creek vs. Newcastle, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

WINNERS BRACKET

All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.

At Enid

GIRLS: Perry vs. Luther

BOYS: Washington vs. Purcell

At Verdigris

GIRLS: Lincoln Christian vs. Kansas

BOYS: Westville vs. Millwood

At Stroud

GIRLS: Idabel vs. Keys

BOYS: Roland vs. OCS

At Ada

GIRLS: Jones vs. Bethel

BOYS: Marlow vs. Bethel

LOSERS BRACKET

All games Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.

At Enid

GIRLS: Lindsay vs. Community Christian, 1:30 p.m.; Alva vs. Purcell, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Hennessey vs. Community Christian, 3 p.m.; Perry vs. Claremore Sequoyah, 8 p.m.

At Verdigris

GIRLS: Tahlequah Sequoyah vs. Heavener, 1:30 p.m.; Metro Christian vs. Morris, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Lincoln Christian vs. Morris, 3 p.m.; Vinita vs. Rejoice Christian, 8 p.m.

At Stroud

GIRLS: Roland vs. Cascia Hall, 1:30 p.m.; Kellyville vs. Kiefer, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Valliant vs. Beggs, 3 p.m.; Kellyville vs. Crooked Oak, 8 p.m.

At Ada

GIRLS: Marlow vs. Kingston, 1:30 p.m.; Comanche vs. Prague, 3 p.m.

BOYS: Jones vs. Prague, 3 p.m.; Frederick vs. Kingston, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

WINNERS BRACKET

All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.

At Hennessey

GIRLS: Hooker vs. Riverside

BOYS: Hooker vs. Cashion

At Skiatook

GIRLS: Warner vs. Pocola

BOYS: Okla. Union vs. Pocola

At Dale

GIRLS: Howe vs. Silo

BOYS: Morrison vs. Silo

At Chickasha

GIRLS: Dale vs. Latta

BOYS: Dale vs. Latta

LOSERS BRACKET

All games Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.

At Hennessey

GIRLS: Merritt vs. Amber-Pocasset, 1:30 p.m.; Watonga vs. Cashion 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Merritt vs. Pawnee, 3 p.m.; Watonga vs. Amber-Pocasset, 8 p.m.

At Skiatook

GIRLS: Fairland vs. Pawhuska, 1:30 p.m.; Preston vs. Afton, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Chouteau vs. Warner, 3 p.m.; Caney Valley vs. Preston, 8 p.m.

At Dale

GIRLS: Oktaha vs. Panama, 1:30 p.m.; Morrison vs. Hartshorne, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Howe vs. Hartshorne, 3 p.m.; Oktaha vs. Panama, 8 p.m.

At Chickasha

GIRLS: Okemah vs. Stratford, 1:30 p.m.; Wewoka vs. Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Okemah vs. Mangum, 3 p.m.; Tishomingo vs. Boone-Apache, 8 p.m.

