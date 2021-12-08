Owasso, Sand Springs split basketball doubleheader

SAND SPRINGS -- Owasso senior Caden Fry averaged 14 points per game last season, but in Rams' season opener Tuesday night against Sand Springs, he was held to only four in regulation.
However, Fry delivered in overtime with four free throws and a tip-in to lift No. 9 Owasso to a 47-44 victory in a Frontier Valley Conference matchup at Ed Dubie Field House.
“We go as Caden goes,” Rams coach Brian Montonati said. “If Caden struggles, we’re going to struggle, but he stuck with it. He played well at the end, made some free throws, got an easy putback.”
“Sand Springs is well coached and I knew they were going to play a good game against us. I think they had a good game plan. We knew it was going to be a dog fight. Any time you go on the road in the Frontier Valley Conference and win a game, it’s huge.”
The No. 18 Sandites (2-1 overall, 0-1 Frontier) rallied from a 29-18 third-quarter deficit to take their only lead of the game at 37-36 late in the fourth quarter on Jason Clark's layup.
Caleb Leslie’s fifth trey of the night put the Rams back on top, but Ethan Oakley sank a pair of free throws with six seconds left to force the extra period.
Fry, a 6-7 forward, scored five straight points to start the four-minute overtime. Kooper Kelly's 3 and Oakley's layup kept the home team’s hopes alive, but EJ Lewis hit the back end of a 1-and-1 with six seconds remaining and Clark missed a last-second trey.
“We’ve got to correct some things,” Montonati said. “We got some jitters. We didn’t play nearly as well as I know we’re capable of playing. We’ve got to make some shots and we’ve got to play inside out, but I’m proud of the effort.”
“We’ve got two varsity guys with varsity experience and we’ve got a lot of guys who are seniors but they don’t have this type of experience in a tough ballgame, so for us to grit a win out against what I think is going to be a pretty tough Sand Springs team is really good for us.”
Both teams had two players in double digits. Leslie scored 15 and Fry had 10 for the Rams, while JD Dickson scored 15 and Oakley had 10 for the Sandites.
Things won’t get any easier for either team as Owasso heads to the Norman tournament Thursday with a first-round matchup against No. 5 Putnam West (2-0). Sand Springs will take a week off to prepare for a conference road game at No. 4 Jenks (1-0).
Sand Springs 54, Owasso 37 (girls)
After a slow start and a 9-9 first quarter draw, the No. 15 Sandites soon pulled away for the victory in both teams’ season opener.
Senior star Journey Armstead scored 20 points with five steals and four rebounds to power the Sandites to their seventh straight win against the Rams.
Leyshia Morris, Hailey Jackson, Taiona Morris, and Sakauri Wilson each contributed eight points apiece for the Sandites in a balanced first-string effort.
“That's what we're going to need for us to be really good,” Sandites coach Josh Berry said. “We have to have that. We can't rely on one or two people to get us there. I talk to all of them about that, being ready, staying aggressive, and spreading the wealth around.”
Owasso won the rebound battle 25-15, but Sand Springs made up for it with 17 steals.
“I thought some people off the bench came in and played some good minutes and made some plays,” Berry said. “They were just a little bigger than we were 'til we got Layne (Kirkendoll) and Kiaryn (Taylor) in there.
“When we want to go fast we kind of have to give up a little on the rebounds. That's the good thing about our team. We had some girls that didn't play as much tonight but on other nights with some different matchups we can play small and fast or big and aggressive.”
Sand Springs will return to action Thursday at the Central Golden Days Hoop Festival Tournament. The Sandites will play Northwest Classen at 7:30 p.m., followed by Yukon on Friday at 6 p.m. and Central at 4 p.m. Saturday.