Owasso, Sand Springs split basketball doubleheader

Leyshia Morris, Hailey Jackson, Taiona Morris, and Sakauri Wilson each contributed eight points apiece for the Sandites in a balanced first-string effort.

“That's what we're going to need for us to be really good,” Sandites coach Josh Berry said. “We have to have that. We can't rely on one or two people to get us there. I talk to all of them about that, being ready, staying aggressive, and spreading the wealth around.”

Owasso won the rebound battle 25-15, but Sand Springs made up for it with 17 steals.

“I thought some people off the bench came in and played some good minutes and made some plays,” Berry said. “They were just a little bigger than we were 'til we got Layne (Kirkendoll) and Kiaryn (Taylor) in there.

“When we want to go fast we kind of have to give up a little on the rebounds. That's the good thing about our team. We had some girls that didn't play as much tonight but on other nights with some different matchups we can play small and fast or big and aggressive.”