Owasso girls, Victory Christian boys prevail in Skiatook Tournament finals

SKIATOOK -- Owasso's girls and Victory Christian's boys took home the respective championships of the Skiatook Tournament on Saturday night.

The Class 6A No. 13 Rams beat Harrah 56-30 in the girls title game while the Class 4A No. 9 Conquerors downed Class 3A No. 12 Cascia Hall 70-57 at the Brooks Walton Activity Center.

This was the first tournament title of any kind for the Rams (6-3) in girls basketball since winning the Class 6A state championship in 2018.

Owasso came close last month, but fell to Sand Springs 51-49 in the finals of the Bishop Kelley tournament. Makenna Yokley was a primary reason that fortunes reversed against the Panthers (7-4).

Yokley fought through some early foul trouble to finish with a game-high 18 points and was named tournament MVP.

"This was a huge win," said Yokley. "It's really exciting for me and my team. It puts us where we want to be going."

Two of Yokley's teammates also registered double figures. All tournament selection Alex McGarrah had 13 points while Amarion Tease came off the bench to finish with 10.

"The wonderful thing about this team is that we've got players when called upon, they can keep that cohesiveness and chemistry," said Owasso coach Kendall Standridge.

The Rams did a great on the boards, too. Harrah was held to just one shot per possession for the majority of the game. Jayelle Austin had a game-high nine rebounds while Tease finished with seven.

"That was a major focal point," said Standridge. "Early in the season we were getting outrebounded a lot. The kids worked their tails off over Christmas break with a lot of rebounding drills."

Yokley picked up her second foul at the 4:07 mark of the first quarter and departed with Owasso ahead 5-1. The advantage was eventually 11-7 at the end of the frame.

Yokley returned early in the second period with the score 13-9. She made a couple of key buckets midway through the stanza and that eventually resulted in a 28-18 halftime advantage.

The Rams then turned up the defensive intensity a notch higher in the third quarter. The end result saw them double up Harrah 44-22 heading into the final stanza.

"This was a big deal," said Standridge. "We were pretty disappointed we didn't come home with the first place trophy at Kelley. The girls worked really hard to get back in position to play for a championship again."

Victory Christian 70, Cascia Hall 57 (boys)

Caleb Farquhar, Chris Mason, and Michael Doctor fueled the Conquerors (7-3). Farquhar had a team-high 21 points.

Mason had a double-double with 16 points and 17 rebounds, and was named tournament MVP. Doctor also scored 16 points and was an all tournament selection.

Jyson Kim had a game-high 22 points for the Commandos (8-3). Kim and teammate Mason Shiflet were all tournament selections.

Cascia Hall scored the first four points of the game, but Victory Christian answered with the next 10 and never trailed again.

The margin was 16-10 after the first quarter, 36-24 at the half, and 50-37 after three periods. The Commandos got within nine points on a handful of occasions in the final frame, but no closer.

The last of those nine point margins came at 65-56 with 1:13 remaining. Doctor made 3-of-4 free throws in the final minute to help seal the deal.

OWASSO 56, HARRAH 30 (girls)

Harrah;7;11;4;8;--;30

Owasso;11;17;16;12;--;56

Harrah (7-4): Lisby 8, Jones 7, Hughey 5, Jordan 5, Eaton 3, Spangler 2.

Owasso (6-3): Yokley 18, McGarrah 13, Tease 10, Austin 4, Wilson 3, Ewing 3, Pruitt 2, Knight 2, Elbert 1.

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 70, CASCIA HALL 57 (boys)

Cascia Hall;10;14;13;20;--;57

Victory Christian;16;20;14;20;--;70

Cascia Hall (8-3): Kim 22, Shiflet 9, Rampey 8, Burris 7, Dr. Jarrett 3, Berman 3, Hicks 3, Carter 2.

Victory Christian (7-3): Farquhar 21, Doctor 16, Mason 16, Hamilton 9, Migliore 8.