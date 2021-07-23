OU basketball coach Porter Moser moves convention appearance to Tuesday

Porter Moser, new University of Oklahoma men’s basketball coach, is moving his appearance at the Oklahoma Coaches Association convention ahead one day.

Moser will now speak at 9-11 a.m. Tuesday in Council Oak Salons C and D at the Marriott Southern Hills. He trades places with high school coach Greg Gober of Waxahachie, Texas, who will take the 9-11 a.m. Wednesday slot in the same venue.

Moser scheduled his clinic appearance before learning he had to make a recruiting trip Wednesday, OCA staff member Jerry Havens said. The coaches' convention gets under way with Saturday's Hall of Fame banquet and runs through Thursday at the Marriott.

Moser guided Loyola-Chicago's Cinderella run to the 2018 Final Four and went 188-140 over 10 seasons at the Ramblers' helm. He was introduced as OU's new head coach on April 7, replacing the retiring Lon Kruger.

