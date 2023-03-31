In football, baseball, soccer, wrestling and fastpitch softball, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association uses districts to determine playoff positions.

The OSSAA is now exploring whether basketball will join those other sports.

On Thursday, the OSSAA emailed a survey to high school coaches and athletic directors in Classes 6A and 5A regarding district play. Monday is the deadline for coaches to respond.

All teams participate in the basketball playoffs. Coaches' rankings that are cut off two weeks before the end of the regular season are used to determine playoff pairings.

In February, when the OSSAA released its final 6A and 5A coaches' rankings, it appeared that Owasso would be the host for a 6A East boys regional.

However, a day later, updated rankings were released that moved Booker T. Washington up to No. 4 and Owasso down to No. 5. As a result, BTW hosted the East's fourth regional instead of Owasso. The OSSAA explained that change as well as some others in the rankings that affected the pairings was the result of a "calculation error" that was discovered in the rankings program.

Owasso coach Brian Montonati was encouraged Thursday when he saw the OSSAA sent out the survey. He doesn't want any other team to go through the emotional rollercoaster his players experienced due to the voting error although the Rams went on to win the regional at BTW and reached the state semifinals. But he also believes that going to districts will have many benefits.

"When I got the (survey) email, I was celebrating like crazy," Montonati said. "The main thing is the importance of the games through the end of the season. It's also going to make the quality of tournaments better. When you know a tournament loss is not going to affect your playoff position, you are going to play stronger teams. There will be better games and that will help you improve for the postseason. That's what we're already trying to do at Owasso with our schedule."

Darlean Calip, coach of 5A girls champion Sapulpa, sees advantages and disadvantages of districts.

For Calip advantages include, "It would eliminate coaches' bias when it comes to rankings which affect playoff seedlings. It would also allow for us to know all teams that would be in the region for playoffs which would give you the opportunity to watch/scout during the course of the season and not just during the playoffs."

But Calip also has some concerns about mid-week travel, whether there would be a double-elimination format throughout the playoffs prior to the state tournament as occurs below 5A, whether some teams won't qualify for the playoffs, and would district play include a home-and-home schedule against each opponent.

"A lot of unknowns at this point," Calip said.

Broken Arrow coach Beau Wallace, whose Tigers reached the 6A boys title game, would be very enthusiastic about going to districts.

"I love it," Wallace said. "I like the idea of the whole season counting. I'm for that and adding a shot clock, anything to grow our game."

Memorial coach Bobby Allison's Chargers have been 5A East's No. 1 boys seed going into the playoffs for 11 consecutive years.

Allison said he doesn't have any strong feelings either way about districts, "But I think it's inevitable. I would miss some of our traditional rivalries."

Edison boys coach Michael Parish said, "Districts would take away the manipulation that occurs with the rankings, the `brother-in-law' voting."

Edmond North girls coach Pete Papahronis is not in favor of districts.

"Travel is a nightmare especially, since we have two freshman games a week and two varsity JV games a week," said Papahronis, whose team has won the past two 6A state titles. "Also, who would be in charge of making the districts, they could be extremely lopsided. The current way we do it is the best way if all coaches would do it the correct way, 90% of coaches do it the correct way, it’s only a small percentage that hurt the system."

Edmond North boys coach Scott Norris, whose team also has won the past two state 6A state titles, is "definitely for districts" so "every game will count, don't have to depend on coaches rankings." But Norris does have concerns about how it would affect the schedule below the varsity level, how districts are divided and how often they would be changed.

Bixby boys coach Lance Kight said, "I am in favor of districts as long as the travel on Tuesday nights to the OKC area is limited. The current system would work if all the games counted and coaches were held accountable for voting the last week."

B.T. Washington coach Eli K. Brown III favors districts.

"I think it will make the regular season more meaningful," Brown said. "I do want to know how it would work and the logistics of it."

Both coaches from the this year's 5A boys title game, Del City's Lenny Hatchett and Midwest Carl Albert's Jay Price, whose teams are perennial contenders, like the current system.

"I'm not a huge fan of the district format, but do see the pros and cons of having it," said Hatchett, who won the 5A title this year and 6A title in 2021. "I've always been in favor of playing in a conference, it's what I grew up playing in as a player, it's what I have been accustomed to since being a head coach for 17 years. I really like the flexibility of our scheduling, conference rivalries, and travel.

"I also feel that even though the rankings are not perfect, especially when coaches aren't doing their due diligence. I feel that the final eight teams in the state tournaments past and present have had the best eight teams in all classes."

Price said, "All things given and as they are right now, I would be against the proposal. I like having a little flexibility in my schedule as to who I play. The idea of teams possibly having to switch to the East or West due to balancing out the 32 teams is also a negative in my opinion. I like the idea of making a clear cut `ranking' system by having districts, but I am not really in favor of having my schedule pre-set."

Even if a majority of coaches favor a change, that doesn't guarantee a switch to districts. The OSSAA's email stated, "This is only a survey and the results do not indicate a change will be made. The Athletic Directors Advisory Committee, and the OSSAA Board of Directors will use the data collected from the survey in the decision-making process."

In January, 6A-5A coaches strongly favored adding a shot clock, but that was voted down by the Board of Directors. But for the first time there appears to be movement on the long-discussed issue of districts for 6A-5A basketball.