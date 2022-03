OSSAA state basketball tournament pairings and results

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association basketball state tournament pairings for Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A.

6A BOYS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

THURSDAY

Quarterfinals

No. 3E Putnam West (20-5) vs. No. 3W Moore (19-7), 2 p.m.; No. 1E B.T. Washington (23-2) vs. No. 5W Norman North (16-8), 3:30 p.m.; No. 1W Edmond Memorial (22-4) vs. No. 8E Edmond Santa Fe (13-13), 7 p.m.; No. 2E Jenks (21-6) vs. No. 2W Edmond North (21-5), 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Putnam West/Moore winner vs. Edmond Memorial/Edmond Santa Fe winner, 6 p.m.; BTW/Norman North winner vs. Jenks/Edmond North winner, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 7:45 p.m.

CLASS 6A GIRLS

THURSDAY

Quarterfinals

At MWC Carl Albert

No. 1E Bixby (22-3) vs. No. 6W Edmond Memorial (18-8), 2 p.m.; No. 1W Edmond North (25-1) vs. No. 9E Stillwater (14-13), 3:30 p.m.; No. 4E Union (18-6) vs. No. 3W Mustang (22-4), 7 p.m.; No. 2E Sand Springs (22-3) vs. No. 2W Choctaw (22-2), 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Semifinals

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Bixby/Edmond Memorial winner vs. Union/Mustang winner, 9 a.m; Sand Springs/Choctaw winner vs. Edmond North/Stillwater winner, Noon.

SATURDAY

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Championship, Noon.

CLASS 5A BOYS

THURSDAY

Quarterfinals

At Noble High School

No. 2E Collinsville (22-3) vs. No. 2W MWC Carl Albert (20-7), 2 p.m.; No. 1E Memorial (24-1) vs. No. 4W Midwest City (19-8), 3:30 p.m.; No. 3W OKC Southeast (21-2) vs. No. 3E OKC McGuinness (19-8), 7 p.m.; No. 1W Del City (22-3) vs. No. 7E Claremore (16-10), 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Semifinals

At Lloyd Noble Center

Memorial/Midwest City winner vs. Southeast/McGuinness winner, 10:30 a.m.; Collinsville/Carl Albert winner vs. Del City/Claremore winner, 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Championship, 1:45 p.m.

CLASS 5A GIRLS

THURSDAY

Quarterfinals

At Norman North

No. 1E Sapulpa (19-6) vs. No. 4W Lawton MacArthur (19-7), 2 p.m.; No. 2W El Reno (22-4) vs. No. 3E Grove (21-5), 3:30 p.m.; No. 1W MWC Carl Albert (23-2) vs. No. 6E Rogers (16-8), 7 p.m.; No. 2E McAlester (19-5) vs. No. 3W Midwest City (16-9), 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Semifinals

At Lloyd Noble Center

Sapulpa/MacArthur winner vs. El Reno/Grove winner, 4:30 p.m.; McAlester/Midwest City winner vs. Carl Albert/Rogers winner, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Lloyd Noble Center

Championship, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4A BOYS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

TUESDAY

Quarterfinals

No. 2 Victory Christian 60, No. 10 Mt. St. Mary 53; No. 12 Weatherford 77, No. 3 Heritage Hall 63; No. 1 Kingfisher 41, NR Blanchard 28; No. 4 Crossings Christian 45, No. 11 Holland Hall 40

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Victory vs. Weatherford 4:30 p.m.; Kingfisher vs. Crossings Christian, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 5 p.m.

CLASS 4A GIRLS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

TUESDAY

Quarterfinals

No. 4 Weatherford 50, No. 6 Kingfisher 41; No. 1 Tuttle 72, No. 15 Stilwell 24; No. 3 Holland Hall 43, No. 8 Fort Gibson 27; No. 2 Classen SAS 53, No. 20 Blanchard 24

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Holland Hall vs. Classen SAS, 9 a.m.; Tuttle vs. Weatherford, 10:30 a.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 11:45 a.m.

CLASS 3A BOYS

WEDNESDAY

Quarterfinals

At State Fair Arena, OKC

No. 4 Marlow (21-3) vs. No. 7 Roland (16-8), 4:30 p.m.; No. 2 Millwood (19-6) vs. No. 18 Kingston (20-7), 6 p.m.; No. 1 OCS (22-5) vs. NR Vinita (22-7), 7:30 p.m.; No. 14 Community Christian (21-8) vs. No. 13 Washington (19-8), 9 p.m.

FRIDAY

Semifinals

At Yukon

OCS/Vinita winner vs. Washington/Community Christian winner, 7 p.m.; Marlow/Roland winner vs. Millwood/Kingston winner, 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

At State Fair Arena, OKC

Championship, 1:15 p.m.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

WEDNESDAY

Quarterfinals

At State Fair Arena, OKC

No. 3 Jones (21-4) vs. No. 10 Keys (21-5), 9 a.m.; No. 2 T. Sequoyah (18-11) vs. No. 2 Perry (23-2), 10:30 a.m.; No. 1 Lincoln Christian (19-5) vs. No. 6 Luther (23-4), Noon; No. 5 Bethel (22-4) vs. No. 4 Idabel (24-2), 1:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Semifinals

At Yukon

Lincoln Christian/Luther winner vs. Bethel/Idabel winner, 2 p.m.; Jones/Keys winner vs. T.Sequoyah/Perry winner, 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

At State Fair Arena, OKC

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A BOYS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

THURSDAY

Quarterfinals

NR Latta (12-16) vs. No. 3 Cashion (22-5), 4:30 p.m.; No. 4 Morrison (22-4) vs. No. 2 Okla. Union (24-4), 6 p.m.; No. 1 Dale (26-2) vs. No. 9 Hooker (21-6), 7:30 p.m.; No. 7 Silo (24-6) vs. No. 5 Pocola (26-1), 9 p.m.

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Morrison/Okla. Union winner vs. Latta/Cashion winner, 7:30 p.m.; Dale/Hooker winner vs. Silo/Pocola winner, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 6:45 p.m.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

THURSDAY

Quarterfinals

No. 3 Dale (23-5) vs. No. 8 Silo (22-8), 9 a.m.; No. 11 Merritt (21-5) vs. No. 2 Pocola (25-1), 10:30 a.m.; No. 5 Latta (23-5) vs No. 4 Hooker (25-1), Noon; No. 1 Howe (22-5) vs. No. 7 Fairland (25-2), 1:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Dale/Silo winner vs. Merritt/Pocola winner, Noon; Howe/Fairland winner vs. Latta/Hooker winner, 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 10 a.m.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.