OSSAA sends Holland Hall basketball to 5A at mid-season

In a rare move by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, Holland Hall's boys and girls basketball teams, both ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, have been shifted to 5A.

In exchange, Ardmore moves down to 4A. Both of Ardmore's teams are 2-5.

The OSSAA made the adjustment Tuesday due to it not classifying Holland Hall properly before the season.

Holland Hall's ADM (average daily membership) would normally place it in 4A for the second year in a row. However, due to its basketball teams qualifying for state tournaments in two of the past three years, OSSAA rules dictate that it moves up a class.

Since 2011, OSSAA Rule 14 has addressed the perceived disparity between public and private schools by forcing the privates to play a classification higher than normal, based on prolonged success at a lower level.