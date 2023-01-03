 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSSAA sends Holland Hall basketball to 5A at mid-season

Holland Hall vs Crossings Christian (copy)

Holland Hall's Nate Mullendore goes up for a shot over Crossings Christian's Mack Gudell during a 4A quarterfinal game last year. They were expected to meet again at state this year, but won't after Holland Hall was sent to 5A on Tuesday.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

In a rare move by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, Holland Hall's boys and girls basketball teams, both ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, have been shifted to 5A.

In exchange, Ardmore moves down to 4A. Both of Ardmore's teams are 2-5.

The OSSAA made the adjustment Tuesday due to it not classifying Holland Hall properly before the season. 

Holland Hall's ADM (average daily membership) would normally place it in 4A for the second year in a row. However, due to its basketball teams qualifying for state tournaments in two of the past three years, OSSAA rules dictate that it moves up a class.

Since 2011, OSSAA Rule 14 has addressed the perceived disparity between public and private schools by forcing the privates to play a classification higher than normal, based on prolonged success at a lower level.

Stories by Guerin Emig, Bill Haisten, Barry Lewis, Eric Bailey, Eli Lederman, Kelly Hines, John Tranchina, Dean Ruhl, Bryce McKinnis.
