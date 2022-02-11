OSSAA releases 6A, 5A basketball regional pairings

Regional high school basketball pairings for Classes 6A and 5A were announced Thursday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
The regionals are scheduled Feb. 24 and 26 for the girls, and Feb. 25-26 for the boys.
Starting times for the regionals are returning to what they were prior to last year -- 6:30 p.m. on the opening day and 2 p.m. for the girls title games. Last year's times were adjusted due to COVID protocols.
The top four teams, as ranked by coaches' voting, in each area are regional hosts.
Class 6A Girls East
Regional semifinal pairings for Feb. 24. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 2 p.m., Feb. 26.
Region 1 at Bixby: Stillwater vs. B.T. Washington, 6:30 p.m.; Enid vs. Bixby, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Union: Westmoore vs. Tahlequah, 6:30 p.m.; Jenks vs. Union, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Putnam West: Owasso vs. Broken Arrow, 6:30 p.m.; Bartlesville vs. Putnam West, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Sand Springs: Putnam North vs. Ponca City, 6:30 p.m.; Sand Springs vs. Muskogee, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 3 and 5, sites TBA
Class 6A Girls West
Regional semifinal pairings for Feb. 24. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 2 p.m., Feb. 26.
Region 1 at Edmond North: Edmond Santa Fe vs. Yukon, 6:30 p.m.; Capitol Hill vs. Edmond North, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Southmoore: Lawton vs. Norman, 6:30 p.m.; Southmoore vs. Norman North, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Mustang: Edmond Memorial vs. Edmond Deer Creek, 6:30 p.m.; Mustang vs. NW Classen, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Choctaw: Moore vs. Putnam City, 6:30 p.m.; Choctaw vs, OKC Grant, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 3 and 5, sites TBA
Class 6A Boys East
Regional semifinal pairings for Feb. 25. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Feb. 26.
Region 1 at B.T. Washington: Edmond Santa Fe vs. NW Classen, 6:30 p.m.; B.T. Washington vs. Ponca City, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Owasso: Bixby vs. Broken Arrow, 6:30 p.m.; Owasso vs. Stillwater, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Putnam West: Bartlesville vs. Tahlequah, 6:30 p.m.; Sand Springs vs. Putnam West, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Jenks: Muskogee vs. Union, 6:30 p.m.; Enid vs. Jenks, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 4-5, sites TBA
Class 6A Boys West
Regional semifinal pairings for Feb. 25. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Feb. 26.
Region 1 at Edmond Memorial: Choctaw vs. Westmoore, 6:30 p.m.; Edmond Memorial vs. Putnam City, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Putnam North: Lawton vs. Norman North, 6:30 p.m.; Yukon vs. Putnam North, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Moore: Deer Creek vs. Mustang, 6:30 p.m.; OKC Grant vs. Moore, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Edmond North: Southmoore vs. Norman, 6:30 p.m.; Capitol Hill vs. Edmond North, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 4-5, sites TBA
Class 5A Girls East
Regional semifinal pairings for Feb. 24. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 2 p.m., Feb. 26.
Region 1 at Sapulpa: Durant vs. Shawnee, 6:30 p.m.; Sapulpa vs. East Central, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Memorial: Bishop Kelley vs. Noble, 6:30 p.m.; Claremore vs. Memorial, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Grove: Glenpool vs. Rogers, 6:30 p.m.; Edison vs. Grove, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at McAlester: Coweta vs. Collinsville, 6:30 p.m.; Hale vs. McAlester, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 3 and 5, sites TBA
Class 5A Girls West
Regional semifinal pairings for Feb. 24. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 2 p.m., Feb. 26.
Region 1 at Carl Albert: Guymon vs. Guthrie, 6:30 p.m.; Altus vs. Carl Albert, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Lawton MacArthur: OKC Southeast vs. Del City, 6:30 p.m.; Elgin vs. Lawton Mac, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Midwest City: Ardmore vs. Duncan, 6:30 p.m.; Santa Fe South vs. Midwest City, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at El Reno: Piedmont vs. OKC McGuinness, 6:30 p.m.; Lawton Eisenhower vs. El Reno, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 3 and 5, sites TBA
Class 5A Boys East
Regional semifinal pairings for Feb. 25. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Feb. 26.
Region 1 at Memorial: McAlester vs. Hale, 6:30 p.m.; East Central at Memorial, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Coweta: Edison vs. Bishop Kelley, 6:30 p.m.; Glenpook vs. Coweta, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at OKC McGuinness: Grove vs. Rogers, 6:30 p.m.; Durant vs. McGuinness, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Collinsville: Shawnee vs. Claremore, 6:30 p.m.; Sapulpa vs Collinsville, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 4-5, sites TBA
Class 5A Boys West
Regional semifinal pairings for Feb. 25. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Feb. 26.
Region 1 at Del City: Noble vs. Guthrie, 6:30 p.m.; Guymon vs. Del City, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Midwest City: Elgin vs. Lawton MacArthur, 6:30 p.m.; Santa Fe South vs. Midwest City, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at OKC Southeast: Piedmont vs. Ardmore, 6:30 p.m.; Duncan vs. OKC Southeast, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Carl Albert: Lawton Eisenhower vs. El Reno, 6:30 p.m.; Carl Albert vs. Altus, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 4-5, sites TBA