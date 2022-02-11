OSSAA releases 6A, 5A basketball regional pairings

Regional high school basketball pairings for Classes 6A and 5A were announced Thursday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

The regionals are scheduled Feb. 24 and 26 for the girls, and Feb. 25-26 for the boys.

Starting times for the regionals are returning to what they were prior to last year -- 6:30 p.m. on the opening day and 2 p.m. for the girls title games. Last year's times were adjusted due to COVID protocols.

The top four teams, as ranked by coaches' voting, in each area are regional hosts.

Class 6A Girls East

Regional semifinal pairings for Feb. 24. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 2 p.m., Feb. 26.

Region 1 at Bixby: Stillwater vs. B.T. Washington, 6:30 p.m.; Enid vs. Bixby, 8 p.m.

Region 2 at Union: Westmoore vs. Tahlequah, 6:30 p.m.; Jenks vs. Union, 8 p.m.

Region 3 at Putnam West: Owasso vs. Broken Arrow, 6:30 p.m.; Bartlesville vs. Putnam West, 8 p.m.