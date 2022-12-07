OSSAA notebook: Shot clock implementation delayed, fast-pitch softball postseason changes

Shot clock implementation delayed

On Wednesday morning during the OSSAA's board meeting, no official decision was made on implementing a shot clock, instead voting to continue the survey process.

The delay comes as shot clocks in high school basketball have become a hot topic of debate in Oklahoma. OSSAA executive director David Jackson said favorable responses of a shot clock came from Classes 6A-2A, but the reception hasn't been favorable in Class A and B.

The current recommendation, pending board approval, would be to implement a shot clock for the 2024-25 school year at the 6A-2A level, with the possibility of it being optional during the 2023-24 season.

"I would like it," said Oologah senior Ben Barron during the Tulsa World's winter sports media day. "It would force teams to have an offense and not be able to hold the ball the whole possession."

Bixby senior Parker Friedrichsen agreed, "I'm definitely a fan of it. One, just pace of play, obviously at every other level you see a shot clock, but most circuits and summer ball are now implementing a shot clock. I just think it's necessary, especially for the people who want to go play at the next level."

Friedrichsen said it can be frustrating at times not having one but said the shot clock should start at the Class 6A and 5A levels before slowly trickling down.

Opinions from players and coaches varied on if shot clocks should be implemented at the lower classifications, but most agreed it would help student-athletes prepare for the next level.

"Obviously, it doesn't start until college basketball which makes sense, but I think entering it into high school would force players to think a little smarter and advance their game," Barron continued.

Friedrichsen said starting with a 30-second shot clock would provide a good baseline for the sport, but others leaned more toward a 35-second shot clock.

"I think high school is not college and we definitely aren't the NBA, so I think 35 would be really, really good for us," said East Central girls basketball coach Jaylen Thompson.

Fast-pitch softball changes

Several changes to postseason play have been adopted for Classes 4A-2A.

Class 4A and 3A will stop having play-in games, instead changing to 16-team regionals with super regionals to follow.

In Class 2A, there will be four-team districts with 16 regionals and eight super regionals, in efforts to diminish travel.

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World