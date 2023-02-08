When the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released on Monday its final Class 6A and 5A basketball coaches' rankings that are used to determine playoff seedings and pairings, it appeared that Owasso would be the host for a 6A East boys regional.

However, a day later, updated rankings were released that moved Booker T. Washington up to No. 4 and Owasso down to No. 5. As a result, when the playoff pairings are officially announced Thursday, BTW will be the host of the East's fourth regional instead of Owasso, which will have to play at BTW.

The OSSAA explained the change in an email Wednesday to all 6A and 5A athletic directors and coaches. The 5A East girls rankings also were changed. According to the OSSAA, the changes were due to a "calculation error" that was discovered Tuesday in the rankings program.

The BTW-Owasso flip was the most consequential change, but there were others. In 6A East boys, Stillwater moved up to 13 and Enid fell to 14. That means Stillwater will face BTW and Enid will play at Bixby in regional openers.

In 5A East girls, Holland Hall moved up to No. 3 and Rogers down to 4, but both will still host regionals. A seventh-place tie turned into Shawnee being No. 7 and McAlester No. 8. Also, a 10th-place tie turned into Bishop Kelley being 10th and Collinsville 11th.

Soon after the new rankings were posted, Owasso won its ninth in a row, 71-62 over No. 8 Union on Tuesday night.

"We are extremely disappointed, but I was so proud of how our players reacted after learning about the news," Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. "We have to have a new system."

Seedings are determined by rankings from coaches' voting with two weeks left in the regular season. Last week, Owasso was scheduled to play at BTW, but the game was canceled due to weather. Owasso wanted to reschedule the game for Saturday before the rankings deadline, but BTW had a scheduling conflict. As a result, the game won't be played, but the teams will finally meet if they each win their playoff opener.

This could fuel a renewed push for basketball to go to districts and have playoff seedings determined on the court instead of by coaches' voting.

Below are the updated rankings with teams' records and voting points with first-place votes in parentheses.

Class 6A Boys (Final)

East

1. Broken Arrow (12) 18-0, 165; 2. Putnam North (1) 19-1, 155; 3. Bixby 13-4, 145; 4. B.T. Washington 10-6, 123; 5. Owasso 12-6, 121; 6. Moore 13-6, 120; 7. Putnam West 11-8, 107; 9. Union 10-9, 97; 9. Southmoore 10-8, 90; 10. Jenks 10-8, 88; 11. Sand Springs 9-10, 63; 12. Bartlesville 7-12, 60; 13. Stillwater 6-14, 45; 14. Enid 10-10, 43; 15. Ponca City 4-16, 31; 16. Muskogee 3-15, 1.

Class 5A Girls (Final)

East

1. Sapulpa (12) 17-1, 165; 2. Tahlequah (1) 17-2, 155; 3. Holland Hall 17-2, 143; 4. Rogers 15-4, 136; 5. Pryor 13-6, 129; 6. Grove 13-5, 121; 7. Shawnee 10-10, 105; 8. McAlester 11-8, 104; 9. Coweta 8-10, 91; 10. Bishop Kelley 9-10, 82; 11. Collinsville 9-10, 80; 12. East Central 9-9, 65; 13. Edison 2-13, 36; 14. Claremore 3-16, 26; 15. Memorial 4-10, 20; 16. Hale 1-11, minus-4.