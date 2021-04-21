OSSAA: Board tables action on NFHS Network streaming contract

OKLAHOMA CITY — Action on the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s streaming contract with the NFHS Network will have to wait until at least June.

The OSSAA board tabled the matter Wednesday following discussion that veered from the March 11 incident involving racist slurs directed toward the Norman High girls basketball team, heard over a network telecast, to general dissatisfaction with the streaming service.

Board members said constituents were upset long before an announcer made hateful remarks about the Norman girls as they knelt during the playing of the national anthem before a first-round Class 6A state tournament game at Sapulpa High School.

“A lot of our customers are not happy with this contract, and when customers aren’t happy, something needs to be looked into,” one board member said.

On the advice of OSSAA attorney Mark Grossman, board members agreed to collect a list of grievances that could be used to leverage a contract set to run through 2027-28.

One way to terminate the contract, Grossman said, would be to show that NFHS Network failed to live up to production standards outlined in the contract and did nothing to remedy the situation. But as currently written, the standards "are not very specific," Grossman said.