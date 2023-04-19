OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Board of Directors addressed several issues at a meeting Wednesday, with perhaps the most noteworthy being the approval of new rule changes in basketball that will see classes 5A and 6A go to a district schedule next season.

The new setup will replace the current system in which schools have open schedules that allow them to play opponents across classes, and playoff seedings — and host schools for regional playoff games — are determined by coaches’ polls.

Going forward, teams in classes 5A and 6A will be divided into four eight-team districts to determine playoff seeding, although all teams will still participate in the playoffs.

“I am in favor it primarily because my coaches said, ‘Hey, this is what we want,’” said Bishop Kelley Athletic Director Lance Parks, who attended the meeting as an observer. “I think what district play brings is the opportunity to get things decided on the court, as far as wins and losses, that will set the playoff standings. I think it’s a good thing for 5A and 6A schools, especially since many of us were in favor of it. I appreciate the board’s decision to move forward with that.”

The motion, which passed unanimously, also includes double-elimination playoff tournaments, something else Parks favors.

“Whether it’s based off of an injury that occurred right before the first round or whatever, I think the double elimination allows for the strongest teams, even if they have a bad night, they have the opportunity to come back and move forward,” Parks said. “It’s more opportunities for kids to play in a playoff environment and I think that’s beneficial, it’s great for the kids.”

ANother item that has appeared on the OSSAA agenda for several months is the possible separation of public and private schools for all sports playoffs. After Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s “cease and desist” letter on March 10 threatened litigation against the OSSAA if they continued with a proposal to separate all public and private school sports playoffs (which had been favored by a large majority of OSSAA schools in a non-binding January survey), the issue had been tabled for further discussion.

Following an executive session discussing the issue, a number of recommended adjustments were reiterated to the board for consideration. The recommendations had been suggested by a committee of both public and private school administrators in December 2022, which Parks co-chaired. With the OSSAA’s attorney in the room, the board decided to table the issue again while he reviewed the suggestions.

Despite the delay, OSSAA Executive Director David Jackson said the board might not be navigating away from the position of completely separating all public and private school playoffs, as it appeared ready to do back in February.

“I think we’re putting in pause and rethinking some things, but to say we’re moving away from any of those thoughts that initially came out, I don’t know if that’s the case,” Jackson said. “But I would say more accurately would be that taking a pause and revisiting and rethinking about some issues.”

Jackson did acknowledge that Drummond’s letter did get the board’s attention and played a role in the board’s actions on the issue.

“Any time an official of that status makes that type of statement, it’s going to have some impact,” Jackson said. “And I think that’s what any of the board members would tell you.”

Among the recommendations presented was removing the cap that limited how many classes “successful” private schools could move up, re-defining “successful” as a top-four finish in the state in a particular sport instead of top-eight, and uncoupling boys and girls teams in the same sport from moving up if one meets the successful designation and the other doesn’t, among other things.

“Right now, the way Rule 14 works is that if a school moves up a classification due to a bump, the smallest school in ADM moves down to replace them in the class that they came from,” said Mike Whaley, the OSSAA’s Associate Director, who presented the committee’s recommendations to the board. “The committee’s thought was you’re moving people up on success, shouldn’t you be moving people down based on success? Also, that should be a public school moving down. There were instances that had happened where a private school had moved up and a private school bumped down, just because that’s where the ADM was.”

There were additional guidelines suggested governing the process of replacing the bumped up school in the lower class.

“They had two recommendations on the bump down,” Whaley said of the committee. “One, that only schools that bumped down would be public schools and that bumping down would be based on success. The discussion from the committee was we would go back to the coaches for a rubric on what was success and non-success. And each sport would probably be different.

“The fourth recommendation, remove the one-class bump cap from tennis, golf, volleyball, track and field, cross country and cheer. As you know, right now Rule 14 says you can only bump one class from your ADM. This suggestion would allow you to keep bumping as long as you met the success criteria. A private school whose ADM was 2A, they could be competing in 4A track, they could be competing in 5A cheer.”

Other changes approved by the board included changes to high school wrestling, including extending the state tournament to a three-day event from the current two days, reducing the dual state tournament from a two-day event to a one-day event for each class, creating a second classification for girls’ wrestling and adjusting the number of schools in classes 3A, 4A and 5A.

There was also a hearing on Edison boys’ soccer coach Jason Rogers, who had been suspended for his team’s last five games after his second ejection of the season in the Eagles’ 3-2 shootout victory over Bishop Kelley on April 1. In order for him to coach again, the board needed to approve his reinstatement, which it did after discussing some of the issues that led to his two red cards. Rogers showed remorse, noted that he discussed and apologized for his behavior to his players and the players’ parents, and vowed to be more level-headed during games in the future.