Regional pairings for the Class 6A and 5A basketball playoffs were released Thursday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
When the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released on Monday its final Class 6A and 5A basketball coaches’ rankings that are used to determine playoff seedings and pairings, it appeared that Owasso would be the host for a 6A East boys regional.
However, a day later, updated rankings were released that moved Booker T. Washington up to No. 4 and Owasso down to No. 5. As a result, BTW will be the host of the East’s fourth regional instead of Owasso, which will have to play at BTW.
The OSSAA explained the change in an email Wednesday to all 6A and 5A athletic directors and coaches. The 5A East girls rankings also were changed. According to the OSSAA, the changes were due to a “calculation error” that was discovered Tuesday in the rankings program.
Soon after the new rankings were posted, Owasso won its ninth in a row, 71-62 over No. 8 Union on Tuesday night as Jalen Montonati scored 39 points.
“We are extremely disappointed, but I was so proud of how our players reacted after learning about the news,” Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. “We have to have a new system.”
The BTW-Owasso flip was the most consequential change, but there were others. In 5A East girls, Holland Hall moved up to No. 3 and Rogers down to 4, but both will still host regionals.
Seedings and pairings are determined by rankings from coaches’ voting with two weeks left in the regular season.
CLASS 6A REGIONALS
Boys
First-round games Feb. 24; Losers eliminated, Winners meet Feb. 25.
East
At Broken Arrow
Southmoore vs. Union, Muskogee vs. Broken Arrow
At Putnam North
Jenks vs. Putnam West, Ponca City at Putnam North
At Bixby
Moore vs. Sand Springs, Enid vs. Bixby
At B.T. Washington
Bartlesville vs. Owasso, Stillwater vs. B.T. Washington
West
At Edmond North
Edmond Memorial vs. Mustang, Midwest City vs. Edmond North
At Westmoore
Edmond Santa Fe vs. Edmond Deer Creek, Capitol Hill vs. Westmoore
At Norman
NW Classen vs. Norman North, Grant vs. Norman
At Lawton
Putnam City vs. Choctaw, Yukon vs. Lawton,
Girls
First-round games Feb. 23; Losers eliminated, Winners meet Feb. 25.
East
At B.T. Washington
Ponca City vs. Jenks, Union vs. B.T. Washington.
At Bixby
Edmond Deer Creek vs. Owasso, Enid vs. Bixby
At Norman
Stillwater vs. Sand Springs, Muskogee vs. Norman
At Choctaw
Westmoore vs. Broken Arrow, Bartlesville vs. Choctaw
West
At Edmond North
Edmond Santa Fe vs. Mustang, Capitol Hill vs. Edmond North
At Edmond Memorial
Lawton vs. Edmond Memorial, Putnam North vs. Moore
At Putnam West
Southmoore vs. Norman North. NW Classen vs. Putnam West
At Midwest City
Putnam City vs. Yukon, Grant vs. Midwest City
CLASS 5A REGIONALS
Boys
First-round games Feb. 24; Losers eliminated, Winners meet Feb. 25.
East
At Memorial
Grove vs. Coweta, Pryor vs. Memorial
At Edison
Glenpool vs. Claremore, Sapulpa vs Edison
At Holland Hall
Tahlequah vs. Collinsville, Rogers vs. Holland Hall
At Hale
Shawnee vs. Bishop Kelley, East Central vs. Hale
West
At MWC Carl Albert
Lawton MacArthur vs. Guthrie, Duncan vs. Carl Albert
At Del City
Durant vs. Noble, McAlester vs. Del City
At El Reno
Altus vs. Mt. St. Mary, Guymon vs. El Reno
At OKC Southeast
Lawton Eisenhower vs. Piedmont, Santa Fe South vs. Southeast
Girls
First-round games Feb. 23; Losers eliminated, Winners meet Feb. 25.
East
At Sapulpa
Coweta vs. McAlester, Hale vs. Sapulpa
At Tahlequah
Bishop Kelley vs. Shawnee, Memorial vs. Tahlequah
At Holland Hall
Collinsville vs. Grove, Claremore vs. Holland Hall
At Rogers
East Central vs. Pryor, Edison vs. Rogers
West
At MWC Carl Albert
Del City vs. Duncan, Lawton Eisenhower vs. Carl Albert
At Piedmont
Noble vs. Guthrie, Santa Fe South vs. Piedmont
At El Reno
Guymon vs. Durant, Mt St. Mary vs. El Renp
At Lawton MacArthur
Altus vs. Glenpool, Southeast at Lawton MacArthur