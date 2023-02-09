Regional pairings for the Class 6A and 5A basketball playoffs were released Thursday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

When the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released on Monday its final Class 6A and 5A basketball coaches’ rankings that are used to determine playoff seedings and pairings, it appeared that Owasso would be the host for a 6A East boys regional.

However, a day later, updated rankings were released that moved Booker T. Washington up to No. 4 and Owasso down to No. 5. As a result, BTW will be the host of the East’s fourth regional instead of Owasso, which will have to play at BTW.

The OSSAA explained the change in an email Wednesday to all 6A and 5A athletic directors and coaches. The 5A East girls rankings also were changed. According to the OSSAA, the changes were due to a “calculation error” that was discovered Tuesday in the rankings program.

Soon after the new rankings were posted, Owasso won its ninth in a row, 71-62 over No. 8 Union on Tuesday night as Jalen Montonati scored 39 points.

“We are extremely disappointed, but I was so proud of how our players reacted after learning about the news,” Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. “We have to have a new system.”

The BTW-Owasso flip was the most consequential change, but there were others. In 5A East girls, Holland Hall moved up to No. 3 and Rogers down to 4, but both will still host regionals.

Seedings and pairings are determined by rankings from coaches’ voting with two weeks left in the regular season.

CLASS 6A REGIONALS

Boys

First-round games Feb. 24; Losers eliminated, Winners meet Feb. 25.

East

At Broken Arrow

Southmoore vs. Union, Muskogee vs. Broken Arrow

At Putnam North

Jenks vs. Putnam West, Ponca City at Putnam North

At Bixby

Moore vs. Sand Springs, Enid vs. Bixby

At B.T. Washington

Bartlesville vs. Owasso, Stillwater vs. B.T. Washington

West

At Edmond North

Edmond Memorial vs. Mustang, Midwest City vs. Edmond North

At Westmoore

Edmond Santa Fe vs. Edmond Deer Creek, Capitol Hill vs. Westmoore

At Norman

NW Classen vs. Norman North, Grant vs. Norman

At Lawton

Putnam City vs. Choctaw, Yukon vs. Lawton,

Girls

First-round games Feb. 23; Losers eliminated, Winners meet Feb. 25.

East

At B.T. Washington

Ponca City vs. Jenks, Union vs. B.T. Washington.

At Bixby

Edmond Deer Creek vs. Owasso, Enid vs. Bixby

At Norman

Stillwater vs. Sand Springs, Muskogee vs. Norman

At Choctaw

Westmoore vs. Broken Arrow, Bartlesville vs. Choctaw

West

At Edmond North

Edmond Santa Fe vs. Mustang, Capitol Hill vs. Edmond North

At Edmond Memorial

Lawton vs. Edmond Memorial, Putnam North vs. Moore

At Putnam West

Southmoore vs. Norman North. NW Classen vs. Putnam West

At Midwest City

Putnam City vs. Yukon, Grant vs. Midwest City

CLASS 5A REGIONALS

Boys

First-round games Feb. 24; Losers eliminated, Winners meet Feb. 25.

East

At Memorial

Grove vs. Coweta, Pryor vs. Memorial

At Edison

Glenpool vs. Claremore, Sapulpa vs Edison

At Holland Hall

Tahlequah vs. Collinsville, Rogers vs. Holland Hall

At Hale

Shawnee vs. Bishop Kelley, East Central vs. Hale

West

At MWC Carl Albert

Lawton MacArthur vs. Guthrie, Duncan vs. Carl Albert

At Del City

Durant vs. Noble, McAlester vs. Del City

At El Reno

Altus vs. Mt. St. Mary, Guymon vs. El Reno

At OKC Southeast

Lawton Eisenhower vs. Piedmont, Santa Fe South vs. Southeast

Girls

First-round games Feb. 23; Losers eliminated, Winners meet Feb. 25.

East

At Sapulpa

Coweta vs. McAlester, Hale vs. Sapulpa

At Tahlequah

Bishop Kelley vs. Shawnee, Memorial vs. Tahlequah

At Holland Hall

Collinsville vs. Grove, Claremore vs. Holland Hall

At Rogers

East Central vs. Pryor, Edison vs. Rogers

West

At MWC Carl Albert

Del City vs. Duncan, Lawton Eisenhower vs. Carl Albert

At Piedmont

Noble vs. Guthrie, Santa Fe South vs. Piedmont

At El Reno

Guymon vs. Durant, Mt St. Mary vs. El Renp

At Lawton MacArthur

Altus vs. Glenpool, Southeast at Lawton MacArthur