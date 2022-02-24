 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSSAA again pushes back basketball playoffs
Jenks at Union basketball (copy)

Union's Cedric Dixon looks for the basket in front of pressure from Jenks' Gron Tata during a January game. Their potential Class 6A regional final matchup has been pushed back to Wednesday.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced Thursday another delay in the state's high school basketball playoffs due to the weather.

However, the state wrestling tournaments in Oklahoma City will be held as scheduled Friday and Saturday at State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena.

Class 6A and 5A girls basketball regionals, 4A through 2A regionals, and Class A and B area tournaments will start Saturday.

The 6A and 5A girls finals are moved to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Boys regional openers in 6A and 5A are pushed back to Monday with the finals at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Monday's 6A and 5A boys sessions start at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's basketball games in 4A through B will be held in one session starting at 4 p.m. at each site. There will be two sessions starting at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday. On Tuesday, there will be two regional sessions in 4A and 2A starting at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., while the A and B finals session will start at 6:30 p.m.

The A and B state tournaments have been rescheduled for March 3-5 at Oklahoma City's State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena with sub-sites now added at Mustang and Washington.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

