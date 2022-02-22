OSSAA adjusts schedules for high school basketball playoffs, state wrestling

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced Tuesday schedule changes for the high school basketball playoffs and state wrestling tournaments due to this week's weather forecast.

All of Thursday's basketball games have been pushed back to Friday.

The Class 6A and 5A regional games will be played with the same starting times at the same locations. In all other classes, the afternoon games have been moved back 2 1/2 hours to 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., followed by the night games that will start as scheduled.

In all classes, all of the games that had been scheduled previously for Friday will be moved to Saturday -- same times and locations. And all of the games that were scheduled originally for Saturday will be shifted to Monday. In 6A and 5A, all games will played in an evening session. Times will remain the same for the other classes.

The opening day of the state basketball tournaments for Classes A and B has been delayed to March 2.

The start of the state wrestling tournaments in Oklahoma City has been pushed back from the morning to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

These schedule adjustments are subject to change depending on the weather.

