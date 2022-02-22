OSSAA adjusts schedules for high school basketball playoffs, state wrestling

Booker T. Washington's Kam Parker and all other basketball players in the state are having their playoff games this week pushed back a day due to weather.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced Tuesday schedule changes for the high school basketball playoffs and state wrestling tournaments due to this week's weather forecast.
All of Thursday's basketball games have been pushed back to Friday.
The Class 6A and 5A regional games will be played with the same starting times at the same locations. In all other classes, the afternoon games have been moved back 2 1/2 hours to 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., followed by the night games that will start as scheduled.
In all classes, all of the games that had been scheduled previously for Friday will be moved to Saturday -- same times and locations. And all of the games that were scheduled originally for Saturday will be shifted to Monday. In 6A and 5A, all games will played in an evening session. Times will remain the same for the other classes.
The opening day of the state basketball tournaments for Classes A and B has been delayed to March 2.
The start of the state wrestling tournaments in Oklahoma City has been pushed back from the morning to 5:30 p.m. Friday.
These schedule adjustments are subject to change depending on the weather.
Vote now: Here are the 2022 Mr. Inside and Outside candidates
Mr. Inside candidate: Anthony Allen
Broken Arrow • 6-5 • Sr.
Last year's winner averages 20.3 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers, who are ranked No. 5 in Class 6A East. Shoots 56% from the field and averages 1.6 blocks.
Click here to vote for Anthony
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Mr. Inside candidate: Ben Averitt
Jenks • 6-6 • Sr.
Averages 17.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Trojans, ranked No. 2 in 6A East. Shoots 55.6% on 2-pointers. Scored 29 against Bartlesville. Close to reaching 1,000 career points.
Click here to vote for Ben
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Mr. Inside candidate: Duvan Boshoff
Regent Prep • 6-4 • Sr.
Four-sport athlete averages 11 points and eight rebounds. Shoots 59% from the field. In last five regular-season games, averaged 14 points and nine rebounds.
Click here to vote for Duvan
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Mr. Inside candidate: Jadon Cool
Holland Hall • 6-3 • Jr.
Averages 18 points for the 4A No. 11 Dutch. Scored 27 in win over Cascia Hall on Jan. 25 and 21 in victory against Tahlequah Sequoyah in the regular-season finale.
Click here to vote for Jadon
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Mr. Inside candidate: Caden Fry
Owasso • 6-7 • Sr.
All-tournament selection at TofC, Norman and Bill Hanson. TofC top scorer. Averages 18 points and nine rebounds. Shoots 55% from the field. Has more than 1,100 career points.
Click here to vote for Caden
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Mr. Inside candidate: Jaxsun Fulton
Morris • 6-0 • So.
Averages 16 points and six rebounds for the Eagles, who finished the regular season at 15-6. Scored 29 in a win over Kellyville on Dec. 7.
Click here to vote for Jaxsun
Courtesy photo
Mr. Inside candidate: Bradyn Hubbard
Memorial • 6-5 • Sr.
Had 22 points and 11 rebounds in a win over 5A East No. 3 McGuinness. Averages 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds. Shoots 60% from the field, 50% on 3s and 78% on free throws.
Click here to vote for Bradyn
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Mr. Inside candidate: Landon Lacy
Rogers • 6-3 • Sr.
Averages 16 points and 12 rebounds for the 5A East No. 6 Ropers. Scored 24 points in a win over 5A East No. 5 Edison on Jan. 25. Helped Rogers qualify for state tournament last year.
Click here to vote for Landon
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Mr. Inside candidate: Lucas Lechlider
Verdigris • 6-9 • Sr.
Averages 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks per game. Had 30 points and 10 rebounds in win against Oologah on Jan. 28. Scored 20 with four dunks in win over Oologah on Feb. 11.
Click here to vote for Lucas
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Mr. Inside candidate: Chris Mason
Union • 6-6 • So.
Scored 23 points in a win over 6A East No. 1 Booker T. Washington. Averages 14 points and 10 rebounds this season after helping Victory Christian reach 4A state tournament last year.
Click here to vote for Chris
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Mr. Inside candidate: Jay Overton-Tobie
Edison • 6-3 • Jr.
Averages 14.8 points and seven rebounds for the 5A East No. 5 Eagles. Scored 18 in a win over 4A No. 6 Central on Feb. 8.
Click here to vote for Jay
Tulsa World file photo
Mr. Inside candidate: Trent Pierce
Union • 6-9 • Jr.
Scored 24 in a win over Jenks on Feb. 15. Averages 16 points and 11 rebounds. Selected to the Jenks/Union Invitational and Joe Machens Great 8 Classic all-tournament teams.
Click here to vote for Trent
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Mr. Inside candidate: Noah Reimer
Lincoln Christian • 6-6 • Sr.
Selected as MVP at Jay's Tri-State Classic. Averaged 21 points last season and is at 16.5 this season with 8.9 rebounds for the 3A No. 11 Bulldogs. Has single-game highs of 30 points and 15 rebounds.
Click here to vote for Noah
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Mr. Inside candidate: Jacob Scyrkels
Collinsville • 6-2 • Sr.
Metro Lakes Conference MVP. Scoring leader for 5A East No. 2 Cardinals at 17 points per game. Also averages six rebounds and 2.5 assists. Scored 38 in a win over Edison.
Click here to vote for Jacob
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Mr. Inside candidate: Killian Spellman
Memorial • 6-4 • Sr.
Shoots 66% from the field for the Chargers, ranked No. 1 in 5A East. Averages 10.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.2 blocks. Had 17 points and eight rebounds against McGuinness.
Click here to vote for Killian
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Mr. Outside candidate: Nate Beitel
Regent Prep • 6-6 • Sr.
Last year's winner is averaging 20.1 points while shooting 52% from the field. Also produces 2.9 steals and two assists per game. Missed a month of the season with a wrist injury.
Click here to vote for Nate
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Mr. Outside candidate: JaVontae Campbell
Muskogee • 6-2 • Sr.
Had 88 points in three games over four days from Feb. 8-11, including 33 in an OT loss to Booker T. Washington. Averages 23.2 points and 4.6 assists. Nicknamed "Soup.
Click here to vote for JaVontae
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Mr. Outside candidate: David Castillo
Bartlesville • 6-1 • So.
Played on USA U16 Team last summer. Averaging 25 points to help Bruins produce their best season in 10 years. Surpassed 1,000 career points on Feb. 15. Scored 41 against Jenks.
Click here to vote for David
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Mr. Outside candidate: Tray Davis
Webster • 6-3 • Sr.
Averages 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals. Scored 38 in a win over Checotah. Helped the Warriors reach the 4A state semifinals last season.
Click here to vote for Tray
Courtesy photo
Mr. Outside candidate: Tyler Day
Mannford • 5-11 • Sr.
Averages 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Shoots 49% on 2s. Had 24 points and nine rebounds in win over Cleveland on Jan. 28. Produced 29 points and 11 rebounds against NOAH.
Click here to vote for Tyler
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World
Mr. Outside candidate: Parker Friedrichsen
Bixby • 6-3 • Jr.
Last year's runner-up averages 28.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.5 steals. Scored 40 against Jenks and Broken Arrow. Had 39 points in a win over McAlester. Shoots 58% on 2s.
Click here to vote for Parker
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Mr. Outside candidate: Ty Frierson
Memorial • 5-11 • Sr.
Had 97 points, including 30-of-46 from the field, in his last four regular-season games. Overall, averages 16 points, 5.7 assists and 2.3 steals. Scored 29 against Lawton Eisenhower.
Click here to vote for Ty
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Mr. Outside candidate: Caylen Goff-Brown
Central • 6-3 • Sr.
Averaged 24.5 points in his last six regular-season games for the 4A No. 6 Braves and 22 overall for the season. Selected as the Exchange Bank Skiatook Invitational MVP.
Click here to vote for Caylen
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World
Mr. Outside candidate: Caleb Leslie
Owasso • 5-11 • Sr.
His coach Brian Montonati calls him "one of the (state's) more underrated shooters." Scored 20, including 6-of-7 on 3s, in a win over Muskogee on Feb 11. Shoots 42% on 3s and averages 12 points.
Click here to vote for Caleb
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Mr. Outside candidate: Kabron Lewis
Hale • 6-2 • So.
Had 31 points in a win over Webster on Jan. 25. Scored 21 in a win over Kelley on Jan. 14. Averages 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and three assists.
Click here to vote for Kabron
Courtesy photo
Mr. Outside candidate: Chase Martin
Jenks • 6-5 • Sr.
Averages 15.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists. On pace to become Jenks' all-time top rebounder. Reached 1,000 career points on Feb. 8. Had 20 points and 14 rebounds against Broken Arrow.
Click here to vote for Chase
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Mr. Outside candidate: Kam Parker
Booker T. Washington • 6-1 • Sr.
Scored 29 points in a victory over 6A East No. 2 Jenks. Selected as the Jenks/Union Invitational MVP. Averages 17 points per game. Scored 20 in win over Union.
Click here to vote for Kam
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Mr. Outside candidate: Aaron Potter
Booker T. Washington • 6-4 • Sr.
Key addition for BTW after helping Owasso reach 6A state tournament in '21. Averages 18 points. Scored 31 in wins over Jenks and Muskogee. ConocoPhillips/Arvest Invitational MVP.
Click here to vote for Aaron
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Mr. Outside candidate: Joshua Udoumoh
Victory Christian • 6-4 • Sr.
Selected as Port City Classic MVP after scoring 28 in a win over Edison in the final. Second-leading scorer in TofC with 64 points in three games. Averages 18.1 points and 7.2 rebounds.
Click here to vote for Joshua
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Mr. Outside candidate: Jaxon Woods
Hominy • 5-10 • So.
Averages 24.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4 assists. Scored 48 in wins over Mounds on Feb. 15 and 37 against Yale on Dec. 4. Also the starting quarterback for the Bucks' football team.
Click here to vote for Jaxon
Courtesy photo
Ms Inside candidate: Nakya Blakley
Memorial • 5-9 • Jr.
Green Country MVP in 2021 and freshman of the year in 2020. Leads the Chargers with 17.3 points and seven rebounds. Expanded her game this season to include a 3-point threat.
Click here to vote for Nakya
Courtesy photo
Ms. Inside candidate: Morgan Borgstadt
Verdigris • 5-11 • Jr.
Primary ballhandler who makes her living by attacking the paint, finishing around the rim and knocking down free throws. Averages 19.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 steals.
Click here to vote for Morgan
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Ms. Inside candidate: Hannah Coons
Kiefer • 6-1 • So.
The head coach's daughter who propelled the Trojans to a stellar 20-2 regular season. Versatile playmaker producing 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game.
Click here to vote for Hannah
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ms. Inside candidate: Jessa Gilyard
Victory Christian • 5-9 • Sr.
Averages 16.6 points and 7.8 rebounds and poses challenges on the defensive end. Selected Pinnacle Conference MVP in 2021. Scored 31 points against Lincoln Christian.
Click here to vote for Jessa
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ms. Inside candidate: Stailee Heard
Sapulpa • 5-11 • Jr.
Described as "quarterback on the court" by her head coach. Helped deliver a state title in 2021 and upped her game this year while averaging 17.8 points and 9.2 rebounds.
Click here to vote for Stailee
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Ms. Inside candidate: Tyla Heard
Sapulpa • 5-11 • So.
Following in the footsteps of sister Stailee and their parents, who starred at Tulsa. A physical player who is second on the team with 11.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.
Click here to vote for Tyla
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Ms. Inside candidate: Hailey Jackson
Sand Springs • 5-9 • Jr.
Can take over games in key moments and shoots better than 50% from the field. Averages 14.5 points and 6.6 rebounds and scored a career-best 31 in a win against Broken Arrow.
Click here to vote for Hailey
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ms. Inside candidate: Marcayla Johnson
Booker T. Washington • 6-0 • Fr.
Averaging a double-double in the second half of the season and 12.9 points and 7.2 rebounds on the year. Has offers from Oklahoma State and Penn State, among others.
Click here to vote for Marcayla
Courtesy photo
Ms. Inside candidate: McKenzie Mathurin
Broken Arrow • 5-10 • Fr.
Exceptionally skilled player who can play any position and has been racking up Division I offers since junior high. Averages 11.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and five assists.
Click here to vote for McKenzie
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Ms. Inside candidate: Meredith Mayes
Bixby • 6-3 • Jr.
Dominant post player who prides herself on rebounding effort, averaging 11.1 boards in addition to 11.1 points. Shoots 52% on field goals. Committed to Abilene Christian.
Click here to vote for Meredith
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Ms. Inside candidate: TK Pitts
Union • 6-0 • Sr.
SMU signee known for tough defense. Progressed offensively throughout her career, increasing her scoring production to 14.2 points. Also averages 7.4 rebounds.
Click here to vote for TK
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Ms. Inside candidate: Camille Pritchard
Bristow • 5-9 • Sr.
Averaging 20.5 points and 11.2 rebounds. Improved her outside shooting in the offseason to become an all-around threat. Hit the winning 3-pointer against Mannford.
Click here to vote for Camille
Courtesy photo
Ms. Inside candidate: Kori Rainwater
Tahlequah • 6-0 • So.
On-the-rise center who is shooting 47% and averaging 9.2 points and 6.2 rebounds. Had 14 points and 14 rebounds against Collinsville. Totaled 22 blocks in the regular season.
Click here to vote for Kori
Courtesy photo
Ms. Inside candidate: Aunisty Smith
Booker T. Washington • 5-10 • Sr.
Last year's winner who can score at any level. Averages 15.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. Recently surpassed 1,000 points. Received multiple Division I offers and signed with UMKC.
Click here to vote for Aunisty
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ms. Inside candidate: Makenna Yokley
Owasso • 6-1 • So.
Delivering a breakout season with 7.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Had 17 points and eight rebounds against Putnam North and a double-double against Bartlesville.
Click here to vote for Makenna
Tulsa World file photo
Ms. Outside candidate: Journey Armstead
Sand Springs • 5-8 • Sr.
Steady presence averaging 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals. Was a finalist for 2020 All-World Player of the Year. Has scored 1,500 career points.
Click here to vote for Journey
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ms. Outside candidate: Rachel Avedon
Bishop Kelley • 5-9 • Sr.
Consistent scorer who averages 16.6 points along with four rebounds. Scored 28 against East Central and 20 against Hale. Also has been on the Comet softball and track teams.
Click here to vote for Rachel
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Ms. Outside candidate: Jenikka Boone
Liberty • 5-7 • Jr.
Crafty guard who makes 20-point outings look easy. Had 20 points and 13 rebounds against Summit Christian. Hit five 3-pointers against Drumright. Also plays softball.
Click here to vote for Jenikka
Courtesy photo
Ms. Outside candidate: Ellie Brueggemann
Lincoln Christian • 5-11 • Jr.
Sharpshooter who has hit a 3-pointer in every game of the past two seasons. Reached 1,000 career points Jan. 6. Averaging 16.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. Committed to Drury.
Click here to vote for Ellie
Tulsa World file photo
Ms. Outside candidate: Smalls Goudeau
Tahlequah • 5-6 • Sr.
Averaging 12.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 4.1 steals. Recorded 100 assists during the regular season and could reach 100 steals. Signed with UT Arlington.
Click here to vote for Smalls
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ms. Outside candidate: Ava Greer
Holland Hall • 5-11 • Sr.
Central Oklahoma signee with a high basketball IQ. Averaging 11.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 65.4% on 2-pointers. Scored 19 in a key win against Lincoln Christian.
Click here to vote for Ava
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ms. Outside candidate: Elise Hill
Holland Hall • 5-7 • Jr.
Dynamic player who has helped the Dutch become 4A contenders, scoring a team-high 14.9 points per game. Also averages three steals. Hit five 3-pointers twice this season.
Click here to vote for Elise
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ms. Outside candidate: Taleyah Jones
Broken Arrow • 5-10 • Sr.
Reigning Ms. Outside who is averaging 20.1 points along with 4.6 rebounds. Scored 31 points in back-to-back games against Bixby and Sapulpa. Signed with UT Arlington.
Click here to vote for Taleyah
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Ms. Outside candidate: Bailey Layman
Cleveland • 5-7 • Sr.
Savvy four-year starter averaging 22.9 points, four steals and four assists. Hit nine 3-pointers against Cushing and recorded 30 points and 10 steals against Skiatook.
Click here to vote for Bailey
Tulsa World file photo
Ms. Outside candidate: Alexis Martin
Oologah • 5-9 • Jr.
Prolific scorer who averages 22 points while shooting 41% from the field. Also contributes 8.1 rebounds, three steals and 2.7 assists. Had 34 points against Catoosa.
Click here to vote for Alexis
Courtesy photo
Ms. Outside candidate: Raegan McQuarters
Rogers • 5-5 • Jr.
Speedster who leads the state with 6.3 steals per game. Also averages 15.5 points and three assists. Had a double-double (13 points, 13 steals) against Webster.
Click here to vote for Raegan
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ms. Outside candidate: Bella Pehrson
Mannford • 6-0 • So.
Promising up-and-comer who can do it all. Averages 18.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.6 blocks. Scored a season-high 31 points in a win against Sperry.
Click here to vote for Bella
Courtesy photo
Ms. Outside candidate: Abbey Stamper
Collinsville • 5-6 • Jr.
Long-distance threat who is shooting 34% on 3-pointers and averaging 14 points. Lauded as an unselfish teammate who runs the offense instead of looking for her shot.
Click here to vote for Abbey
Tulsa World file photo
Ms. Outside candidate: Gracy Wernli
Bixby • 5-10 • Jr.
Co-MVP of the Tournament of Champions who is averaging a team-high 13.1 points. Has played a pivotal role in the emergence of the Spartans as the top team in 6A East.
Click here to vote for Gracy
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Ms. Outside candidate: Makayla Washington
East Central • 5-7 • Sr.
Fearless player averaging 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Has excellent court vision and feel for the game. Scored 29 against Bishop Kelley and 30 against Edison.
Click here to vote for Makayla
Courtesy photo
