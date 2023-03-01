Who is Mr. Inside? Vote now It’s time to decide who is Mr. Inside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for 15 boys who play closer to the basket. From today through 3 p.m. March 3, fans can vote for their favorites. Winners will be announced March 6-9. You can vote once per device. You voted: Zac Brown, Collinsville Jarren Cargil, Liberty Jadon Cool, Holland Hall Ethan Ellison, Broken Arrow Dylan Golightly, Jenks Jarreth Ingram, Memorial Jermiah Johnson, Edison Erik Madrid, Union Brandon Mann, Owasso Chris Mason, Victory Christian Ke'nardre Maxie, East Central Titus Miller, Catoosa Jay Overton-Tobie, Edison Wyatt Powell, Metro Christian Ben Radford, Memorial Vote View Results Back

OKLAHOMA CITY — Diezel Davis scored 14 of his 18 points in the first quarter to spark fourth-ranked Okay past No. 10 Texhoma 58-40 in the Class A boys state quarterfinals Wednesday at Jim Norick Arena.

The Mustangs (25-2) advance to meet No. 2 Rattan (27-4) in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Rattan defeated No. 5 Okarche 75-60.

Okay is in its first state tournament since runner-up finishes in 2016 and '17.

"We are fired up," Okay coach Chad Clark said to the World. "It's the first state tournament for our players, it was new territory. That first game can be very hard.

"Things couldn't be better for us and this should give us a little more confidence."

Before the game, Clark was concerned about Texhoma's size and experience advantage, but the Mustangs had answers.

"What really helped us was we keyed on their two big guys inside," Clark said. "It's always hard to maintain the middle and pressure, but we did it. Credit goes to Bryson Parnell and Duckee Swimmer for executing our game plan perfectly."

Another key for Okay was making 10 treys — including four by Davis, who opened the game with a 3. He also had four assists.

Parnell and Ashton Walters added nine points each, and Tito Ramos scored eight for Okay. Jerry Hernandez led Texhoma (24-7) with 14 points.

Davis scored all of Okay's points in an opening 11-0 run and the Mustangs weren't caught although Texhoma cut its deficit to 26-21 going into halftime. Okay increased its lead to 46-37 going into the fourth and only allowed three points in the final quarter.

"Diezel was better attacking the paint today than he had been recently and that opened things up," Clark said.

Seiling 59, Liberty 51: Jarren Cargil had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the 18th-ranked Tigers (21-6), who were in the state tournament for the first time since 2004. Kaden Manuel had 19 points, nine rebounds and five steals for No. 6 Seiling (24-2), which picked up only its second state win — the other was in 2016.

Seiling led 28-25 at halftime before pulling away. The Wildcats were up 42-33 at the end of three quarters and opened the fourth with a 7-2 run.

Seiling advances to the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday against the Caddo/Drummond winner.

