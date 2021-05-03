 Skip to main content
OBCA Hall of Fame adds Larry Callison, Dan Hays, David Page, Bob Weckstein, Ray West
OBCA Hall of Fame adds Larry Callison, Dan Hays, David Page, Bob Weckstein, Ray West

Larry Callison, Dan Hays, David Page, Bob Weckstein and Ray West will be inducted into the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on June 5 in Edmond.

Callison coached 40 seasons and won four state titles -- three with Tahlequah Sequoyah's girls (2015, '17, '18) and one with Ketchum's boys in 1995. He had a career record of 900-224.

Hays posted a record of 724-470 in 38 college seasons -- five at Northwestern State and 33 at Oklahoma Christian. He has the most wins by any Oklahoma men's basketball coach at a four-year college.

Page, who has coached Pawnee since 2004, has won six state titles -- two at Yale (1999, 2000) and four at Pawnee (2005, '08-10).

Weckstein has been Frontier's coach since 1989 and has won six boys state titles (1996, '97, '99, 2006-08).

West, who died in 2019, coached 45 seasons and ranks second all-time among Oklahoma boys basketball coaches for wins with a record of 853-391. He coached his last 26 seasons from 1994-2019 at Okarche.

For ticket information and reservations, contact Central Oklahoma coach Bob Hoffman by email at bhoffman4@uco.edu or call 580-478-9186.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

