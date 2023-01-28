Na'Kylan Starks' return, Cooper Hilton lead Coweta's basketball sweep over Skiatook

SKIATOOK -- Na'Kylan Starks' return to the lineup after being sidelined for three weeks due to an injury is coming at an ideal time for Coweta.

On Friday night, Starks had a team-high 11 points to help Coweta defeat Skiatook 58-37 at the Brooks Walton Activity Center.

“It feels really good being back out there with my brothers,” Starks said. “It’s always good to get back onto the court and I just love my teammates and we want to keep getting better.”

Coweta, ranked No. 12 in Class 5A, improved to 10-6 overall and 7-0 in the Metro Lakes Conference. There is only one week left before playoff seedings are determined.

From the opening tip it was all Tigers, who jumped to a 15-5 lead and carried a 28-14 advantage into halftime. Coweta then opened the second half with a 7-0 run and was never threatened during the rest of the game.

Coweta's lead grew to 31 in the fourth quarter.

Hunter Howell led Skiatook (2-17, 0-10) with 12 points.

Tigers coach Brandon Maddux praised his team after snapping a three-game losing streak.

"So, anytime you can bounce back and get a win, I don’t care where it’s at or who you’re playing against, it’s nice to get that monkey off your back," Maddux said. "I thought the boys' effort was great, playing in a big gym like this is always tough shooting wise. It was great to get a win and start a new streak.”

Coweta 42, Skiatook 22 (girls): Cooper Hilton scored 12 points and Macee Matthews added 11 for 5A No. 17 Coweta (8-8, 4-3).

The Tigers had a strong start and finish against the Bulldogs (7-12, 1-9). Coweta led 15-5 at the end of the first quarter and then closed the game on a 13-3 run.

COWETA 58, SKIATOOK 37 (boys)

Coweta;15;13;18;12;--;58

Skiatook;8;6;8;15;--;37

Coweta: Starks 11, Ford 10, Pearson 9, Mackenzie 7, Thompson 7, Ellison 5, Garrett 4, Rich 3, Thomas 2.

Skiatook: Howell 12, Dearing 7, Matthews 6, King 6, Baldino 3, White 3.