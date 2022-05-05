Muskogee names former TU standout Lou Dawkins as head basketball coach

Lou Dawkins, who made arguably the most iconic shot in University of Tulsa history, is the new head basketball coach at Muskogee High School.

Dawkins, whose hiring was approved Wednesday by the Muskogee Public Schools Board of Education, has been MPS' Athletics Coordinator leading the district’s youth sports program, Rougher Youth Sports Academy, in addition to teaching physical education courses.

This will be Dawkins' first high school coaching job in Oklahoma, but he won two Michigan state titles in seven seasons while at his high school alma mater Saginaw, where he had a 149-28 record. In 2007, he was selected as Michigan's coach of the year by the state's coaches association and AP.

In 2007, Saginaw finished No. 2 nationally in the MaxPreps rankings and in 2008 was fourth in the USA Today Super 25. His two state title teams included Draymond Green, a four-time NBA all-star, two-time Olympic champion and three-time NBA champion with Golden State.

“We think Coach Dawkins has a unique and powerful vision for the program," Muskogee executive athletic director Jason Parker said in a release. "His passion for creating impact and community connections has been evident in his work with our auxiliary programs for the past three years.

“Couple that with his basketball coaching experience and it makes him an ideal fit for Rougher Athletics.”

Dawkins played for TU from 1989-94 and is best known for his 3-point shot that ensured the Golden Hurricane's first Sweet 16 berth with a victory over Oklahoma State in the 1994 NCAA Tournament at Oklahoma City.

The TU graduate was selected as the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 1994. Dawkins ranks seventh in TU career assists (339) and steals (176).

In 2011, Dawkins began a six-season stint as an assistant at Northern Illinois. He then spent two seasons on former TU assistant Dennis Felton's staff at Cleveland State.

Dawkins succeeds Lynwood Wade, who resigned in late March after three seasons to focus on his administrative role as a high school dean and on his family. Muskogee was 9-12 during the past season and won its first regional title in 12 years as it came within one win of qualifying for the Class 6A state tournament.

Dawkins' wife Latricia is a Muskogee native and principal at MPS' Sixth and Seventh Grade Academy at Ben Franklin.

