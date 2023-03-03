VERDIGRIS — Claremore Sequoyah gets a second opportunity to achieve a school first on Saturday night.

After dropping a 57-49 Class 3A Area tournament title game to defending state champion Millwood on Friday night at the Verdigris Activity Center, the No. 5 Eagles (24-3) return to the same floor at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with another chance to secure the school’s first trip to the state tournament.

In order to do so, Sequoyah, which had an eight-game winning streak snapped in the setback to the second-ranked Falcons (15-10), will need to get past unranked Central (12-15), winners of five in a row since a loss to open postseason action.

“We have an opportunity to go where Sequoyah has never gone before,” Eagles head coach Tim Bart said following the loss to Millwood.

“(We won) the first regional championship in 38 years and then never been to a state tournament. It would mean a lot to our community and to our players but we got to get our minds right. If you would have told me on Oct. 1 that we would be in this position, I would have taken it all day.”

Bart, longtime coach at Bartlesville before returning to the coaching ranks at Sequoyah, cautioned his players after the Millwood loss to be ready for a team whose record could be misleading.

“As I told them, they can pout tonight all they want but they got to get their minds right," Bart said. "We got another chance because of their hard work and winning a regional. They earned the right. We have another chance tomorrow night against another very good athletic team although their record doesn’t indicate that. That’s mostly because of who they play in that (Green Country) conference. But (we) still got a chance.”

Millwood 57, Claremore Sequoyah 49 (boys): After trailing 26-25 at halftime, Sequoyah started the second half on a 10-3 run to take its biggest lead of the game at 35-29 with 3:41 to play in the third quarter.

Karson Bickel, who paced the Eagles with 15 points, connected on three free throws to ignite the burst while Judah Gibson nailed one of his three, 3-pointers in the game and Eestyn Prater and reserve Triston GIbson each added a pair of free throws.

But the Falcons responded with an 11-2 run of their own to regain a lead that they would not relinquish.

“Didn’t make shots four straight possession,” Bart said about his team’s play during the key stretch to end the third period.

“Our strong point has been the ability to shoot the 3 and to score. Didn’t make shots. I told them going into the game we would have to make shots. I think it was four straight possessions up four (points). Could have been (up) 10 real easy or even higher than that. Just didn’t get it done.”

The Eagles finished just 12-of-38 from the field (31.2%), including only 5-of- 20 (25%) from 3-point range to go along with 18 turnovers. Of that total, 11 came in the opening half.

Sequoyah did get to the free throw line and converted 20-of 27-opportunities to help stay in the game despite the poor shooting from the field.

After Millwood opened a 46-39 advantage with 5:52 left to play, the Eagles made one last push.

Prater, who had 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds, and Judah Gibson, who tallied 11 points, swished a trey apiece while Prater came up with a steal and a fast break layup to bring Sequoyah to within 48-47 with 2:07 remaining.

But the Falcons’ Jaden Nickens scored in the lane and then capitalized on one of five Sequoyah turnovers in the final quarter with a thunderous dunk on a fast break to put Millwood back in control, 52-47, at the 1:28 mark.

The Eagles led by one after one quarter before falling behind by five midway through the second period. But Sequoyah rallied and was down just one point by halftime.

Jones 45, Kiefer 30 (girls): The No. 5 Trojans (20-5) dodged an early bullet against the two-time defending state champions in an area tournament winners bracket contest Friday night at the Verdigris Activity Center.

But seven unanswered points by the No. 3 Longhorns (22-5) in the final 90 seconds of the first half was a precursor to a one-sided second half that favored Jones.

Kiefer’s Hannah Coons, who notched game-highs of 15 points and 14 rebounds, scored the game’s opening basket just 24 seconds into the contest.

But that would be the only points for the Trojans in the opening eight minutes while Jones rattled off 10 straight points.

Kiefer was able to right the ship and took its first lead at 12-11 on a basket by reserve Coley Rowton with 4:15 to go before halftime.

“We didn’t make the little mistakes we made throughout the course of rest of the game,” Kiefer head coach John Coons said of his team’s second-quarter comeback.

The Trojans led 18-15 at the 1:26 mark before the Longhorns ended the half on a 7-0 blitz to grab a 22-18 lead at the break.

Kiefer managed to keep the game close in the opening two quarters with steady defense while committing 13 turnovers and only attempting 16 shots from the field.

“We shot ourselves in the foot too many times,” John Coons said. “We didn’t follow the scouting report like we should have. Too many turnovers. Way too many turnovers. That was pretty much it in a nutshell. They executed down the stretch and we weren’t able to.”

Jones, which was by 13 points from Kasia Hansen, picked up in the second half right where it ended the first half. The Longhorns scored 17 of the final 20 points of the third quarter to take command at 39-23.

The Trojans, which saw a nine-game winning streak halted, managed just 12 points in the second half.

Kiefer will have another opportunity to qualify for state when the Trojans take on No. 11 Morris (20-7) in a loser-out contest at 6 p.m. Saturday at Verdigris.

MILLWOOD 57, CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH 49 (boys)

Claremore Sequoyah;15;10;10;12;—;49

Millwood;14;12;12;17;—;57

Claremore Sequoyah (24-3): Bickel 15, Prater 13, J. Gibson 11, Burks 4, T. Gibson 4, Wood 2.

Millwood (15-10): Fisher 15, Strong 13, Mays 8, Davis 7, Nickens 7, Pressley 3, Wilson 2, Knight 2.

JONES 45, KIEFER 30 (girls)

Kiefer;2;16;5;7;—;30

Jones;10;12;17;6;—;45

Kiefer (20-5): Coons 15, Hendrix 4, Rowton 4, Bonilla 3, Dooley 2, Williams 2.

Jones (22-5): Hansen 13, Maples 9, Tucker 9, Woodson 6, Berry 5, Bain 3.