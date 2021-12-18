Memorial stays undefeated, wins another tournament

A 13-point halftime deficit on Friday night caught undefeated Memorial's attention.

The top-ranked Class 5A Chargers then dominated the rest of the weekend at the Memorial Veterans Arena Invitational.

"Yesterday we had a bad start," Memorial senior Killian Spellman said Saturday. "We didn't take the opponent as seriously as we should and we had a reminder that we lost to Ardmore (in last season's state quarterfinals). We can't start any game like that anymore."

Spellman was a big part of Memorial's fast start Saturday afternoon as he had 10 of his 12 points in the first half of the Chargers' 97-56 win over the Green Country Defenders. The Chargers led 55-33 at halftime and didn't need to rally as they did in Friday's 67-58 win over the Oklahoma City Storm.

Memorial coach Bobby Allison said about the contrasts in starts, "Last night, we were a little robotic early. ... We just got a lot more assists earlier in the game (Saturday) and a lot more team basketball, and not as much 1-on-1 as we did in the first half last night.

"We knew we wanted to finish this out and be 11-0 going into the Tournament of Champions (Dec. 27-29); that was a goal and we made it happen."