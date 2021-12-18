Memorial stays undefeated, wins another tournament

A 13-point halftime deficit on Friday night caught undefeated Memorial's attention.
The top-ranked Class 5A Chargers then dominated the rest of the weekend at the Memorial Veterans Arena Invitational.
"Yesterday we had a bad start," Memorial senior Killian Spellman said Saturday. "We didn't take the opponent as seriously as we should and we had a reminder that we lost to Ardmore (in last season's state quarterfinals). We can't start any game like that anymore."
Spellman was a big part of Memorial's fast start Saturday afternoon as he had 10 of his 12 points in the first half of the Chargers' 97-56 win over the Green Country Defenders. The Chargers led 55-33 at halftime and didn't need to rally as they did in Friday's 67-58 win over the Oklahoma City Storm.
Memorial coach Bobby Allison said about the contrasts in starts, "Last night, we were a little robotic early. ... We just got a lot more assists earlier in the game (Saturday) and a lot more team basketball, and not as much 1-on-1 as we did in the first half last night.
"We knew we wanted to finish this out and be 11-0 going into the Tournament of Champions (Dec. 27-29); that was a goal and we made it happen."
Memorial won its second tournament this month after prevailing in the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational last weekend in Norman.
"It's always exciting," said Spellman, who was 6-of-6 shooting and had 10 rebounds.
During the tournament, the Chargers had balanced scoring as Seth Pratt led with 41 points in the three games, followed by Ty Frierson with 40, Bradyn Hubbard had 38 and Spellman 33. Pratt and Frierson had 10 points each in the fourth quarter of the win over the Storm. Hubbard had 26 rebounds in the tournament and Frierson 18 assists.
"I feel great we got three wins against good competition," Allison said.
OKC Storm 74, Collinsville 59
Memorial won the tournament outright after the Storm's victory over the 5A No. 11 Cardinals (6-1), who had won their first two games. The Storm (19-9) also finished 2-1 for the weekend.
Collinsville trailed 33-16 in the second quarter before going on a 17-3 run that cut its deficit to 36-33 going into halftime. But after the teams traded baskets early in the second half, the Storm pulled away behind Mike Quick, who scored 10 of his 16 points after halftime.
Cooper McDowell led the Cardinals with 22 points, including four 3s, and Jacob Scrykels added 17 points.
"I thought we battled pretty well," Collinsville coach Todd Anderson said. "I was pretty pleased with it (the tournament). So far our football guys have had one practice. We had two good wins, and playing the Storm makes us better."
Sand Springs 64, Redemption Life 45
JD Dickson scored 21 and Jason Clark 19 to help the 6A No. 16 Sandites (3-4) snap a four-game losing streak.
The Sandites opened the fourth quarter with a decisive 11-2 run after being tied at 39.
"We finally finished a game," Sandites coach Eric Savage said. "It's been a long week, the fourth game of this week, and just happy the way we were able to come back and be competitive in this game and pull out a win.
"It feels good to get into the win column again."
MEMORIAL 97, GREEN COUNTRY 56
Green Country;15;18;13;10;--;56
Memorial;27;28;17;25;--;97
Green Country (6-3): Fryar 18, Onah 12, Wilson 10, Benson 8, Young 8.
Memorial (11-0): Hubbard 17, Frierson 14, Ingram 12, Spellman 12, Turner 12, Pratt 8, Collins 7, Dixon 7, Green 5, Guy 3.
OKC STORM 74, COLLINSVILLE 59
OKC Storm;23;13;20;18;--;74
Collinsville;14;19;10;16;--;59
OKC Storm (19-9): Quick 16, K. Talbott 12, L. Talbott 12, Eddens 10, Bacy 9, Hunt 9, Goad 2, Major 2, Mukes 2.
Collinsville (6-1): McDowell 22, Scrykels 17, Hammond 9, Bailey 3, Meacham 3, Schlomann 3, Himebaugh 2.
SAND SPRINGS 64, REDEMPTION LIFE 45
Sand Springs;11;14;14;25;--;64
Redemption Life;16;10;13;6;--;45
Sand Springs (3-4): Dickson 21, Clark 19, Askew 8, Holland 6, Kelly 6, Johnson 3, Oakley 1.
Redemption Life (0-4): Adderly 16, Duncombe 11, Stephens 9, Bullard 5, Adenle 4.