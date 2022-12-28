Memorial boys repel Class B Roff's upset bid in Tournament of Champions

Memorial senior guard Montae Collins is usually not known for his scoring.

But Collins, in his 73rd game Wednesday, delivered a career-high 14 points to help the 5A No. 2 Chargers outlast Class B No. 2 Roff 46-38 in the 57th annual Tournament of Champions boys quarterfinals at BOK Center.

"It's great to see him do this because he's waited his turn to be an option (scoring)," Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. "He deserves this."

In the other quarterfinals, 4A No. 1 Kingfisher defeated 6A Bartlesville 52-46 and 4A No. 2 Crossings Christian edged 6A No. 1 Edmond North 60-57. The last quarterfinal between 6A No. 18 Union and 2A No. 1 Dale was not completed before the deadline for Thursday's print editions.

"Great win, super excited about it," Crossings Christian coach Shawn Schenk said.

In Thursday's semifinals, Crossings Christian (8-0) will face the Union/Dale winner at 5:30 p.m. and Memorial (8-1) will meet Kingfisher (5-0) at 8:30 p.m.

Memorial 46, Roff 38: Collins fueled the Chargers' comeback from an early 10-point deficit. With Seth Pratt and Jarreth Ingram held to a combined 13 points — 22 below their season average — the Chargers needed scoring from elsewhere and Collins, who doubled his season average, filled the void.

"Roff was keying on Jarreth and Seth," Allison said. "If they are playing off Montae he knows to be fearless this year. He's got to go score. He's relishing the role."

His 3-pointer with 5:29 left gave Memorial a 37-36 lead it would not relinquish.

"I felt like I had to pick it up a little bit more, get in the lanes, lift up my teammates," Collins said.

Memorial's lead was only 43-38 until Tyree Jamerson sank his first career 3-pointer with 1:22 left to seal the outcome.

The Chargers were down 18-8 at the end of the first quarter and 26-18 at halftime before cutting its deficit to 34-31 as the third concluded. Ingram had all six of his points in the third.

"We started off slow in the first half, but came back in the second half with more intensity on defense," said Collins, who had three steals.

Collins' big game came after he only practiced twice in the past 10 days due to illness.

"We didn't have him for our Alumni scrimmage (Saturday) and we lost," Allison said. "The Alumni said, 'Coach your team doesn't talk that much, they don't talk enough, and they're not tough with the ball.' Well, Montae talks the most on the team and he's the toughest with the ball. He's a huge ingredient in the great run we've had the past four years.

"Montae is a consummate winner."

Crossings Christian 60, Edmond North 57: Crossings Christian was never caught after Cal Furnish ended the first half with a tiebreaking 3 and two free throws to go ahead 35-30. The Knights then opened the second half with a 9-1 run for a 44-31 lead.

Edmond North trailed 51-37 going into the fourth quarter, but cut its deficit to 54-53 on Bryson Buckingham's baseline jumper with 2:30 left. During the rest of the game, the Huskies missed all three of their shots at tying or taking the lead.

With 1:25 left, Furnish fed Phoenix Woodson for a layup that made it 56-53. Furnish made two free throws with 7.9 seconds left for a 59-55 lead. Edmond North's Tatum Ridge drove for a layup before CC's Evan Crotts split two free throws with 1.4 seconds left, but there wasn't enough time for the Huskies to launch a tying 3.

Furnish led the Knights with 18 points. Dylan Warlick, the 6A state tournament MVP last March, led Edmond North with 14 points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes before fouling out.

"Our kids played great," Schenk said. "The game changed because their two best players got in foul trouble, but that's part of the game. But when they were in the game, we were still playing pretty well. Credit to our guys for making plays."

The game also included a matchup of the brothers — Edmond North's Bryson Buckingham and Crossings' Braden Buckingham. They were on the court together for four minutes. Their grandfather, Gary Bottoms, played for Sand Springs in the 1970 TofC.

"They got to guard each other a little bit," Schenk said. "What a cool thing for their family. It was fun for them to go at each other."

Kingfisher 52, Bartlesville 46: Caden Kitchens scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half to spark the Yellowjackets' comeback over the Bruins (1-4), who led 26-21 at halftime. David Castillo, one of the nation's top junior guards, had 13 points and five assists to lead Bartlesville in a game that was attended by coaches Bill Self of defending NCAA champion Kansas and Mike Boynton of Oklahoma State.

Bartlesville opened the second quarter with a 15-0 run to take a 23-9 lead, but Kingfisher answered with eight consecutive points. Kingfisher began the third quarter with a 9-3 run to take a lead it never lost. Castillo opened the fourth with a 3 that cut the Bruins' deficit to 40-38, but Kingfisher answered with a decisive 7-0 run.

MEMORIAL 46, ROFF 38

Roff;18;8;8;4;--;38

Memorial;8;10;13;15;--;46

Roff (10-2): Bagwell 15, Wilson 11, Baldridge 3, Riddle 3, Darnell 2, McCarter 2, Reed 2.

Memorial (8-1): Collins 14, Radford 8, Pratt 7, Ingram 6, Cotton 5, Jamerson 3, Tobie 3.

CROSSINGS CHRISTIAN 60, EDMOND NORTH 57

Crossings Chr.;13;22;16;9;--;60

Edmond North;17;13;7;20;--;57

Crossings Christian (8-0): Furnish 18, Woodson 14, Parker 13, Crotts 9, Mulanax 3, Ridley 3.

Edmond North (8-2): Warlick 14, Yearby 12, Strong 8, Bryson Buckingham 7, Barrett 6, Ridge 4, Ross 4, Potts 2.

KINGFISHER 52, BARTLESVILLE 46

Kingfisher;9;12;19;12;--;52

Bartlesville;8;18;9;11;--;46

Kingfisher (5-0): Caden Kitchens 21, Sternberger 8, Ridenour 7, Friesen 6, Birdwell 4, Slzeickey 4, Maddox Mecklenburg 2.

Bartlesville (1-4): Castillo 13, Ayyappan 12, McCall 7, Duong 6, Smith 6, Rogers 2.