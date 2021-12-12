Mannford wins Nowata's Ty Hewitt Memorial Tournament

Tyler Banfield scored 15 points to lead Mannford past Class 2A No. 3 Oklahoma Union 48-43 in the Ty Hewitt Memorial Tournament boys championship game Saturday night at Nowata.
After the team combined for six points in the first quarter, Banfield had four 3s in a pivotal second quarter as the Pirates took a 19-12 lead into halftime.
Tyler Day added 13 points and seven assists for Mannford (5-0) and Trestin Thurman added seven points. Oklahoma Union fell to 4-1.
"Heck of a win against the 2A defending state champions," Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. "Anytime you beat a top-three team you have to play at a high level. I thought our defense was terrific all night and we did a good job of handling their defensive pressure all night.
"The game was back and forth in the second half. We got timely stops down the stretch and went 11-of-14 at the free-throw line which was big."
Mannford started the tournament with a 92-23 victory over South Coffeyville on Monday.
Tyler Banfield had 20 points, 13 rebounds and six steals while Day had 19 points and seven assists. Conner Banfield contributed 16 points and four assists.
"I thought our kids played well on both ends of the floor," Mike Banfield said. "Everyone that suited up scored and we had good balanced scoring."
In the semifinals Thursday, Mannford defeated Oologah 59-47. Thurman led Mannford with 19 points as the Pirates rallied from a 30-26 halftime deficit. Day had nine points and nine assists.
"Our defense was not as good as it needed to be in the first half," Mike Banfield said. "I thought our defensive rotations were off a little. In the second half, we really dialed in on the defensive end of the floor and played better. Offensively we had good balanced scoring and played at a higher level in the second half overall."
Tyler Banfield had 44 points in the tournament. Day had 41 points and 23 assists.
Mannford, 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Tulsa 7, visits Perkins-Tryon on Tuesday and hosts Kellyville on Friday.