Mannford wins Nowata's Ty Hewitt Memorial Tournament

Tyler Banfield scored 15 points to lead Mannford past Class 2A No. 3 Oklahoma Union 48-43 in the Ty Hewitt Memorial Tournament boys championship game Saturday night at Nowata.

After the team combined for six points in the first quarter, Banfield had four 3s in a pivotal second quarter as the Pirates took a 19-12 lead into halftime.

Tyler Day added 13 points and seven assists for Mannford (5-0) and Trestin Thurman added seven points. Oklahoma Union fell to 4-1.

"Heck of a win against the 2A defending state champions," Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. "Anytime you beat a top-three team you have to play at a high level. I thought our defense was terrific all night and we did a good job of handling their defensive pressure all night.

"The game was back and forth in the second half. We got timely stops down the stretch and went 11-of-14 at the free-throw line which was big."

Mannford started the tournament with a 92-23 victory over South Coffeyville on Monday.

Tyler Banfield had 20 points, 13 rebounds and six steals while Day had 19 points and seven assists. Conner Banfield contributed 16 points and four assists.