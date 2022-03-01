Lucas Lechlider's dominant second half rallies Verdigris past McLain in 4A regional

VERDIGRIS — Verdigris coach Chris Houk delivers a brief message to center Lucas Lechlider before each game.

"When I handshake him, I tell him to dominate," Houk said. "I don't say dominate the whole game. We just need him to dominate at one point, and he did it today and we needed it."

Lechlider, a 6-foot-9 senior, had 18 points and nine rebounds plus five blocked shots, with most of his production in the second half to lead the 13th-ranked Cardinals past McLain 52-44 in a Class 4A regional consolation final Tuesday at Verdigris Activity Center.

"It's like a switch," Lechlider said about Houk's message clicking in during a game.

Lechlider's brother, Cody, added 15 points for the Cardinals. KJ Nichols paced McLain (11-12) with 23 points.

Verdigris (21-4) advances to face Tuesday's Victory Christian/Holland Hall loser in an area tournament opener at 3 p.m. Thursday at Sapulpa.

The Cardinals avenged losing in last year's area tournament opener to McLain. Verdigris' coaches didn't see a need to remind their players about how the Titans ended the Cardinals' season last March.

"Just (mentioned) by the seniors who graduated from last year, telling me I needed to take it personally and come out with the win," Lucas Lechlider said. "But not (talked about) much on the team; the coaches didn't talk about it."

Last year's meeting was somewhat similar to Tuesday's as the teams entered the game with nearly identical records as in 2021. And as was the case last year, McLain held a narrow halftime lead. In another similarity, the third quarter was pivotal, but this time it was Verdigris that dominated that period.

Verdigris scored the game's first eight points, but McLain rallied to take a 25-20 halftime lead as the Lechlider brothers were on the bench for most of the second quarter with two fouls.

"Third quarter has been our biggest the entire year, and I was counting on that to happen and it did," Houk said. "Our bench has kept us in the game multiple times this year and they did the exact same thing. We were down five, but that's in the game. We knew if we could get those two (Lechliders) back, then we could overcome that."

An emphasis going into the second half was pounding the ball inside to Lucas Lechlider, and he took advantage with four baskets in each of the third and fourth quarters.

"That's what my coach talks about; if I'm open, if you can see the whites of my eyes, pass me the ball and I'll go to work," he said.

Verdigris used a 13-4 run to take a 35-33 lead going into the fourth.

Nichols scored 10 points in less than three minutes and his two free throws gave McLain its last lead at 40-39 early in the final quarter. Verdigris' Tyler Willis quickly answered as he scored on a follow shot that ignited a decisive 8-0 run. The exclamation point on Verdigris' comeback came with Lucas' dunk on a pass from Cody for a 49-42 lead with 1:31 left.

"At halftime I thought that this was my last home game as a senior and I need to step it up, and I tried my hardest to step it up," Lucas Lechlider said. "I thought it was a great win."

VERDIGRIS 52, McLAIN 44

McLain;10;15;8;11;--;44

Verdigris;15;5;15;17;--;52

McLain (11-12): Nichols 23, Nolan 8, Galloway 5, Williams 4, Bennett 2, Silas 2.

Verdigris (21-4): L.Lechlider 18, C.Lechlider 15, Brant Teague 6, Willis 5, Repschlaeger 5, Layton 2, Lederman 1.

