Lincoln Christian routs Norman in TofC girls quarterfinals; Kiefer, Sapulpa, Bixby win

Maddi Stewart scored 18 points to lead Class 4A No. 2 Lincoln Christian past 6A No. 5 Norman 65-47 in the Tournament of Champions girls quarterfinals Wednesday at the BOK Center.

The Bulldogs (6-0) will face 5A No. 1 Sapulpa (7-0) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday. Sapulpa advanced with a 67-35 win over 2A No. 1 Pocola. In the other semifinal at 4 p.m., 3A No. 5 Kiefer (6-0) will face 6A No. 2 Bixby (7-4). Kiefer was a 48-45 winner over 4A No. 5 Holland Hall while Bixby routed Class A No. 9 Okarche 78-49.

Lincoln Christian and Norman was a rematch of a 2021 TOC semifinal. The Bulldogs also prevailed in that one 55-53 thanks to a pair of free throws from Adyson Roberts with one second remaining.

The 2022 version saw Lincoln Christian win in a more comfortable fashion thanks to a quartet of double figure scorers.

Stewart, freshman daughter of head coach Melody Stewart, had a team-high 18 points,

Ellie Brueggemann and Audrey Hopkins had 17 points apiece while Roberts finished with 11. Kayla Jones had a game-high 19 points for the Tigers.

“We have a lot of offensive power,” said coach Stewart. “The fun thing is that any one of the kids we play a lot can score in double figures and if they were on another team any of them would probably average 20 points a game.”

The Bulldogs also had solid efforts outside of the scoring column. Stewart had a game-high nine rebounds and dished out three assists.

Roberts grabbed seven boards and had a trio of both assists and steals. Brueggemann had four rebounds, three steals, and a pair of assists.

“We got up and guarded full court and did a good job of putting pressure on the ball,” said coach Stewart. “Their bigs were a lot to contend with but we worked a lot on getting around them and forcing (the guards) to throw over the top. I felt like that really helped because they weren’t able to post us as much.”

Lincoln Christian was ahead 20-13 at the end of the first quarter and extended its advantage to 34-25 at the half.

The Bulldogs continued their solid play in the second half and eventually stretched their lead to 50-31 after three periods.

Norman (6-3) made a little push in the final frame, thanks mostly to nine points from Jones. Lincoln Christian, however, was never in serious danger.

“Year in and year out it comes back to basics,” said coach Stewart. “I thought we shot the ball well and did a good job of getting to the free throw line. I also love watching this group share the basketball. They are very unselfish and it’s unique to have that type of chemistry.”

Kiefer 48, Holland Hall 45: Shayna Hendrix scored eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Lady Trojans from a 42-37 deficit. Hendrix opened the fourth with a layup that was followed by Faith Williams’ tying 3. After Holland Hall’s Sophia Regalado split two free throws, Hendrix sank a go-ahead 3 with a 3:56 left.

Holland Hall’s Elise Hill tied the game on a layup at 1:01, but Hendrix made the winning 3 with 40 seconds remaining.

Hannah Coons was Kiefer’s leading scorer with 20 points while Hill paced Holland Hall with 25 points.

Sapulpa 67, Pocola 35: Stailee Heard paced Sapulpa with 26 points and Mataya Hall added 13. Sapulpa shot 56% from the field in the first half en route to a 33-18 lead going into intermission. Sapulpa outrebounded Pocola 33-18.

Bixby 78, Okarche 49: The duo of Gracy Wernli and Gentry Baldwin fueled Bixby. Wernli, a co-TofC MVP last year, had a game-high 31 points while Baldwin came close to a triple-double with 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Tyson Endres paced Okarche with 16 points.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 65,

NORMAN 47

Lincoln Christian 20 14 16 15 — 65

Norman 13 12 6 16 — 47

Lincoln Christian (6-0): Stewart 18, Brueggemann 17, Hopkins 17, Roberts 11, Jordan Faulkner 2

Norman (6-3): Jones 19, Rollins 11, Parks 4, McGinnis 4, Begay 4, Hybl 3, Hunt 2.

KIEFER 48, HOLLAND HALL 45

Kiefer 10 12 15 11 — 48

Holland Hall 11 7 24 3 — 45

Kiefer (6-0): Coons 20, Hendrix 14, Williams 9, Watashe 5.

Holland Hall (5-1): Hill 25, Johnson 9, Regalado 6, Casper 5.

SAPULPA 67, POCOLA 35 Pocola 4 14 9 8 — 35

Sapulpa 16 17 18 16 — 67

Pocola (5-1): Lairamore 14, Parker 14, Smith 7.

Sapulpa (7-0): S. Heard 26, Hall 13, Bilby 10, T. Heard 8, Askisson 6, McQuarters 2, Parker 2.

BIXBY 78, OKARCHE 49

Okarche 10 10 15 14 — 49

Bixby 16 27 19 16 — 78

Okarche (6-3): Endres 16, Stover 10, Jalie Rother 9, VanDenDriessche 6, Jadyn Rother 4, Payne 2, Schieber 2

Bixby (7-4): G. Wernli 31, Baldwin 21, K. Wernli 9, Nielsen 6, Sarah Beltran 5, Musick 4, Daniel 2