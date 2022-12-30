Lincoln Christian outlasts Bixby in OT for TofC girls title

Maddi Stewart and Ellie Brueggemann pushed Class 4A No. 2 Lincoln Christian past Class 6A No. 2 Bixby 47-44 in an overtime thriller in the Tournament of Champions girls title game Friday night at the BOK Center.

Stewart had a game-high 20 points while Brueggemann finished with 11. The duo accounted for all five of the points for the Bulldogs (8-0) in the extra session.

Lincoln Christian won the jump in overtime and maintained possession until Brueggemann drained a 3-pointer from the left corner at the 1:07 mark after a great feed from Payton Rea.

"Payton making that extra pass and having that unselfishness was amazing," said Brueggemann. "This builds our confidence even higher knowing we knocked off three great teams (65-47 Wednesday over 6A No. 5 Norman and 59-54 Thursday over 5A No. 1 Sapulpa)."

Lincoln Christian got the ball back with 14 seconds left. The Spartans (8-5) hadn't committed a foul the entire second half, but fouled seven times in a span of 5.5 seconds. That sent Stewart to the line where she promptly drained both ends of a 1-and-1 for a 47-42 lead.

"It felt great to have my teammates' confidence to step up and knock those down," said Stewart, a freshman and the daughter of head coach Melody Stewart.

Bixby still made things interesting in the final seconds. First, Alyssa Nielsen got a steal and layup with two seconds remaining. Nielsen had a team-high 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs then missed the front end of another 1-and-1 and the Spartans called timeout with 1.4 seconds left.

The Bixby inbounds pass came from near its own foul line. Gracy Wernli caught the ball just past midcourt and launched a 3-pointer before the buzzer sounded, but it fell several feet short.

"All three teams we played were phenomenal," said coach Stewart. "You could probably go anywhere in the country and it would be hard to find this kind of competition three days in a row."

Lincoln Christian was up 18-10 after the first period, but trailed 24-21 at the half. The Bulldogs did not make a field goal in the second quarter.

The Spartans built their biggest lead at 30-21 midway through the third period, but Lincoln Christian fought back within 34-32 at the end of the frame.

The Bulldogs eventually tied things up at 42-42 on a bucket from Stewart at the 2:20 mark of the fourth quarter.

Bixby missed a shot about 20 seconds later and Lincoln Christian controlled the ball for the rest of regulation time.

The Bulldogs came close to not needing extra time. Adyson Roberts had a great look at a 3-pointer with three seconds left. Stewart's tip off that miss also bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded.

Lincoln Christian, however. was able to show great patience and control in the extra frame. The end result led to the Bulldogs avenging their 56-31 loss to the Spartans in the 2021 TOC final.

"We got down and could have gone away but our kids just stayed the course," said coach Stewart. "I preach to them that this is a game of runs. They were very patient and did what they had to do to be successful."

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 47, BIXBY 44, OT

Lincoln Christian;18;3;11;10;5;--;47

Bixby;10;14;10;8;2;--;44

Lincoln Christian (8-0): Stewart 20, Brueggemann 11, Hopkins 7, Rea 5, Roberts 4.

Bixby (8-5): Nielsen 15, G. Wernli 12, K. Wernli 11, Baldwin 6.