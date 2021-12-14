Lincoln Christian girls rally to down Victory Christian in overtime

Recent victors of the Jerry O’Quin Invitational, the undefeated Conquerors trailed by one at the midway mark, but responded to coach Ryan Wakley’s halftime challenge.

“I think they just kind of took for granted that they could come out here tonight and just not do the things that we’ve been doing really well,” Wakley said. “They changed things up a little bit at halftime, they picked up the intensity on the defensive end, and it led to some easy buckets for us on the offensive end.”

Back-to-back fast-break dunks from Joshua Udoumoh, who scored 15 against the Bulldogs, gave Victory a double-digit lead in the third quarter. Minutes later, Jude Malhi scored the last of his 13 points when he knocked down a triple to put the Conquerors up 13. Luke Patton gave Victory an 18-point lead on a face-up in the interior to finish with 17.

Those three, along with Solomon Granderson with 11, were double-figure contributors for Victory. Wakley heralded Udouhmoh’s passing.