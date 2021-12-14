Lincoln Christian girls rally to down Victory Christian in overtime

Lincoln Christian’s girls, who trailed by 10 points after the first quarter and seven after three, remained undefeated after recovering to defeat Class 4A No. 17 Victory Christian, 53-52, in overtime Tuesday night at Victory Christian.
“I’m definitely proud of our effort to not give up,” said Melody Stewart, coach of the Class 3A second-ranked Bulldogs (6-0).
Jessa Gilyard, who led the Conquerors (2-2) with 31 points, compiled 11 points in the first quarter while hurting the Bulldogs “more defensively than she (did) on the offensive end,” Stewart said.
“(Gilyard) just has the ability to shot-block and alter shots and alter passes,” Stewart said. “So the offense is not as clean and as crisp as it should be, and that’s something she does really, really well that’s unnoticed.”
After Gilyard exited the floor nearing the five-minute mark in the second quarter, Victory miscues followed. The Bulldogs cut their once-10-point deficit to five in the 34 seconds before she re-entered, and tied it shortly after her return, exiting the first half up 27-26
“I feel like when (Gilyard is) off the floor, it allows our offense to be a little more fluid, just because of her length and what she can do athletically,” Stewart said.
Gilyard found her rhythm again in the third period, scoring on a mid-range pull-up on the opening in-bounds play to give Victory the lead again. The Conquerors amassed a seven-point advantage at the three-fourths mark.
The fourth period resembled the second, the only exception a slower burn rather than a swift comeback, as Lincoln eventually clawed back to within a score. After surrendering the ball with 16 seconds to go and trailing by one, Lincoln found life after stealing the in-bounds pass and receiving a foul, sending Audrey Hopkins to the free-throw line.
The front-half of the one-and-one was all Hopkins needed to tie the game and send it into the extra period.
During the first couple minutes of overtime, both teams struggled to gain footing — or a decent shot. Addyson Roberts gave the Bulldogs the advantage on a two-point field goal before Hopkins made it four with a pair of free throws.
Gilyard hit four free throws for Victory, but Roberts’ last foul shot clinched the win for Lincoln.
“If you love basketball, you wanna be in these types of games,” Stewart said. “(Victory’s) a good team. They’ve done a good job of preparing for us.”
Victory Christian 65, Lincoln Christian 49 (boys): Victory’s Class 4A fourth-ranked boys conquered rival Lincoln Christian.
Recent victors of the Jerry O’Quin Invitational, the undefeated Conquerors trailed by one at the midway mark, but responded to coach Ryan Wakley’s halftime challenge.
“I think they just kind of took for granted that they could come out here tonight and just not do the things that we’ve been doing really well,” Wakley said. “They changed things up a little bit at halftime, they picked up the intensity on the defensive end, and it led to some easy buckets for us on the offensive end.”
Back-to-back fast-break dunks from Joshua Udoumoh, who scored 15 against the Bulldogs, gave Victory a double-digit lead in the third quarter. Minutes later, Jude Malhi scored the last of his 13 points when he knocked down a triple to put the Conquerors up 13. Luke Patton gave Victory an 18-point lead on a face-up in the interior to finish with 17.
Those three, along with Solomon Granderson with 11, were double-figure contributors for Victory. Wakley heralded Udouhmoh’s passing.
“I think the one thing that allows (balanced scoring) to happen is Josh’s unselfishness,” Wakley said. “He’s going to attract a lot of attention, and he’s gotta be a willing passer to get those guys some easy buckets. Then, you saw in the second half, it kind of opened things up for him to where he could get some easy buckets, too.”
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 53, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 52 (GIRLS)
Lincoln;9;18;7;14;5;--;53
Victory;19;7;15;7;4;--;52
Lincoln: Roberts 16, Hopkins 15, Brueggemann 8, Ricke 7, Murphy 3, Talley 2, Falkner 2.
Victory: Gilyard 31, Elliott 8, Wakley 5, Remy 5, Farquhar 3.
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 65, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 49 (BOYS)
Lincoln;12;17;6;13;--;49
Victory;13;15;19;16;--;65
Lincoln: Reimer 17, Mar 11, Stokes 10, Dooley 3, Isbell 3, Rogers 3, Hampton 2.
Victory: Patton 17, Udouhmoh 17, Malhi 13, Granderson 11, Banner 4, Doctor 3.