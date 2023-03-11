OKLAHOMA CITY — When the ball simply does not go in the hoop for a basketball team, good things generally do not happen.

Top-ranked Lincoln Christian experienced the harsh reality associated with a bad shooting day at the most inopportune of times.

The Bulldogs connected on just 12 of 52 shots from the field (23%) in suffering a 48-36 setback to No. 3 Bethany at the Class 4A state girls’ basketball final Saturday afternoon at Jim Norick Arena.

The loss spoiled the Bulldogs’ chance of capturing the school’s first state crown while the Bronchos took home their initial title in school history.

Lincoln Christian (27-2) was paced by 12 points from freshman Maddi Stewart. She was the team’s lone double-digit scorer.

Adyson Roberts added nine points and five rebounds while Audrey Hopkins totaled seven points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Ellie Brueggemann chipped in six points and snared seven boards for Lincoln Christian, whose lone previous loss this season came against Class 5A No. 1 Sapulpa. The Chieftains captured the 5A state crown with a win against Holland Hall on Saturday.

From the get go, Lincoln Christian was off the mark from the field, netting only three first-quarter points while falling into a 15-point hole after just one quarter.

The Bulldogs, who saw their 16-game winning streak come to an end, managed to close the gap to just eight points at halftime despite just shooting 15% (4 for 27) from the floor after limiting Bethany (29-1) to just five points in the second quarter.

Besides its troubles shooting the ball, Lincoln Christian also had 11 turnovers. Of that total, seven came by halftime.

The Bulldogs, who finished just 5-of-27 from 3-point range, still trailed by eight entering the final eight minutes. But Bethany, whose lone loss this season was to No. 2 Tuttle in early January, held off the Bulldogs the rest of the way for the double-digit victory.

Keziah Lofton of Bethany, which avenged its loss to Tuttle with a 57-41 victory in the state semifinals on Friday, paced all scorers with 21 points. She also grabbed seven rebounds to help the Bronchos to a 35-24 advantage on the glass.

Kayten Donley contributed 17 points and a game-high eight boards for Bethany, which closed the season by winning its last 19 contests.

BETHANY 48, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 36

Bethany;18;5;10;15;--;48

Lincoln Christian;3;12;10;11;--;36

Bethany (29-1): Lofton 21, Donley 17, Z. Vann 6, Marchino 2, T. Vann 2.

Lincoln Christian (27-2): Stewart 12, Roberts 9, Hopkins 7, Bruggemann 6, Faulkner 2.