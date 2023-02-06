With his team down by 14, Memorial coach Bobby Allison delivered what "might have been the least positive halftime speech of my career."

Allison then received the response he was looking for as the top-ranked Chargers rallied for a 45-42 victory over No. 4 Hale in a potential Class 5A East area tournament title game preview Monday night at Memorial Veterans Arena.

"I coached two different teams tonight," Allison said. "The first half I coached a team that was watching the game. And the second half I coached a team that played the game. Players have got to make plays in playoff-type games and that's what tonight was."

Jarreth Ingram led the Chargers with 17 points and 12 rebounds while Seth Pratt added 13 points. They combined for 21 points in the second half. Kabron Lewis paced the Rangers with 19 points.

Lewis missed a free throw as he couldn't convert a 3-point play that would have tied the game at 43 with 40.8 seconds left. Seventeen seconds later, Memorial's Ben Radford made two free throws for a three-point lead that was enough as Hale missed a tying trey in the final seconds.

Earlier in the day, Memorial (15-3) received the East's No. 1 regional seed for a record 11th consecutive year while Hale (16-3) learned it would host a regional for the first time since 1998.

However, in the first half it was Hale that looked like the No. 1 seed. Hale's Damario Adams ended the first quarter in spectacular fashion with a steal and half-court trey as time expired. Adams scored nine points in the first. Hale then scored the first four points of the second quarter for a 21-5 lead.

Lewis finished the first half with 10 points as Hale went into intermission with a 26-12 advantage that prompted Allison's "least positive" halftime message to his team after what he referred to "as bad a first half as possible."

Ingram said, "He gave us a challenge. He said we can either respond or we could go out and not respond and get embarrassed."

Darius Tobie sparked the Chargers' comeback with a pair of 3s and Ingram scored eight in the third. With 20 seconds left in the quarter. Ingram's follow shot gave the Chargers a 33-32 lead, but Hale answered with Jordan Johnson's driving basket to end the period and Lewis' 3-pointer to open the fourth as the Rangers surged back ahead 37-33.

The Chargers then responded with an 8-0 run that included Pratt's go-ahead 3. Hale's Nate Morehead sank a trey that cut Memorial's lead to 41-40 before Pratt made two free throws with 2:21 left, setting up a suspenseful finish.

"The environment was amazing, it was loud, it was hard to hear. the intensity and the energy, the competitiveness, that really puts us in position where we can learn from it," Ingram said.

When the teams met in their basketball season opener on Nov. 17, Ingram scored 30 and Pratt made a last-second tying 3 to send the game into OT with Memorial winning 68-63. Hale couldn't match that finish Monday.

"They're a great team and they were attacking us early," Allison said. "Both times we've played them, they've been 50-50 games, and we've been able to make a few plays. That's two teams that are even."

MEMORIAL 45, HALE 42

Hale;17;9;8;8;--;42

Memorial;5;7;21;12;--;45

Hale: Lewis 19, Adams 10, Johnson 5, Barnes 3, Morehead 3, Greggs 2.

Memorial: Ingram 17, Pratt 13. Radford 9, Tobie 6.