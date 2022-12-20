Kabran Lewis leads Hale past Bishop Kelley in Class 6A showdown that 'lived up to the hype'

Kabran Lewis scored 28 points to lead sixth-ranked Hale past No. 7 Bishop Kelley 70-62 in a Class 6A boys basketball showdown Tuesday night at Kelley.

The Rangers (7-1) had a trio of double-figure scorers. Jacarri Barnes finished with 16 points while Davontay Greggs registered a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Comets (5-2) also had three players in double figures. Charlie Dee had a team-high 15 points, while Jack Hawkins and Seth Taylor finished with 14 and 10, respectively.

"It lived up to the hype," said Hale coach Daniel McChesney. "Bishop Kelley is traditionally a great program. They went on runs and we responded and that's how basketball goes. It was a great team win."

Damario Adams also had a big impact on the game for Hale from his post position. He only scored four points, but grabbed 11 rebounds, had several blocked shots and assists, and handled the ball well.

"(Adams) does so much that doesn't show up in the scorebook," said McChesney. "He is a mismatch and creates a lot of advantageous situations for us."

The Rangers built a 45-31 advantage midway through the third quarter, but the Comets rallied within 53-47 at the end of the frame thanks to a Cooper Harris' 3-point buzzer beater.

Hale responded behind solid play at both ends of the floor and quickly pushed the lead back to double figures. Kelley got no closer than the final margin.

"I think this is the highest Hale has been ranked since 1998," said McChesney. "The group we have all know the importance of what they are doing. They realize what's going on and it's been a fun time so far."

Kelley 70, Hale 24 (girls)

The Lady Comets (3-4) had 10 players score, led by 18 points from Allie Strandmark.

Hale (0-5) had just five players suited up. Amontnise Randolph finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Kelley, ranked No. 16, came into the game riding some momentum, after a 56-53 win at defending Class 5A state champion McAlester last Friday.

The Lady Comets opened on a 19-0 run against Hale, with Strandmark scoring the first ten herself.

Hale had a 10-0 run midway through the first half, but Kelley pulled away steadily from there.

HALE 70, KELLEY 62 (boys)

Hale;17;16;20;17--70

Kelley;13;11;23;15--62

Hale (7-1): Lewis 28, Barnes 16, Greggs 14, Johnson 6, Adams 4, Edwards 2.

Kelley (5-2): Dee 15, Hawkins 14, Taylor 10, Avedon 9, Harris 9, Schlutz 3, Rhoades 2.

KELLEY 70, HALE 24 (girls)

Hale;5;10;5;4;--;24

Kelley;29;9;16;16;--;70

Hale (0-5): Randolph 16, Roberson 3, Bowie-Shannon 3, Taylor 2.

Kelley (3-4): Strandmark 18, Jolin 10, Grisaffe 9, Roy 8, Blankenship 6, Evans 6, Ragsdale 4, Hicks 4, Klimisch 3, George 2.

Photos: Hale vs. Bishop Kelley boys basketball